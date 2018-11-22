Quick post today.

For a change, no Dr. Jordan Peterson video.

Instead, your humble blogger provides you dear and loyal reader, with a video with two gentlemen speaking about Dr. Jordan Peterson.

The reason for today’s post is due to something this humble blogger has been noticing lately. Over the last couple of months, I have been noticing comments in my comment box questioning the usefulness of that which Dr. Jordan B Peterson is bringing to what this humble blogger would call the: Proselytization Space.

And as it just so happens, I ran across this great video which I embedded above. The host is known to our dear and loyal readers as the protestant minister. His guest is a young Roman Catholic man who changed his Catholic Faith to Nihilism.

His loss of the Catholic Faith was due to bad catechesis ( the base assumption) which was then turbo-charged by a Jesuit education at Boston College. But it’s worse than that. During his college years, he was formally indoctrinated into the Social Justice sect by the JESUITS!

Needless to say, he must have had a remnant of Catholicism left over in his psyche since he had the good sense to question this “new age” garbage. The questioning left him in a place where a lot of young Catholic men appear to end up since the “spirit of the new springtime” blew through the Catholic Church, i.e. on a bar stool.

He ain’t alone folks…

Yet before he could completely self-destruct, he came across the work of Dr. Peterson. And it is Dr. Peterson that saved him from not only himself, but from the “new atheist” movement likewise.

Above, he tells his story to our protestant preacher.

Please watch… as you are waiting for the stores to open on Black Friday.

