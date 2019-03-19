Tags
Today a quick post.
Above is a video containing a discussion between Dr. Taylor Marshall and Michael Matt. The subject matter contains a very prudent appraisal of the current situation and suggests an optimal manner in which to “position oneself” in these turbulent times.
So please watch the video when time permits.
Michael Dowd said:
Excellent video containing helpful information for an understanding of how the Church has been subverted and the need to return to Traditional Catholicism.
I would like to see an easy to read and understand essay that describes what has happened to the Church over the last 200 years and how it is now, in many ways, only superficially Catholic . This document would contain the names of all the bad guys involved including all of the post Vatican II Popes.
I just purchased a book on this subject called: ‘Vatican II Exposed as Counterfeit Catholicism’ by Fathers Francisco and Dominic Radecki.
