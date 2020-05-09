… on Barrack Hussain Obama.

Dear and loyal readers,

As you all well know, one of the most important, not to mention disturbing aspects of the systematic and continued destruction of the post-conciliar church is the part that the US based interests have played.

Just as a quick reminder, one example of the duplicity of members of the US post-conciliar church can be readily OBSERVED in the WikiLeaks document below (see link here):

As you dear and loyal reader can see, this “initiative” is dated early 2012.

What else was happening in 2012?

Well, the Obama Administration in 2012 gave access to the National Security Administration Data Base to outside independent sub-contractors.

Fast forward, this decision and subsequent illegal activities by these sub-contractors allowed the Obama Administration to spy on its political opponents.

Cutting to the chase, the most likely explanation for the present Coup d’Etat and the spying on first the Republican candidates prior to the 2016 Presidential Election, then spying on the Trump campaign which morphed into spying on the Trump Transition and later spying and covert operations against a duly elected and sitting President Trump was the attempt by the Obama Administration to conceal the ILLEGAL SPYING ACTIVITIES THAT IT WAS ENGAGING IN SINCE 2012.

What else happened in 2012?

Well, there was a Presidential Election.

Therefore, what appears to be the case is that the Obama Administration was already spying on the Republicans and subsequently their 2012 candidate Mitt Romney. However, since the Romney Republicans don’t really care about winning elections, but rather care about “doing business”, no one even cared to ask any question about why it was that a clear frontrunner like Romney could have lost an election in such a spectacular manner.

Hint: He had help…

So the above explains why 2012 is a very important year on our timeline.

Fast forward to today.

Yesterday a very important piece of EVIDENCE appeared.

To provide proper context, it must be remembered that:

The Russian hoax that Vladimir Putin was interfering in the US elections was a scam that was created by the Democrats that they then used as justification to SPY on US persons and especially the Republican candidates and then on the newly elected President of the United States.

In early January of 2017, Obama created an artificial “crisis” involving the Russians. This crisis was a ruse to “justify” his crooked administration activities and to make the claim that people in the Trump transition team were “involved” with the Russians.

From the documentation recently provided by the Director of National Intelligence, the target of this Russian ruse from January 2017 was General Michael Flynn. It appears that Obama needed to get General Flynn, the incoming National Security Advisor either fired or arrested. The documentation shows that the Obama Administration was illegally investigating Gen. Flynn from mid 2016.

And here is the key:

On January 4th, 2017 the Washington field office of the FBI that was investigating General Flynn decided to drop the case against the General because they could not find any “wrong doing”.

That same day, Obama’s operatives in the FBI (hard to find anyone that was not an Obama operative in the FBI to be honest) had a major problem. They apparently were under instructions to remove Gen Flynn from his official post on the Transition Team. The main operator, one Peter Strzok informed the “7th Floor” , i.e. the Director and Deputy Director (Comey and McCabe) of the problem, which they then intervened and stopped the investigation of Gen Flynn from being closed.

The next day, “All the President’s Men” had a meeting at the White House about how to “resolve” this major problem. This meeting was memorialised by Susan Rice in her infamouse “memo to self”. (‘Dear self, I did nothing wrong and Obama is a good guy too.’)

Infantile… but I digress…

Keeping this in mind, now please read the below post from Sundance at the Conservative Treehouse.

From the information below, what is key to understand is Obama’s reaction.

Specifically, we now know that General Flynn was illegally entrapped and framed for “lying to the FBI”, which even the two agents that interviewed him claim he didn’t do.

If Obama was smart (and he’s not), what he should have done was to claim that he was not informed of what the FBI agents and senior management had done.

“Hey, I can’t know everything that going on in Washington, man.”

Instead, he… well you can read for yourselves.

Concluding, what is important to note here is that these illegal activities in the Obama Administration did not limit themselves to the POLITICAL sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium, et Invisibilium, as per WikiLeaks email.

As we know, in February of 2013, the Roman Pontiff “resigned” and was replaced by an ObamaBishop of Rome.

Eventually, we will know how that came to pass…

… just as we are now finding out how it came to pass that a group of political thugs let by a US president was responsible for framing and then coercing a guilty plea from an innocent man.

The Truth will come out, if not through the engagements of men, then by its very own Nature!

OMT The walls are closing in…

*****

The good news is former President Obama is panicked by recent sunlight; the slight possibility of a U.S. DOJ that may soon have him in the cross-hairs; and the more obvious possibility the American people will discover the scale of his corrupt weaponization of intelligence to target his political opposition. The better news is former President Obama is so heavily concerned about the looming possibilities; rather than relying on intermediary instructions through Media Matters; he is giving political operatives and national media his instructions directly. LISTEN:

And a bonus videoabout the duplicity of the Republicans in Name Only from a real Republican: