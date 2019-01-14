Tags
#fakenarratives, #fakenews, chastity belts, Chlamydia trachomatis, Cryptosporidium, Cultural Marxism, Deconstructionism, Dr. Curt Doolittle, Father Anthony Cekada, Fox News, Francis Effect, FrancisChurch - In Liquidation, Frankfurt School, FSSP, Genderism, George Soros, Germania Delenda Est!, Germany, Giardia lamblia, Gonorrhea, Great Cardinal, Havana, Hemorrhoids, heretical pope, Herpes simplex virus, hippies, HIV, Holy Year of Mercy, Human immunodeficiency virus, Human papilloma virus, Humanism, Isospora belli, Jacque Derrida, James O'Keefe, Jesuits, Jesus Christ, Joseph Ratzinger, Jozef Pilsudski, Keynes, Keynesian Economics, Kirill I, Krakow, Law of Unintended Consequences, messeging, Mexico City, Microsporidia, Miracle on the Vistula, Modernists, MSM, narratives, Nassim Taleb, neo-modernism, Neo-Pagan, Net Neutrality, new springtime, New York Times, Nigel Farage, Pagan Christians, pathological, Poland, Polish Bolshevik War 1920, Pontifical High Mass, Pope Pius VI, President Andrzej Duda, Project Veritas, r/K Selection Theory, Raymond Burke, Refugee Resettlement Watch blog, Republic of Poland, retained foreign bodies, risk event, Roman Curia, s "c"atholicZombie, s "theological structuring", s ABC News, s ABERRO AGENDA, s aberro-sex agenda, s AIDS, s Ambiguity, s Anal Cancer, s Ann Corcoran, s anorectal traum, s Archbishop of Warsaw- Praga, s Associated Press, s Austria, s Benedict XVI, s Bergoglio, s Big Gender, s Bio-History, s Boris Johnson, s BREXIT, s Card. Muller, s Cardinal Burke, s Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, s cardinal Walter Kasper, s Catholic Church, s Chapel of the Holy Trinity, s Pope Francis, Saul Alinsky, sCatholic Church in Poland, Sexually transmitted diseases, spirit of Vatican II, SSPX, St Thomas Aquinas, sustainability, Synod 2014, Synod of Filth, Syphilis25, Tags anal fissures, Tags Black Lives Matter, Team Bergoglio, The Remnant, The Scholasticum, theological deconstructionism, Thomism, Tradition, TransRational, Truth, Unjust ruler, Vatican II, Work of Human Hands, Zombie, ZombieBishop, ZombieChurch
Busy day, so two videos.
Please watch and allow that warm fuzzy feeling inside to warm you in the middle of this cold January Anno Domini 2019.
The one above comes from a new find for this humble blogger. The youtube channel is called The Distributist. In this one, Dr. Turley discusses “the trend”. As in Restorationist…
In the one below, we get Dr. Peterson and his three new acquaintances. What’s interesting about this video is the three guests originally came from the “new atheist” sect. Please find a quite place to listen to this discussion. It’s hard slogging at times, but being a loyal reader of this blog, your knowledge of classical philosophy should be satisfactory to understand the finer points discussed. Enjoy…
When listening to the above, think Francis, the post-Modernist of Rome when the speakers diagnos the assorted problems with post-Modernism. They could just as well be speaking about him and the FrancisPervChurch.
And have a great day…
PS And here is a good introduction to The Distributionist for your information:
Michael Dowd said:
Excellent stuff Sam. Ammunition for optimism. Dr. Steve Turley is outstanding in the ‘Future of the West’ video. He is doing the job we would expect to come from the Catholic Church which now finds itself on the wrong side of the battle and losing badly, and more so every day, it’s credibility shot, its future bleak.
Thankfully you are here pointing to sources that provide a true assessment of what is happening in the world day, its future direction and suggestions of action we can take to bring back traditional morality, Thomistic philosophy and Catholic orthodoxy.
The Traditional orthodox sky is not falling down, rather it is Progressive-ism and those who embrace it who are on the defensive as Dr.Turley explains so well.
It is ironic that the theology and philosophy invented by the Catholic Church, and then rejected at Vatican II, is now being proclaimed by those who the Catholic Church once considered enemies—and probably still does if we listen to Pope Francis..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jeff C. said:
Good comments Michael.
I think it all boils down to the fact that eventually everything has to come into conformity with the truth (Truth), because the truth is what is. Some of these guys are starting to realize this, even though they haven’t quite gotten to the point of tying it together with Catholicism yet. The Church leaders on the other hand are trying to take the Church into bazzaro world, but sooner or later they too will have to conform to truth (reality) because that’s all there is.
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
Jeff–I think a good case can be made that those who don’t conform to the truth go mad. In fact, not conforming to the truth is madness. We can see that in the behavior of many Progresssives such as Pope Francis.
LikeLike
Jeff C. said:
True
Hence the increase in shootings, suicides, gender madness, perverted sex…
LikeLiked by 1 person