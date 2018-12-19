IPSO FACTO!

Tags
Today we interrupt our regularly scheduled program to bring a public service announcement to our loyal and faithful followers.
It has come to the attention of this humble blogger some time ago, that all is not well in the camp of the forces of the Restoration. The cause of these problems are due to what can be termed as “personal issues”. Technically, what we are dealing with are confirmation biases and normality biases.
In other words, individuals who are engaged in the fight against the neo-Modernist post-conciliar church and or the post-Modernist FrancisChurch (whether they know it of not) appear to have become critical of other individuals who are engaged in the fight against the neo-Modernist post-conciliar church and or the post-Modernist FrancisChurch (whether they know it of not).
Yesterday, this humble blogger came across a great post that explained just this. The title of the post is More Traddie Sniping and appeared on the Unam Sanctam Catholicam blog, (see here) which I have republished for your information below.
The reason why I am brining this matter to your attention is that these “disagreements” are in fact frivolous.
Why are they frivolous you might ask dear and loyal reader?
The reason that they are frivolous is because, as Michael Voris makes quite clear in the video that is embedded above, is that there can only be one Truth. So in fact, we are dealing here with what is known as process.
So given this above immutable statement of objective reality, it can be inferred that at the end of the process, there can only be ONE, CLEAR, UNITARY RESULT.
If this is the case, and all evidence suggests that it is, then all the individuals who are engaged in the fight against the neo-Modernist post-conciliar church and or the post-Modernist FrancisChurch are in fact engaged in a process that is CONVERGING toward that ONE, IMMUTABLE, CLEAR, UNITARY TRUTH.
Whether all these bloggers know it of not!
And Michael Voris’ video above explains just such a process, a process that he and his ministry have been undergoing.
But the news is better still. This process is also presently observable in the political sub-set of the Visibislium Omnium, et Invisibilium. Below is a short video from Dr. Steve Turley, who is explaining the natural process that is being termed “RE-TRADITIONALISATION” that is taking place in the political and social areas of society.
And if we examine the psychological sub-set of the Visibislium Omnium, then we can also observe the “RE-TRADITIONALISATION” that is emanating from the Jungians… in fact the Piagetians. The figure here is none other than Dr. Jordan Peterson.
Concluding, you see folks, regardless of whether it is Steve Skojac or Vox Cantoris or Ann Barnhardt or Fr. Anthony Cekada or Mundabor or Phil Lawler or Raymond Arroyo or Louie Verrecchio or Taylor Marshall or any of the other bloggers fighting the good fight is “right”, they are only right locally (at any given point in time), but ultimately their respective positions will have to CONVERGE.
And to what exactly will these positions converge to?
They will converge to ontological reality.
And what is the standard for what defines ontological reality?
The answer to this question is: THE UNIVERSAL MAGISTERIUM.
And as we know, the Universal Magisterium defines not only the minimum that a Catholic must believe in order to be saved, but it is also a statement of what constitutes the IDEAL.
And finally, and as you dear and loyal readers know, the IDEAL IS A JUDGE!
Therefore, it will be the UNIVERSAL MAGISTERIUM that will ultimately JUDGE BERGOGLIO.
Just as the Universal Magisterium judged Honorius.
IPSO FACTO!
******
More Traddie Sniping
There’s a lot of snark and calumny going around on blogs and social media recently with Trads sniping each other. The so-called “circular firing squad” strikes again. I would have assumed that with the liberal coterie in the Church in full ascendancy, traditional Catholics would be forming alliances and finding new unity in a common effort.
Nope. If anything, the opposite seems to have happened. Traditionalist outlets and commentators are descending into mutual accusation and recrimination of each other. The reasons for this are varied, and some are bigger offenders than others. “The LORD will cause you to be defeated before your enemies. You shall go out one way against them and flee seven ways before them” (Deut. 28:25). This curse seems to have befallen us, as we not only flee seven ways but make sure to take pot-shots at our brethren while we do so.
Yes, there are always rationales. “I’m just defending my reputation”; “So-and-so is leading people astray”; “All Catholics have an obligation to speak out against X”; “They started the battle, not me.” And so on.
Personally, I love Rorate Caeli. I love 1P5; I count Steve Skojec as a friend of mine and have always enjoyed my banter with him. I also respect Michael Voris and Church Militant. I love The Remnant. I love Vox Cantoris. I chuckle when I read Mundabor. I love Ryan Grant. I love Fr. Zuhlsdorf. And there’s a whole slew of other traditional blogs, media outlets, and individuals whom I respect and count as allies. I don’t find liking anyone of them precludes me from liking any other, nor does
Do I agree with them all? Of course not. But that’s okay. We are really in uncharted waters here, and everybody is pursuing the course they think best. Everybody is just trying to make sense of our situation. I’ve taken my fair share of sniping as well; one of the outlets mentioned above once said I was “doing the devil’s work” and unlinked me because I disagreed with them on an extraordinarily minute issue that was entirely prudential. And I myself have doled it out in the past as well.
