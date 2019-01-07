Quick post.

The above is a must watch.

Now, I don’t agree with Eric Weinstein about the Very Stable Genius President Donald J. Trump. I think President Trump is the best US President EVAH…

I also think that the Trump Presidency is an act of Providence…

Yet, I firmly believe that the best way in which ERROR can be identified and CORRECTED in Anno Domini 2019 is through an exchange in the free market of ideas.

Now that the qualifications are in place, when watching the video, think of Sick, Crooked, Unelectable Hillary and the Democratic Party as a proxy for Francis and the FrancisChurch.

They line up perfectly…

And I will have some more comments in the near future.

UPDATE 13:30 7 January 2019

And then there is this:

