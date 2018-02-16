Today a republication of the Antonio “2+2=5” Spadaro transcripts of Francis “dialogue” given while he was in Chile, that appeared in the Corriere Della Serra (see translation here)

What is of importance in the opinion of this humble blogger, is that this new information provides a good insight into the mind of Bergoglio, in that it allows us to identify what Bergoglio finds important in life. By understand what’s important to Bergoglio in life, we can then better understand what gives Bergoglio’s life MEANING. (emphasis added)

And it ain’t the Gospel…

Here is that part:

And gossip is displeasing to me, they make me sad. It often happens in closed worlds. When it happens in a context of priests or religious, I have to ask: how is this possible? You who left everything, you decided not to have a woman beside you, you did not get married, you did not have any children … do you want to end up like a gossip scapula? Oh, my God, what a sad life! “

If I understand the above text correctly, the priesthood to Bergoglio is not a vocation or “a calling”. The priesthood to Bergoglio is a “choice”, i.e. a “job”. It is as if he was saying: You could have become a “maintenance engineer” and had a women beside you, but you chose to become a priest instead. And you knew the rules, and the rules specify that you listen to me and do what I say. And if I didn’t say it, you have the time to “discern” what I really mean, and just do it.

And then there is the META-NARRATIVE running through this transcript. That META-NARRATIVE can be reduced to one word: RESISTANCE.

To be more precise: The RESISTANCE AGAINST FRANCIS.

The RESISTANCE META-NARRATIVE appears, whether overtly of covertly in ALL of the six responses to the questions asked, regardless of whether the question asks about it or not. What this demonstrates is that Francis has lost control over his office. He has lost all moral authority over his subjects and subordinates. He is reduced to insulting his critics and calling them insane.

Furthermore, he can’t even control the FRANCISNARRATIVE that he wants to promulgate, and is forced to defend himself against the META-NARRATIVE that is dominating the post-Marxist Hobbesian battleground of NARRATIVES fighting to the death.

And the META-NARRATIVE that is obliterating all other NARRATIVES is that which is being promulgated by the RESISTANCE.

Here is a good example of the effectiveness of the RESISTANCE META-NARRATIVE:

Rist asked the Cardinal:

Your Eminence, In view of your account of the sunny, caring and holistic features of Pope Francis’ revolution of mercy – described disturbingly by the leaflet for this meeting and by your Eminence as a ‘paradigm shift’ in the presentation of Catholicism – and of the Pope’s call for free and frank discussion of his challenging proposals and policies, I would like to ask why Pope Francis acts so mercilessly in insulting and eliminating doctrinal opponents:

Cardinal Burke removed from the leadership of the Roman Rota;

Three loyal priests from the CDF dismissed without explanation, followed by the abrupt termination of Cardinal Mueller himself;

The denial of a Cardinal’s hat to the much loved champion of the unborn, Archbishop Chaput;

The removal of most of the original members of the Academy for Life;

The apparent selling-down the river of Cardinal Pell, who may have been framed;

And more recently the banishment from Rome of the Professor of Patristics at the Lateran and editor of the challenging book Remaining in the Truth of Christ;

The list goes on and on, but I stop there to ask again whether harsh actions of this sort — combined with the well-documented rigging of the Synod on the Family — indicate that the Pope’s ‘paradigm shift’ should be recognized as an attempt — under cover of offering solutions to genuine social problems in Western society — to impose on the Church radical changes of doctrine, developed not by laity but largely in Germany by a group of relativist Hegelian theologians?

To which, the FRANCISCARDINAL’S response was:

Cupich sidestepped away from the question, replying that those who have such concerns should ask themselves: “Do we really believe that the Spirit is no longer guiding the Church?” reported the Catholic Herald.

What this exchange demonstrates is that Cupich and Francis know that they are FRAUDS and are FRAUDULENTLY misrepresenting Catholic Doctrine.

But they don’t care. Nothing matters except WILL.

Francis’ WILL.

I.e. What Lola Francis wants, Lola Francis gets.

Damn the consequences…

And everybody, including themselves know it.

If there can be better PROOF of the above, and the complete collapse of MORAL AUTHORITY by Francis and TeamFrancis, look no further than last Wednesday’s (Ash Wednesday) General Audience at St. Peter’s Square. At the top of this post is the visual, with your humble blogger’s observation.

And now, the Francis transcript…

Pope Francis: «The blogs that call me heretical? I know who writes them and I do not read them »

We publish a preview of some extracts from the talks that Pope Francis had with the Jesuits of Chile – which occurred on January 16 – and of Peru – which took place three days later, on January 19 – during his trip to South America. The conversations are transcribed by the director, Father Antonio Spadaro, on the next issue of “La Civiltà Cattolica” on Saturday

Sister Father, what were the great joys and the great sorrows you had in your pontificate? “This of the pontificate is a rather peaceful period. From the moment I realized what was about to happen in the Conclave – an instant surprise for me – I felt a lot of peace. And until today that peace has not left me. It is a gift from the Lord, of which I am grateful. And I really hope you do not take it away from me. The things that do not take away peace, but yes grieve me, are the gossip. And gossip is displeasing to me, they make me sad. It often happens in closed worlds. When it happens in a context of priests or religious, I have to ask: how is this possible? You who left everything, you decided not to have a woman beside you, you did not get married, you did not have any children … do you want to end up like a gossip scapula? Oh, my God, what a sad life! “

