It’s on!
Leading off, Bill Mitchell…
NOTA BENE: As my loyal readers know, money center banks do exit polls. Therefore if we see the stock market rallying (S&P) or USD rallying (EUR/USD trending lower), it means that R’s are doing very well!
S&P will be the tell in the humble opinion of this even more humble blogger!
https://www.barchart.com/stocks/indices/sp/sp500
*********
This will be a running thread.
*********
Next:
Bill Mitchell is up bright and early today…
@txtradcatholic said:
Fascinating how the polls always seem to show these last-weekend “changes.” I think Rush Limbaugh may have it right. He says most of the polls are intended to form rather than report opinion, so they always skew to the D side. At the end, most start reporting closer to the truth in an effort to preserve whatever reputation they think they have left. He also opines, and I tend to agree, that the vast majority of so-called “undecideds” are just people who refuse to tell a stranger how they intend to vote. These dramatic stories about groups supposedly “breaking” one way or the other are fake news, for the most part, intended to sell papers and boost ratings. Nearly everyone who votes made up their minds whom to vote for, at least in the key races, when they decided not to sit out the election.
I predict a massive red wave in which the GOP will hold the House and gain 3 to 6 seats in the Senate.
S. Armaticus said:
From reports on the ground, the R’s in the Senate could exceed 58.
@txtradcatholic said:
That would be marvelous.
Michael Dowd said:
Great news Sam. How does it look to you? For me: Blue House and Red Senate.
S. Armaticus said:
Red and Red…
Terri Bradley said:
From your lips to God’s ears!
