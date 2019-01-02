GERMANIA DELENDA EST!

Greetings in the New Year Anno Domini 2019.

Wanting to get the new year off to a good start, this humble blogger will begin with addressing an issue that appears in the comment box every now and then. The issue pertains to this blogger’s given name, i.e. Scipio and the suggestion that this blogger use a “sign-off phrase” made infamous on account of a couple of his name-sakes, i.e. Scipio Africanus Major and Scipio Aemilianus Africanus.

The back story is as follows: Scipio Africanus Major was a Roman general and statesman who was the victor of the Second Punic War (218-201 BC). In that war, the Roman forces defeated the Carthaginians and their famous general Hannibal. Yet even after the Roman victory, not all within the Roman ruling elites were satisfied. One foresighted and notable Roman statesman , namely Cato the Elder was so unsatisfied with the ensuing “peace” that he took to ending all his speeches with the phrase “Ceterum autem censeo Carthaginem esse delendam“, which translates into “Moreover, I consider that Carthage must be destroyed.

Hence the origin of the term “Carthago delenda est” (Carthage must be destroyed).

And it would appear that Cato had a point.

Fifty two years later, the Third Punic War was waged (149-146 BC) in which Scipio Aemilianus Africanus defeated Carthage for the final time. As legend has it, (most likely a 19th Century legend) the victorious Romans sowed salt into the Carthaginian fields to ensure that the lands could never again produce the necessary crops which would then enable a rebirth of a Carthaginian power. Even if this anecdote is not historically true, the Romans took Cato the Elder’s suggestion to heart after the Third Punic War and destroyed Carthage to such a degree that it never again was a threat to Roman hegemony.

So there is a lesson to be learned in the above.

Fast forward to contemporary times Anno Domini 2019, the Roman Empire in its present form, Western Civilization is once again facing an existential threat as were the Romans of the 3rd and 2nd Centuries BC. The threat to Western civilization, in the humble opinion of this even more humble blogger are the Germans.

This blogger has laid out the case in various posts on the Deus ex Machina blog written over these last four years. Today’s post will be an additional piece of evidence to support the contention that not only must Germany be once again defeated, but that after this defeat, it can never again threaten Western Civilization!

The subject matter for today’s post is the “UN Migration Pact” recently signed in the Moroccan capital of Marrakesh and Germany’s duplicity in this process. The background is provided in a post that appeared on the Zero Hedge website recently (reposted below) titled Angela Merkel: Nation States Must “Give Up Sovereignty” To New World Order.

This German call for a globalist NEW WORLD ORDER was most likely a strategic ploy used to neutralize (and partially justify) the disastrous Merkel “open door” policy of 2015 and 2016 whereby up to 1.5 million illegal immigrants came into the European countries on the back of an open invitation from Germany. This disastrous “open door” policy in large part has led to BREXIT and the rise of the nationalist-centrist parties in European elections since that time. And the rest, as they say is history.

Chalk one up to the Law of Unintended Consequences, or as we call Him on this blog, the real “God of suprises”. But I digress…

Yet there is one more aspect to the story that is not widely reported, but is critical to understand. That aspect is what happened after the fall out of the Merkel “open door” policy. In order to save her Chancellorship and rule over the German nation and wider Euroland, the Merkel government, using one of its “client-appendages”, i.e. the United Nations, constructed a “global open door” policy that later became the Global Compact for Migration, the one and the same that was signed in Marrakech, Morocco on the 11th of December, 2018.

“Hey, we couldn’t have been wrong in 2015 if the UN is now trying to do the same thing”… or so now the argument goes.

The back-story on this is provided by the Voice of Europe post (via Breitbart) also reposted directly below.

But that’s not all…

What makes this Marrakech pact much, much more sinister is in what it is attempting to do, and that is to make illegal migration into a legally defined “HUMAN RIGHT”, with all the associated benefits to the illegal immigrants and costs, with an added loss of sovereinty (Where have we heard that before?) to the targeted countries.

It is just this aspect of the Global Compact for Migration that is explained in the embedded video below.

