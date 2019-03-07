Lent is upon us.

This year, your humble blogger will present, for your information what could be seen as a Lenten “meditation”… of sorts. Now this meditation is a bit unusual in that it does not come from an individual in the clerical state and is contained in an interview format.

Furthermore, this post in all likelihood will be a controversial post, but this humble blogger is taking this risk to make a point.

So first, the point that is being made comes via an exchange that your humble blogger had on Twitter. Here is the thread:

So the question then becomes, is Dr. Jordan B. Peterson a “naturalist”?

Now here is how we Catholics define “naturalism”: (see here)

Naturalism is not so much a special system as a point of view or tendency common to a number of philosophical and religious systems; not so much a well-defined set of positive and negative doctrines as an attitude or spirit pervading and influencing many doctrines. As the name implies, this tendency consists essentially in looking upon nature as the one original and fundamental source of all that exists, and in attempting to explain everything in terms of nature. Either the limits of nature are also the limits of existing reality, or at least the first cause, if its existence is found necessary, has nothing to do with the working of natural agencies. All events, therefore, find their adequate explanation within nature itself. But, as the terms nature and natural are themselves used in more than one sense, the term naturalism is also far from having one fixed meaning.

If the above is a true definition of what consititutes a “naturalistic tendency”, then the premise that “Dr. Peterson is a naturalist”, appears to be incorrect.

Now, this humble blogger could be wrong, so I will let you, dear and loyal reader decide.

Below is the latest video (meditation) that appears on Dr. Peterson’s website. The reason that I am bringing this video to your attention is that it appears to be the “most Catholic” video that Dr. Peterson has produced to date.

Now, the video is quite long, all of 1 hour and 33 minutes. The really Catholic part starts at about 1:10:00 minute mark.

What I would like you, dear and loyal reader to do is watch at least the last 20 minutes and drop a comment in the box below about whether you think that Dr. Peterson is a “naturalist”.

And one concluding thought.

For those who have been watching Dr. Peterson’s videos as they appear, and this humble blogger has been watching them for at least two years running now, you will notice a pattern. The earlier videos could be described as having “traces of Catholicism” built into them. With time, the Catholic tendency started to become more pronounced. At present, the Catholicism is starting to take over Dr. Peterson’s “messaging”, for the lack of a better word. It appears now, as if Dr. Peterson makes a positive reference to Catholic doctrine/theology/ecclesiology in almost all of his talks or interviews that run longer than 30 minutes. Case in point, Dr. Peterson’s reference to St. Joseph’s Oratory in Montreal.

Now this is a very important development when taking into account that Dr. Peterson is an academic who functions in a strictly secular environment. Moreover, Dr. Peterson has a global audience, an audience that consider him to be a legitimate authority. And it gets better. This global audience is comprised to a large degree of people who see Dr. Peterson’s “message” as having a pronounced effect on their current existential situation.

Summa summorum, so what we have is an intellectual who is seen as the most prominent thinker of our times. On his speaking tour in the last year, over 250,000 people have come to his sold out events. His message resonates so strongly, that he gets letters from people who claim to have been helped (turned their life around) by taking Dr. Peterson’s advice. And the crowning fact is this, Dr. Peterson’s message that is causing all these people to come to his events, to buy his books, to use his “personal authoring” applications to “straighten out their lives” is at its ROOT CATHOLIC!.

Like in pre-conciliar, Thomist CATHOLIC.

Which leads this humble blogger to observe that:

Dr. Jordan B. Peterson is nothing short of a present day “Apostle to the secular humanists”.

Post scriptum: As we are witnessing Dr. Peterson’s work, which can be seen as reconciling the secular with the sacred, on the other end of the spectrum we are simultaneously witnessing the reconciliation from the sacred side with the secular over on the Church Militant website. See below:

