It’s on!

Leading off, Bill Mitchell…

NOTA BENE: As my loyal readers know, money center banks do exit polls. Therefore if we see the stock market rallying (S&P) or USD rallying (EUR/USD trending lower), it means that R’s are doing very well!

S&P will be the tell in the humble opinion of this even more humble blogger!

https://www.barchart.com/stocks/indices/sp/sp500

*********

This will be a running thread.

*********

Next:

Bill Mitchell is up bright and early today…

Advertisements