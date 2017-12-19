In today’s post we continue our Restoration theme.

In a post that appeared at the Liturgy Guy blog titled Why Tradition, Why Now (please read the post here) we can read the following passage at the end of the post: (emphasis added)

Tradition is restoration. It’s the recovery of the sacred and an outright assault against disorder. It begins within the family, moves out to the parish community, then onto the diocese, the Church, the secular realm, and finally into the larger culture.

But it starts with the family. It’s the principle of subsidiarity applied to prayer. It’s the conscious decision to choose tradition.

We choose tradition.

So what we have in the above is the chaos and order thread that we have been highlighting in a number of our previous posts. (enter Peterson in the search window in upper right hand corner)

The reason that I am bringing this post to your attention is that the author, Brian Williams treats the Restoration on a strictly Natural level. This is a very positive development since it allows for an introduction into our Faith in terms and concepts that can easily be understood by contemporary culture.

But he is not the only one. As I write this, a post appeared in of all places Medium.com. This is a website dedicated primarily to politics mixed in with high tech, entertainment and cryptocurrency/blockchain news. And what do we find on the current sight? Why it’s a post titled About Those Young, “Rigid”, Traditional Catholics. (see here)

Like they say in New York: Go figure?

So we have more evidence of Tradition breaking outside of our post-conciliar ghetto!

And while we are on the subject of the FrancisGhetto, I have noticed one aspect of the Liturgy Guy post to which I would like to take exception. In this post, the author implies that it is “the Faithful” who “chose” Tradition in order to put order back into the chaotic, anthropocentric world. Now this is a very “secular” way to put the matter, and maybe not completely accurate.

Which brings us back to a secularist who is doing the yeoman’s work of bringing the millennial sheep back into the fold, one Dr. Jordan Peterson and to the discussion of order and chaos.

Don’t believe me?

Check this out:

Right!

As my dear and loyal followers know, and as per Dr. Jordan Peterson’s work highlighted on this blog, limiting oneself to treating “order” and “chaos” as a “personal choice” rather than as an “over-arching supernatural” process, one that is in fact continuously reasserting itself, is not a complete treatment.

Therefore, adding my 2 cents to this excellent Liturgy Guy post, I have embedded the Jordan Peterson video at the top of this post. I strongly think that this video (first 20:00 minutes) provides the proper CONTEXT for the below post.

And now, a few comments.

Dr. Peterson comes at this issue from a scientific angle, yet the observations made by him very strongly support the Magisterial doctrine. Our Creator (The Father – “the God of Tradition and structure”) provided for man (the “individual sovereign”, – possessing free will, having something of transcendent value, i.e. “soul”) a structured existence. This structured existence can be described in terms of a dichotomy between order coming out of chaos through the necessity for the exercise of free will. Order in turn is introduced into His creation by the Word (The Son – “used by the Father as an active agent”).

See the PROCESS, dear reader?

So with respect to the Liturgy Guys post, while we may think that we are choosing Tradition, in essence Tradition is just reasserting itself in us.

It’s choosing us through the “individual sovereign’s” need for order.

And through Whom is order reasserted?

I will give you a hint:

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. The same was in the beginning with God. All things were made by him: and without him was made nothing that was made. In him was life, and the life was the light of men. (John 1:1-4)

