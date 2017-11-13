Today a quick republication continuing the thread started in our last post. That thread can best be described as the post-Modernist’s War on Competence.

As your humble blogger has pointed out on numerous occasions, the War on Competence is at the heart of post-Modernism and its tangential offspring. In the mathematical and scientific sub-sets of human activity, we have observed the phenomenon of the “2+2=5” based Common Core and the rise of “postmodernist physics”. In the ECCLESIASTICAL sub-set of human activities, this post-Modernist infested mindset is known as Phenomenology. Here is a great description:

Phenomenology is the study of perception, thought, imagination, emotion, memory, and action from the first person/subjective perspective. “Phenomenology is the study of “phenomena”: appearances of things, or things as they appear in our experience, or the ways we experience things.” (Sanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy) Thus, Phenomenology is the interpretation consciousness. It is the study of appearance as opposed to the study of reality.

Now, this last sentence should not be understood thus, that the study of appearance cannot encompass observations that are in conformity with reality. But the problem comes in when the observers detach themselves from reality. And since the human creature has the ability to think abstractly, he can image things that don’t exist. Furthermore, he can allow those delusional thoughts to substitute for his perception of OBJECTIVE REALITY.

When this phenomenon occurs, and it occurs within an institution’s organizational structure, it usually ends in one result: BANKRUPTCY.

The reason that I mentioned “usually” is that if the organization is subsidized by a governmental entity, i.e. a government sponsored enterprise, then this end result can be postponed. But only to a point. And that point is when the state collapses. And this usually ends in the collapse of SOCIETY as well. To make this point, I have embedded a recent Stefan Molyneux video which makes this point quite well.

Back to the specific now. Over at Breitbart News website, we get an article about the bad week at CNN. This bad week comes on the back of many, many bad weeks. But yet, we see that the management that is the cause of these bad weeks, is still in place. Not what they taught us in the economics department or business school for that matter. Got to wonder who is paying these bill? (Maybe these folks…)

And it is not just CNN which is having “bad weeks” and the resulting financial problems because of their TRANSRATIONAL phenomenological approach. We see this situation in other “commercial” enterprises such as the NFL, Keurig (coffee machines) and what can be called our base case, namely Target.

And we see this same PHENOMENON behind the Sacred Vatican Walls.

And Stefan Molyneux nicely sums this all up…

PS Here is a bonus video:

Aside, wonder why the Order of Preachers aren’t doing these types of volume?

Sounds like something up their alley…

CNN’s Awful Week: Lies, Meltdowns, Ratings Collapse, New Discrimination Suit

Drudge Report founder Matt Drudge, who knows of what he speaks, dropped a bomb Thursday with the newsy prediction that CNN chief Jeff Zucker is doomed. “Jeff Zucker out either way at CNN,” Drudge wrote before adding, “primetime ratings abysmal. Feud with President Trump too personal and ridiculous…”

Jeff Zucker out either way at CNN, primetime ratings abysmal. Feud with President Trump too personal and ridiculous…

Then, as if to prove the “ridiculous” part, CNN’s public relations team immediately and directly responded to Drudge with this sorry piece of spin:

If CNN was only in competition with itself and its own dismal ratings, that tweet would make sense. The problem for last-place CNN, though, is that it has actual competition in the form of MSNBC and Fox, both of which are shellacking The Least Trustws Name In News in every conceivable metric.

Moreover, when compared to the same month last year, CNN’s October 2017 ratings collapsed a whopping 52 percent. Meanwhile, Fox News is only down 26 percent, MSNBC down a mere 6 percent.

My reference to “last place” is not a specious one. Until CNN turned into a 24/7 RedBaitingAntiTrumpFakeNewsHateMachine, the left-wing network was in second place, beating MSNBC much more often than not. So not only has CNN lost more than half of its year-over-year viewers, it has lost its bragging rights over its left-wing counterpart at MSNBC.

And things continue to get worse, primarily through unforced errors caused by CNN’s blinding hate and rabid partisanship. Without a doubt, CNN has just suffered through its worst week since those hilarious weeks back in June when CNN staffers had to be fired over hate-sprees against President Trump, and a barrage of firings occurred after the network was caught red-handed telling one audacious lie after another.

To begin with, although CNN and its elite media brethren are covering this news up, on Thursday we learned that CNN is facing yet-another massive racial discrimination lawsuit — a class-action suit. And when you look back and remember the efforts CNN put into stirring up riots in predominantly black neighborhoods, this should surprise no one.

CNN’s public missteps this week, however, left all kinds of bruises.

Last-week Wednesday, in the immediate aftermath of the worst Islamic terror attack in New York since 9/11, and for reasons only clear to him, CNN’s struggling afternoon anchor, Jake Tapper, decided that it was a smart idea to misinform his viewers about the meaning of Allahu Akbar,” and do so in the most inappropriate way imaginable.

To make matters worse, rather than apologize and correct the record, Tapper chose to have a public meltdown over criticism of his inaccurate reporting.

On Monday, CNN’s twisted hatred for Trump red-lined with a double barrel of very fake news. In order to publish a false fact check, CNN deliberately edited out a portion of a Trump quote that would have disproven the fact check. Worse still, with the use of fake video, CNN was caught attempting to fabricate a Trump gaffe involving fish food.

Is a news outlet willing to lie about fish food willing to lie about anything? The asking of the question is your answer. Which brings me to Thursday…

For at least three hours, primarily led by Tapper (who apparently has never found a rake he won’t step on), CNN lied about Trump setting a precedent in China when he chose not to take questions from the media.

To make matters worse, once it was discovered that in 2009 then-President Barack Obama did not take media questions in China, again, rather than apologize and correct, Tapper was caught in a clumsy attempt to try and cover up his fake news fusillade. To his credit, Tapper’s CNN colleague, Jeremy Diamond, did apologize and retract.

Also caught in a scandal is CNN’s Chris Cillizza. With the release of Donna Brazile’s new book, we are learning that, during the 2016 campaign, concerns about Hillary Clinton’s health were legitimate but covered up by both Democrats and a cooperative media. And no one was more cooperative in that regard than Cillizza (who was at the Washington Post at the time).

CNN’s tombstone will read “death by fakenewsicide.”