And finally, when taking into account the position taken by another of Germany’s “client-appendages” with respect to Illegal Migration, i.e. the FrancisVatican, one can see the direct lineage between the initiators and funding agents of these actions (Germany), the intermediaries and other “useful idiots” (France, UN, Vatican, etc) and the end results (Yellow Vest protests in France).

As we can see from the above, it is the Germans and their global soft-power operations that are initiating and funding these anti-Western Civilizational initiatives. So it is not just the Catholic Church which has been “taken over” by the Germany soft-power operations (KIRCHENSTEUER funding) but this is in fact a much wider global problem.

And it is not just the Catholic Church which has been destabilized by the Frankfurt School’s appendage, i.e. the German Critical “Theology” School of Rahner and his ilk and is most likely the source of the present “Two Popes” Dilemma. Not the mention the Bergoglio bishopric of Rome!

The problem is much, much wider.

Yet given the above, the proper understanding of the PROBLEM also allows us to define a SOLUTION.

And that solution aligns itself perfectly with the historical analogy of the period between the Second and Third Punic Wars, which then once again allows us to take Cato the Elder’s advice as being our optimal SOLUTION, paraphrased as:

GERMANIA DELENDA EST!

VOICE OF EUROPE

Germany’s Deception: Internal documents from Germany’s Federal Foreign Office divulge that Angela Merkel’s government has been the main mastermind behind the controversial UN migrant pact.

The document, described by MP Petr Bystron of the populist Alternative for Germany (AfD), reveals that the Federal Foreign Office taking credit for the disastrous UN Migrant Pact, claiming they’ve been working on the agreement since 2016.

The deception runs deep, the Foreign Office having stated that the German government has been behind the Global Compact on Refugees and the Global Compact on Migration, saying that though they are not legally binding, they were both designed to be “politically binding”.

Belgian International Law professor Pierre d’Argent, has explained that the agreement sets up a “legal framework” that can be used by lawyers in interpretting the meaning of the law. “…one can imagine that in some cases before international jurisdictions, lawyers use this pact as a reference tool to try to guide them,” d’Argent said.

Alexander Gauland, Co-leader of Germany’s populist AfD party told Breitbart London:

“It’s becoming glaringly obvious that the German government was trying to deceive the public, and still is. They are trying to retroactively legalise Merkel’s illegal opening of the borders since 2015. If the AfD had not raised the topic of the Global Compact, no one would ever have known about it until it was too late.”

ZERO HEDGE

Submitted by Tapainfo.com

“Nation states must today be prepared to give up their sovereignty”, according to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who told an audience in Berlin that sovereign nation states must not listen to the will of their citizens when it comes to questions of immigration, borders, or even sovereignty.

No this wasn’t something Adolf Hitler said many decades ago, this is what German Chancellor Angela Merkel told attendants at an event by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Berlin. Merkel has announced she won’t seek re-election in 2021 and it is clear she is attempting to push the globalist agenda to its disturbing conclusion before she stands down.

“In an orderly fashion of course,” Merkel joked, attempting to lighten the mood. But Merkel has always had a tin ear for comedy and she soon launched into a dark speech condemning those in her own party who think Germany should have listened to the will of its citizens and refused to sign the controversial UN migration pact:

“There were [politicians] who believed that they could decide when these agreements are no longer valid because they are representing The People”.

“[But] the people are individuals who are living in a country, they are not a group who define themselves as the [German] people,” she stressed.

Merkel has previously accused critics of the UN Global Compact for Safe and Orderly Migration of not being patriotic, saying “That is not patriotism, because patriotism is when you include others in German interests and accept win-win situations”.

Her words echo recent comments by the deeply unpopular French President Emmanuel Macron who stated in a Remembrance Day speech that “patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism [because] nationalism is treason.”

The French president’s words were deeply unpopular with the French population and his approval rating nosedived even further after the comments.

Macron, whose lack of leadership is proving unable to deal with growing protests in France, told the Bundestag that France and Germany should be at the center of the emerging New World Order.

“The Franco-German couple [has]the obligation not to let the world slip into chaos and to guide it on the road to peace”.

“Europe must be stronger… and win more sovereignty,” he went on to demand, just like Merkel, that EU member states surrender national sovereignty to Brussels over “foreign affairs, migration, and development” as well as giving “an increasing part of our budgets and even fiscal resources”.