But I don’t think now is the time for it. Now more than ever we need to set aside petty squabbling; not to say all disagreements are “petty”—a person who is insisting that Francis is not the Roman pontiff is making an extremely serious accusation. But to be honest, most of this sniping is petty. It’s about people preserving their “turf” and maintaining their street-cred as traddie luminaries. I guess a charitable explanation would be that the developments in the Church have everybody on edge and are making us overly sensitive and irritable, like how people get when on a long car ride and someone takes a wrong turn and gets lost and everybody becomes cranky because of the situation.
A less charitable explanation would be that some traditionalist outlets have begun to think of themselves as a “Trad Magisterium”, veritable thought leaders and opinion setters who equate their own positions with orthodoxy itself. I spoke about this some time ago in a post called “No Trad Magisterium” (Feb. 2015), the central thesis of which was that “there is no one website or blog, no organization, no one author, no one order or society, no one publication, no one prelate, no one individual who authoritatively speaks for Catholic traditionalists, and whom to disagree with is to risk ostracism. There is no trad Magisterium.” But if you want to read a more eloquent explanation of this, I recommend the essay “Faithful Catholics and Theological Positions — A Difference Which Must be Overlooked” (Dec. 2014) on Eponymous Flower by guest contributor Victor Clemens Oldendorf.
People have often challenged me publicly in my 10+ years of blogging; often someone with the attitude of “Boniface, I debunked you on this very long post (**includes link**); how will you answer? Debate me!” My response is usually to yawn, congratulate them on such a witty rebuttal, and move on without answering or sometimes even reading the article. I don’t personally care. Perhaps I should care more. Perhaps I’m just a bad blogger.
Well, whatever. People are gonna do what they’re gonna do. Let’s just not take ourselves too seriously. We ought to always take the Faith seriously while maintaining a certain amount of levity about ourselves.
God bless all my fellow bloggers.
halina1954 said:
Questioning Benedict XVI’s Resignation? Habemus Papam
Aqua said:
Circular firing squad:
Catholics are united around the Supreme Pontiff, who is himself united to Sacred Tradition – all who came before.
Or we are not united at all.
We need the Supreme Pontiff. That is why the question of Pope Benedict XVI (“emeritus”) is crucially important. Unity around the Supreme Pontiff is the heart and soul of Catholic community.
Desire for Catholic unity will *never* happen absent a validly elected Pope who leads us into all Truth. And I use the term “validly elected” not polemically but descriptively.
Unite around Francis. Unite around Benedict XVI. Follow, venerate, respect, and pray for one or the other with all your heart. Choose. There are two visible Popes in the Vatican and we must decide what that means: nothing or everything are the two choices.
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks Sam. Most timely, most encouraging. I agree with all the above.
The problem some Traditionalists have is too much certainty and too much pride about the status of Pope Francis. I think there are two things we can be certain about:
—We are not competent to pronounce with certainty on his legitimacy as Pope.
—On the other hand we are competent to judge that many of his statements are wrong or heretical or ill advised and we should not abide by them.
To me anyone who subscribes to pre-Vatican II theology is an ally of ours whether they are sedevacantists, Novus Ordo Catholics, Latin Mass advocates, ex-Catholics, etc. Fighting among ourselves is stupid.
There was a quote today in the Maginificat by St. Ludovico Pavoni +1849 who worked with young people. His ways were firm but gentle. “Rigorism keeps heaven empty”. Let us not become Pharisees. Let us be charitable to each other.
Our true enemy is the New Religion of Post-Modernism which Pope Francis appears to wish Catholicism to become. This is the religion of political correctness, diversity, feminism, open borders, One Worldism, totalitarianism, elimination of free speech, etc. It has nothing to do with God. It is the road to hell.
S. Armaticus said:
I wholeheartedly agree.
I would even reach out to those who might not be believing Christians, but understand that we are all constrained by Natural Law and a Natural Moral Law. If we reach out to them, then they will in time see that without a Higher Being, it doesn’t work. Therefore, a Higher Being exists. And a rational Higher Being like the Catholic God is the reality.
Aside, the more I read about this re-traditionalisation, the more I think that we are on the cusp of a massive re-Catholicisation wave.
Michael Dowd said:
“I think that we are on the cusp of a massive re-Catholicisation wave.” Or at least a Christian Nationalism wave.
S. Armaticus said:
I think it’s the real thing. I see people like Stefan Molyneux, after his recent trip to Poland, begin to understand the folly of not only the collectivists (which he already understood very well) but also the radical “individualism”, i.e. hedonism in disguise. He sees that there needs to be a middle road. We know what that road is, it’s subsidiarity.
Akita said:
Please link to Molyneux’s impression of Poland if that exists. Thanks!
S. Armaticus said:
Check this out when you have a spare hour…
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks Sam. I will check out Stephan on YouTube. By the way, have you read ‘The Demon in Democracy’ –Totalitarian Temptations in Free Societies. By Ryszard Legutko who is a Professor of Philosophy at Jagellonian University in Krakow, Poland?
