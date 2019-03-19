Tags

Today a quick post.

Above is a video containing a discussion between Dr. Taylor Marshall and Michael Matt. The subject matter contains a very prudent appraisal of the current situation and suggests an optimal manner in which to “position oneself” in these turbulent times.

So please watch the video when time permits.

 

