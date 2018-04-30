Tags
“What earlier generations held as sacred, remains sacred and great for us too, and it cannot be all of a sudden entirely forbidden or even considered harmful.”
His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI – Letter to the Bishops accompanying the Moto Proprio Summorum Pontificum.
And here’s the full Holy Sacrifice of the Mass:
And this from way back on the 22nd of February of this year:
And this today:
Francis appears in both the Wall Street Journal and on Carlos Slim’s blog, the Failing NYTimes.
First the WSJ and Francis X.Rocca:
And then there is this:
Carlos Slim’s blog, otherwise known as the Failing NY Times makes the claim that Francis is getting the upper hand on his conservative adversaries.
I smell weaponized despondency at work…
So here is another take on the contents from Henry Sire:
Oh my!
So when taken in total, it translates into: #fakenews media trying to pull Francis’ chestnuts out of the fire.
And finally, another video from Scott Adams. I have been posting his videos lately since I think he has a good handle on what is happening in the secular cultural sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium. He was also one of the individuals who early on predicted that the Very Stable Genius Donald J. Trump would win the 2016 Presidential Election.
As you dear readers know, there is a “cultural war” that is raging. It does not come as a surprise since the enemy are the Cultural Marxists. And speaking of which we get this report from the Call Me Jorge blog with the latest… (see here)
So today, Scott picks up on a rather unique occurrence. He notices that one of the #nevertrumpers who tried to create a “scandal”, when called out, changed his tune. This could be significant since it would appear that there is a “limit to the lying”, which could suggest that there is a limit to the #fakenews in general. And it would appear that this occurrence could be a SIGNAL that this limit is being reached within the hardcore Leftist circles.
So all in all, things are looking up…
And just as an after dinner mint, this here…