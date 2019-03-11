Starting the week off on the right foot, with a HUGE development.

Today, a repost from one of the favorite sites of this even more humble blogger, the Les Femmes – The Truth blog.

The real Francis Effect, folks.

*****

Today, for the first time since about 1965, I attended a high Tridentine Mass. The church echoed with the “birdsong” of babies. Everywhere I looked little girls and teenagers knelt with bowed heads like modest little brides. Yes, many white-haired geriatrics like yours truly knelt among them, but we represented the minority. What a scenario. It brought tears to my eyes and a leap to my heart…not to mention a longing. How I wish I could occupy a little cell next door and make this my parish home. Instead, I will return to my Novus Ordo parish tomorrow where Sunday Mass will end with a social hall throng of laughing, chatting parishioners oblivious of the presence of the Lord of the Universe.

During the homily I thought of my parish. The priest spoke about the temptations of Christ described in the Gospel and related them to our own “voluntary” and “involuntary” temptations. The “voluntary temptations” are those we choose and God, he said, will not help us with those. How foolish to deliberately place oneself in an occasion of sin. It set me thinking about what situations I choose that cause me temptations to sin. How ironic when what came to mind was Sunday Mass at my parish. Last week I had to put my fingers in my ears after Communion when the childrens’ choir sang a song accompanied by the guitar.

Really?

Must we go back to the liturgical horrors of the guitar Mass? I left the church agitated and angry, not only over the guitar, but the scandal to the children. Do we really want to train our children up in the worst of liturgical music that sounds either like a cabaret club or a hootenanny?

At any rate, I decided that at least next Sunday I’m going to the TLM at St. John the Baptist in Front Royal where I can hear the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass in peace and without agitation. It’s a sacrifice because we usually host a Sunday family brunch and the Mass timing won’t work. But Lent is all about sacrifice, so I’ll be praying for a creative alternative that allows us to celebrate family, but God first! I’m sure the Lord will provide one since he never fails when we put Him first.

I hope this first Sunday of Lent filled your heart with as much peace and joy as mine did.

Advertisements