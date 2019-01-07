Tags
Quick post.
The above is a must watch.
Now, I don’t agree with Eric Weinstein about the Very Stable Genius President Donald J. Trump. I think President Trump is the best US President EVAH…
I also think that the Trump Presidency is an act of Providence…
Yet, I firmly believe that the best way in which ERROR can be identified and CORRECTED in Anno Domini 2019 is through an exchange in the free market of ideas.
Now that the qualifications are in place, when watching the video, think of Sick, Crooked, Unelectable Hillary and the Democratic Party as a proxy for Francis and the FrancisChurch.
They line up perfectly…
And I will have some more comments in the near future.
UPDATE 13:30 7 January 2019
And then there is this:
Jeff C. said:
So why hasn’t a Catholic deep thinker emerged within this group of intellectuals? There were Catholic thinkers centuries ago who have already covered the ground that these guys are now going over. It’s like these guys are discovering that 2+2=4 or 3*3=9 and people think they are really on to something – when the Catholic Church has actually been teaching calculus for centuries.
Michael Dowd said:
Ross Douthat is a good Catholic thinker who would qualify to be in this group.
S. Armaticus said:
Maybe, but he would need to sacrifice his career…
S. Armaticus said:
Here’s my candidate for the Catholic voice in the IDW:
Michael Dowd said:
I agree. Turley fills the bill.
S. Armaticus said:
Good question Jeff. I oftern thought about this. Reason being that the resident Orthodox Jew (Ben Shapiro) has no problem expressing a point of view consistent with Natural Law. Although from what I am seeing, Jordan Peterson comes close, real close.
Michael Dowd said:
Very good. I like Weinstein, very open with some good thinking. We should listen to him. One of the things that caught my attention was the problem of the main stream media which has little interest in finding the truth, maybe because they don’t think truth is determinable..
On a persona note, in talking to my son, who is a MSM player, his contention is that determining truth is extremely difficult and rare. So, if that is the case why waste time trying to find non existent truth.
Thus what takes places as TV news commentary is a barrage of daily happenings for which only a temporary hypothesis can be generated and which is all assumed to have something to do with political maneuvering. The overall effect is to make it nearly impossible to formulate understanding about what is happening in the world. “News” is conceptualized as a cynical game with winners and losers with a bias in favor of Democrats.
This is why we need Weinstein and Peterson to give us INSIGHT which is entirely missing from the MSM.
S. Armaticus said:
How convenient…
