Hey, maybe a re-branding exercise is in order?

Today more “high level” view stuff…
As my dear and loyal reader know, this humble blogger likes to juxtapose information sources (EVIDENCE), i.e. place close together or side by side, especially for comparison or contrast purposes, which appear in various sub-sets of the Visibilium Omnium.
This methodology has been instituted for various reasons. Among those reasons is that when analyzing a given aspect of the post-conciliar church, this blogger likes to use analytics which are grounded in what the philosopher would term UNIVERSALS.
Now since UNIVERSALS are True always, everywhere and to all, by definition, it must mean that they hold across all the different individual, groups and/or groupings of activities in which His creation undertakes.
Therefore, if a PHENOMENON is being analyzed, and this PHENOMENON shares the same characteristics in two separate and independent groupings of human activities, then the PHENOMENON should proceed along the same trajectory in both simultaneously and independently.
Yes?
So today your humble blogger is OBSERVING the same PHENOMENON unfolding in two separate and independent sub-sets of the Visibilium Omnium, namely the post-conciliar church and the US Democratic Party.
The PHENOMENON in question can be defined as follows: each institution has allowed its leadership to adopt irrational policies that caused the institution in question to stray too far from the Natural Order of things, which in turn has precipitated a decomposition and subsequent disintegration of the institutions to the point where they are threatened with economic and societal collapse.
In the case of the post-conciliar church and the FrancisChurch which “subsists” in this legacy institution, the upper management is still in a STATE of DENIAL.
In the US Democratic Party, the leadership is likewise in DENIAL, however a group of mid-level managers are taking matters into their own hands and trying to bring this institution back from the brink.
To be more specific, these Democrats are doing a re-branding exercise.
To this end, they have formally reached out to Dr. Jordan B. Peterson for help and are trying to implement some of Dr. Peterson’s research ideas to transform the radically extremist Democratic Party into something more acceptable to the normal… bah sane population of the US.
Nota bene: We are talking about nuclear families and patriotism here folks. How “radical” is that?
As for EVIDENCE, above is an 18 minute clip of Dr. Peterson’s critique of their project. The people behind the re-branding exercise have reached out to him for his comments.
In contrast to the
Communist Democratic Party initiative, below is an article that appeared in the US political news site The Hill. It is written by one Grady Means, who is a business consultant and pertains to the situation in the post-conciliar church.
As my loyal readers will note, Mr. Means makes the same observations that have been appearing on the pages of this blog for over 3 years now. Yet the SIGNIFICANCE of the appearance of such information on these major political “news” sources indicates that the situation has been identified as having entered into a critical phase.
Hey, maybe a re-branding exercise is in order?
On an aside, another major upheaval in the POLITICAL sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium erupted yesterday in Germany. Here is Dr. Steve Turley to explain…
*****
House of card(inal)s
The spreading scandals in the Roman Catholic Church provoke the question: could the church collapse? I worked as a management consultant to some of the largest companies and government entities in America for nearly 50 years, and served in the White House. I was a member of the church during that period and served on various church boards and councils. Bottom line: the institution of the U.S. church could collapse, suddenly and unexpectedly.
The problem is that the current scandals reflect corruption of clergy, leadership and the institution itself, going far beyond the sexual abuse alleged. The roots of the corruption were sown as the institution that evolved from a tribal guerrilla movement that the Roman empire co-opted, to a militant state, to an empire and, finally, to adapt to modern demands for specialization and efficiency, to a corporate institution. It has departments that handle communications, finance, product and product development, brand management, marketing, recruiting, training, and human relations. It also has legal, public relations and political arms that protect and defend its brand and the institution itself.
The problem is that, as it “corporatized” and specialized, it made the mistake of many companies — it began to focus on protecting the institution, rather than meeting the needs of the customer, in this case, the “faithful.”
It is an ancient curse that absolute power corrupts absolutely. When you represent the “word of God” on earth, it is a slippery slope to begin to take advantage of the power and trust conveyed with that role. Clerics focused on their pastoral role of caring for the spiritual health of church members can exercise that power to the great benefit of the faithful. But clerics and bishops in the secretive, bureaucratic setting of the church may be tempted to exercise that trust and power in a more opportunistic fashion, leading to arrogance and abuse, cover-ups and denial, focusing on hiding the problem rather than protecting the victims.
It is certainly possible that the U.S. church is largely out of touch with its members. Using estimates provided by The Economist and other sources, of the estimated $170 billion operating budget of the U.S. church, $100 billion is hospitals and health care, $50 billion is colleges and universities, $10 billion is churches and parishes, $5 billion is charity — note the relatively small proportion devoted to pastoral work of spreading the gospel and helping parishioners, though of course schools and hospitals could be considered pastoral or charitable in some cases.
