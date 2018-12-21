Amicus FrancisDEATHChurch, Sed Magis Amica Veritas…

As another ANNUS HORRIBILUS for FRANCISCUS and his DEATHCHURCH comes to an end, and awaiting his Christmas address to the Curia which will be presented in a few hours time, it is worth reminding ourselves about the state of the post-conciliar HOLY ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, the ONLY MEANS OF SALVATION GIVEN BY THE CREATOR TO HIS CREATION.

It has been observed and reported on the pages of this blog that at the next conclave, the individual who will emerge to ascend to the Throne of Saint Peter will be the one who BEST addresses the issue of:

THE SEMINARIES.

Please refer to a post titled Revenge Of The Saturno: Death Of The “spirit of VII” Is At Hand for background.

So naturally, any news that appears about the state of the Catholic seminaries and seminarians in general, has the highest priority in the Deus ex Machina filters. Today we find a post on the Eponymous Flower blog about one such FAILED FRANCISSEMINARY in Italy. (see here)

And how did we get here?

This is how:

But the news is not all bad.

Others appear to be considering…

Especially those who have vocations…

Over on Taylor Marshall’s tweeter timeline, we find this entry:

Yes, the Poles might not save us, but the INTERNET... well that’s a horse of a different color.

Nota bene: The internet and especially youtube is doing a spectacular job of educating the unwashed masses. Thomism lectures from Taylor Marshall supplementing the dogmatic theology classes? And dare one imagine lectures from Jordan Peterson to round out the psychology and sociology curriculum? Post-Modernism don’t stand a chance. But I digress…

So why would the INTERNET watching seminarians be a threat to the FrancisDeathChurch,you might ask dear and loyal reader?

Well, it could be that they are also watching Michael Voris and Church Militant, as per above embedded video.

As is everyone else…

And it is being notice:

I will leave off here for today.

Parting I would just like to leave you dear and loyal reader off with the following thought that the FrancisDeathChurch might be a “friend”, but TRUTH is a better friend…

Amicus FrancisDEATHChurch, Sed Magis Amica Veritas…

The Decline of a Seminary

When there were many seminarians in the diocesan seminaries.

(Rome) The seminary of the diocese of Vicenza was still in its prime just a few decades ago. From this diocese comes Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, who was ordained a priest in 1980 for the diocese.

Until the early 1970s, the Major Seminary had a constant 130-150 seminarians. The Minor seminary, the episcopal high school, was attended by about 200 students. Every year 20-25 new priests were ordained.

That was not uncommon, but in whole European regions the rule.

The diocese had a well-known Schola Cantorum, which consisted of a hundred singers who belonged to the two seminaries. It was headed by Msgr Ernesto Dalla Libera (1884-1980), who took piano and organ lessons at his own expense as a student and trained in Gregorian chant with the Benedictines of Parma. He was commissioned in his home diocese to become the main representative of the Cecilia Movement and the then bishop, Msgr. Ferdinando Rodolfi, Bishop from 1911, with the implementation of the liturgical renewal in the diocese. From 1908-1968 Dalla Libera was choirmaster of the Schola Cantorum of the episcopal seminary, which performed her musical service at the Duomo of Vicenza.

The Schola has not existed for a long time.

The Seminary currently has nine seminarians in the academic year 2018/2019, although the population in the diocese has increased by 30 percent since 1970, from 670,000 to 867,000.

In 2018 there was no ordination. Also in 2019 and 2020, as it currently looks, there will be no new priestly ordinations.

The minor seminary was closed three years ago, and the task of the vocation ministry among high school students transferred to a retreat and meeting center for young people. The seminary building, which was rebuilt in the 1950s under great financial sacrifice of the faithful, was sold to the National Health Service in 2015.

Now it became known that the private school H-Farm will move into the former small seminary. It describes itself as a “school of the future.” There are “neither blackboards nor school desks,” but “mobility and networking.” The main tools are “McBook and iPad from primary school.” Digitization and the use of modern, technical aids is a central component of the “school philosophy.” Particular emphasis will be placed on “robotics and artificial intelligence,” but also “magic hour to meet the superheroes of our time” and “soft skills to train capable managers with leadership and empathy.” H-Farm wants to develop a “completely new school model” and test it on some “thousands of students” in the H campus in order to gradually export it.

The spectrum should reach from kindergarten to post-university and further education. “A span from the age of 3 to 33,” says the founder and CEO of Riccardo Donadon. Half of the money is privately owned by the insurance company Cattolica Assiscurazioni, whose largest single shareholder is Warren Buffett. The other half are financed by the public sector through a credit institution controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance. The cooperation had been entered into by the previous government.

According to the traditional website Messa in Latino, it is “sad” that one Diocesan high school closes down while another private board closes.

Messa in Latino accuses the incumbent bishop of Vicenza of being the confirmation that the “typical” activity of a bishop today, that of a “steward of decline” is to “shut down, let go, sell.”

“Is it possible that nobody realizes that he needs a course change?”

Text: Giuseppe Nardi