What resistances did you encounter and how did you experience them? “I never say before the difficulty that it is a” resistance “, because it would mean giving up discerning, which I want to do instead. It is easy to say that there is resistance and not to realize that in that contrast there can also be a shred of truth. This also helps me to relativize many things that, at first sight, seem to resist, but in reality it is a reaction that arises from a misunderstanding … But when I realize that there is real resistance, of course, I’m sorry. Some people tell me it’s normal that there is resistance when someone wants to make changes. The famous “it’s always been like that” reigns everywhere, it’s a great temptation that we all lived. The resistances after Vatican II, still present, have this meaning: to relativize, to water down the Council. I’m even more sorry when somebody enlist in a resistance campaign. And unfortunately I see this too. I can not deny that there are any resistances. I see them and I know them. There are doctrinal resistance. For mental health I do not read the websites of this so-called “resistance”. I know who I am, I know the groups, but I do not read them, simply for my mental health. If there is something very serious, they inform me why they know it. It is a displeasure, but we must move on. When I perceive resistances, I try to dialogue, when dialogue is possible; but some resistances come from people who believe they have the true doctrine and accuse you of being a heretic. When in these people, for what they say or write, I do not find spiritual goodness, I simply pray for them. I feel sorry, but I do not dwell on this feeling for mental hygiene “.

In which reforms can we best support it? “I believe that one of the things that the Church needs most today, and this thing is very clear in the perspectives and pastoral objectives of Amoris laetitia , is discernment. We are used to “we can or can not”. I too have received, in my training, the way of thinking “so far we can, so far we can not”. I do not know if you remember that Colombian Jesuit who came to teach us moral at the Collegio Massimo; when he came to speak of the sixth commandment, one dared to ask the question: “Can the engaged couple kiss?”. If they could kiss each other! Do you understand? And he said, “Yes, they can! No problem! Enough, however, that put a handkerchief in the middle “. This is a mental form of doing theology in general. A form mentis based on the limit. And we bring the consequences on us. “

What do you say (in the Company) to those who are getting older and see less people behind them? “Considering the decrease of youth and strength, one could enter into institutional desolation. No, you can not afford it. Desolation pulls you down, it’s a soggy blanket that pulls at you to see how you handle it, and takes you to bitterness, to disillusionment. I wonder if Xavier, in the face of the failure to see China without being able to enter it, was desolate. No, I imagine that he turned to the Lord, saying, “You do not want it, so bye, that’s okay.” He chose to follow the path proposed to him, and in that case it was death! … But that’s okay! Like Saverio at the gates of China, always look ahead … You know God! “

I would like to tell us a few words on the subject of sexual abuse. We are very marked by these scandals. “It is the greatest desolation the Church is undergoing. This drives us to shame, but we must also remember that shame is also a very Ignatian grace. And so let’s take it as a grace and be deeply ashamed of it. We must love a Church with sores. Many sores … I’ll tell you a fact. On March 24, in Argentina is the memory of the military coup, of the dictatorship, of the desaparecidos , and Plaza de Mayo is filled to remember it. In one of those March 24, while I was about to cross the street, there was a couple with a child of two or three years, and the child ran ahead. The father told him: “Come, come, come here … Attentive to pedophiles!”. What a shame I tried! What a shame! They did not realize that I was the archbishop, I was a priest and … what a shame! Sometimes they take out “consolation prizes”, and someone even says, “Look at the statistics … the … I do not know … 70% of pedophiles are in the family, of acquaintances. Then in the gyms, the pools. The percentage of pedophiles who are Catholic priests does not reach 2%, is 1.6%. It is not so much … “. But it is terrible even if it were one of these brothers of ours! Because God has anointed him to sanctify children and adults, and he destroyed them. It’s awful! We must listen to what an abused or abused feels like! On Fridays – sometimes you know it and sometimes you do not know it – I usually meet with some of them. Their process is very hard, they are annihilated. For the Church it is a great humiliation. It shows not only our fragility but also, let’s face it, our level of hypocrisy. It is curious: the phenomenon of abuse has touched some new, prosperous Congregations. There the abuse is always the result of a mentality linked to power, which must be healed in its evil roots. There are three levels of abuse that go together: abuse of authority, sexual, and economic messes. Money is always in the middle: the devil enters from the wallet . “

How do you see that the Spirit is now moving the Church towards the future? «Take back the Second Vatican Council, the Lumen gentium . Speaking to the Chilean bishops, I exhorted them to declericalization. Evangelization is done by the Church as a people of God. To us the Lord is asking to be an outgoing Church, a field hospital … A poor Church for the poor! The poor are not a theoretical formula of the communist party, they are the center of the Gospel! It is in this line that I feel the Spirit is bringing us. There are strong resistance, but for me the fact that they are born is the sign that you go the good way. Otherwise the devil would not struggle to resist. “