Health care and education are businesses that have limited margins and high capital costs (read fragile), parishes are a money loser, and, of course, charity is run at a loss. Facing billions of dollars in settlements for sexual abuse, it is little wonder that the dioceses have needed to engage in significant liquidation of key assets. Thus, the bottom line above: The organization could quickly go the way of Merrill Lynch, Arthur Andersen, and the Roman empire.
Arguably, the collapse is under way. There are 70 million Catholics in the United States, representing 20 percent of the American population. But that is down from 24 percent six to seven years ago, a 20 percent decline. And that number actually would be 14 percent (nearly a 50 percent decline) if it weren’t for the dramatic inflow of Hispanic immigrants over the past 10 years.
The important point is that the corruption appears to be systemic and may go far beyond sexual abuse. Where there is this much smoke, there is often hellfire. It is hard to believe that the corrupt culture of cynicism, arrogance, and lack of leadership and judgment was limited to sexual abuse. It would be a miracle if a secretive and tightly controlled organization with a $170 billion operating budget did not have other hidden scandals.
A secondary problem is how the pope and leadership are dealing with the crisis. For example, in a recent homily the pope suggested the devil is behind the accusations of sex abuse by clergy and its protection by bishops. Such thinking spells doom for the church.
The problem is that the pope is a product of the socialist, revolutionary theology, Latin American wing of the church. He is under extreme pressure from the sex abuse scandal and internecine warfare with church conservatives. As a socialist cleric, his tools are controlling communications, silencing dissent, spending other people’s money and, under pressure, cloaking himself as “God’s voice on earth.”
Unfortunately, he has adopted the favorite strategy of authoritarian socialist leaders when the heat is turned up: resorting to extreme nationalism and creating external “threats.” Venezuela’s former president Hugo Chavez and Cuba’s communist revolutionary and former president Fidel Castro went for “American imperialism.” Pope Francis is going for “the devil.” The problem for socialist leaders is, when their economic and political foundations crumble, such nationalistic trope never works for long.
It is unclear whether there are leaders in the church who have the skill to lead in this crisis, but the approach and judgment of the pope and leading cardinals does not bode well for the temporal future of the Catholic Church. Serious alarm bells should be ringing in the towers.
Grady Means is the author of books and articles on business, politics and religion. A retired corporate strategy consultant, he was a White House assistant to Vice President Nelson Rockefeller and was a Catholic leader (parish council — Holy Trinity Georgetown, Knight of Malta, and board member of Jesuit Volunteers International) for more than 50 years.
Chris Benischek said:
Speaking of rebranding and collapse, Adios Fr’angelico:
St Dominic only needed seven.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks Sam. Congrats to the Democrats for showing us a more or less optimistic portrayal of American life. Most folks might think it be a MAGA Republican ad with Donald Trump the missing elephant in the room. The present reality is that the Democrats are the party of pessimism, division and hate and will be painted as such by Republicans. In order for this new ad to have credibility Democrats will have to find a way to demonstrate it, like getting rid of Nancy P. and helping Trump in some solid way. Anyway it’s good to see the Democrats at least coming to realize the market for hate is rather small.
Not so with the Catholic Church which is without introspection and is manifestly dishonest. I’m with Grady Means. The Church is wobbly due to it’s moral and doctrinal corruption and could have a catastrophic collapse in the next few years. There are no signs at all coming from the hierarchy that suggests they know they are in trouble. Consequently, a catastrophic collapse is probably needed to get everyone attention. After that the rebuilding can begin.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Problem as I see it is that it is all “wrapping” but no internal conversion.
It appears to be re-bradning to fool the prols.
If they went back to “middle class” where would they put all the freaks that they have been producing all these decades?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michael Dowd said:
I agree Sam.. All hat and one dead calf.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chris Benischek said:
Sam: Are you speaking of the (intrinsically disordered network in the) Church or the Democrats (Republicrats)?
As to Meads’s claim that “it is unclear whether there are leaders in the Church with the skill to lead in this crisis,” well that eres too far on the side of Pollyanna.
For there really isn’t any doubt or lack of clarity about that. It’s not unclear at all. There is no one in the episcopal ranks today with either the skill or the courage to face this crisis.
Name one.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
The observation can apply to both.
W/r/t the Church, I like the parallel process that played itself out with the other system built by the irrational Modernist ideology, namely Communism.
It would appear as if there was an analogous process that could be observed at the end of the Soviet Union. They had their Brezhnev who is equivalent to our JPII. Then they chose a “reformer” Andropov, aka HH Pope Benedict. The Party rebelled after and put in place a Chernenko, aka Francis. But after Chernenko, the mid and upper level apparatchiks realized that the end was at hand, so they went for a young charismatic technocrat to transition. This could be a Card. Sarah type.
I like the Card. Sarah concept for various reasons, but mostly because the fakenews legacy media can’t throw the racist card at it. He seems to be the right man for the job, and if he puts in place a team of competent administrators around him, Card. Burke and even a Card. Muller (German efficiency), I think he could turn this puppy around.
LikeLike
Chris Benischek said:
Other than Viganò
LikeLike