Busy day, so two videos.

Please watch and allow that warm fuzzy feeling inside to warm you in the middle of this cold January Anno Domini 2019.

The one above comes from a new find for this humble blogger. The youtube channel is called The Distributist. In this one, Dr. Turley discusses “the trend”. As in Restorationist…

In the one below, we get Dr. Peterson and his three new acquaintances. What’s interesting about this video is the three guests originally came from the “new atheist” sect. Please find a quite place to listen to this discussion. It’s hard slogging at times, but being a loyal reader of this blog, your knowledge of classical philosophy should be satisfactory to understand the finer points discussed. Enjoy…

When listening to the above, think Francis, the post-Modernist of Rome when the speakers diagnos the assorted problems with post-Modernism. They could just as well be speaking about him and the FrancisPervChurch.

And have a great day…

PS And here is a good introduction to The Distributionist for your information:

