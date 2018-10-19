Tags
So after many years (going on
three four five to be exact) of writing about Francis, the post-Modernist of Rome and his FrancisChurch, and focusing on the psychological aspects of this Francis PHENOMENONTRAGEDY, it is with great pleasure to observe that others are finally catching on.
The proper term for this turn of events is “WOKE”.
Here is the definition from the Urban Dictionary with an appended (and amended) example:
Although an incorrect tense of awake, a reference to how people should be aware in current affairs.
“While you are obessing with
the Kardashians, the poor (who Our Lord taught “will always be with us” and whose numbers are dramatically shrinking over the last half century due to the adaptation of CAPITALIST economic models, which you Francis, Marxist of Rome, rail against on a never ending basis), there are millions of homeless desperate SOULS seeking salvation, turning to clinical psychologists (like Dr. Jordan Peterson) for help, in the world. STAY WOKE“
MUST WATCH HERE: (3 MINUTES and 34 MUST WATCH SECONDS)
In the case of Francis and his FrancisChurch, what appears to be the case is that a wider array of “adjectived” Catholics, catholics and “c”atholics (e.g. “neo-con”, “conservative”, “moderate” – couldn’t resist) are GETTING WOKE.
To be more exact, what these WOKE Catholics are beginning to realize is that the problem with Francis and his minions is not “theological” in nature (there is no theology there) but rather it is in essence PSYCHOLOGICAL.
Hence we are beginning to read about “gaslighting” in Catholic publications such as the excellent OnePeterFive blog (see here) or able to watch discussions on “gaslighting” on Dr. Taylor Marshall’s youtube channel. (Video below)
Faithful (and not so faithful) Catholics, catholics and “c”atholics are also becoming aware and deploying in their discussions on all things Francis, such concepts as the OVERTON WINDOW, i.e. “also known as the window of discourse, describing the range of ideas tolerated in public discourse.”
Given these positive developments that your humble blogger has chronicled above, one more element needs to be introduced to put all things Francis into its proper and OBJECTIVELY REAL perspective. And that element is:
A general discussion of what constitutes SANITY.
One can say that what needs to be defined is an OVERTON WINDOW of SANITY!
Just to make sure we are all on the same page, here is a diagram of how an OVERTON WINDOW is constructed:
If we change the poles to read “More Sane” and “Less Sane”, what we are in fact witnessing with Francis and his FrancisChurch is that they are trying to move the Overton Window of post-conciliar “theology” in the “Less Sane” direction.
Before we go further, the definition of sanity is:
Now if we look at the category of what constitutes SANE BEHAVIOR, we can fractionate (divide into fractions or components) this category further.
One qualifier for SANE BEHAVIOR is given as “SOUND MENTAL HEALTH”.
In this sub-category therefore, “sound SEXUAL BEHAVIOR” would need to be considered as an integral component. Furthermore, notice the descriptors used in the definition of “sanity”. Those terms are: “normal”, “rational”, again …”of sound mental health”, “reasonable”.
And here is where all the elements meet: The Francis, the Team Bergoglio conclave machinations, FrancisStrategy and the perpetual “synods”, FrancisChurch and the entire SoapBubblePapacy™ propped up solely at present by the #fakenews VIRTUAL REALITY Catholic and MainStreamMedia.
It is through the Media’s attempt to NORMALIZE INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED behavior (shifting it from the Less Sane to the More Sane pole), which has allowed Francis and FrancisChurch the vehicle needed to change the Catholic Church’s Magisterial teaching with respect to said abnormality.
Concluding, the #fakenews MainStreamMedia, including Catholic media and FrancisChurch are partners in crime, in their attempt to NORMALIZE INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED BEHAVIOR!.
What else is becoming apparently visible and something that this humble blogger has been writing about for quite a while now, is the following:
Regardless of whether Bergoglio is INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED himself or just a homosexualist, he has no element inside the post-conciliar church, other than the INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED elements which he can trust, in order to carry out his FrancisIntrinsicallyDisorderdStrategy which the #fakenews media demands.
It’s the Faustian pact Francis made for keeping his entire SoapBubblePapacy™ propped up.
Therefore, whether he likes it or not, he must keep “Msgr.” Ricca at the Vatican Bank, he is stuck with FrancisCardinal Coco and his rent-boys in high Curial positions, not to mention in their CDF apartments and he can’t afford to allow himself to sever ties with either FrancisCardinal Wuerl or even FrancisArchbishop (or whatever his FrancisTitle is at present) McCarrick.
He is stuck with the INTRINSICALLY DISORDERED!
What’S more, the #fakenews media cannot afford to bring down FrancisChurch.
So they’re in a Mexican standoff, waiting for the first one to sneeze.
Nota bene: What will bring down FrancisChurch is those documents in the US State Department regarding the 2013 Conclave and the influence that TeamSoros had on the hijacking of said Conclave in order to elect Jorge Bergoglio as the mental unstable bishop of Rome.
So what we Catholics are witnessing is the #fakenews media, who are rapidly losing all credibility, propping up a criminally corrupt FrancisChurch who is also rapidly losing its credibility and adding to the #fakenews media problems.
In other words, what the newly WOKE Catholics are witnessing and will continue to witness, is nothing short of a joint #fakenews media- FrancisChurch race to the bottom!
Kate R. said:
When a RICO investigation is announced, we will rejoice. Imagine that. Life-long Holy Mass attending Catholics, who have given what we can to the church over decades, and we will rejoice at the federal government investigating our own church. We want to see these destroyers get theirs, and if that means the whole thing has to burn down in order for the Church to regenerate back into Catholicism, good, let it happen. Let it happen today!
LikeLiked by 1 person
S. Armaticus said:
I think that is the accepted wisdom these days. Sanctifying fire and all what follows…
LikeLike
Pingback: Canon212 Update: Pope of Federal Crimes Says, Embrace Doubt, Stop Guarding Your Faith, and Go to Hell for the Sheepy Smelling People? – The Stumbling Block
guy Mcclung said:
Rejoice! Dept of Justice has begun a “probe” of the Catholic church-the prelude to the filing of a RICO suit; probably nothing happening til after Nov 2018 elections. Wheels of investigation grind slow, but pray they grind fine. And the feds can – pretrial – seize all the homopredators’ wealth, land, houses, cash, stock, toyboys’ apartments, everything. These millionaires in miters will go down and be exiled to Kansas like Uncle Ted, but not adjacent an elementary school. Is this the correct spelling: “Leavenworth” ?.
Imagine a federal RICO criminal case against the 7000 or so USA criminal homopredator bishops, sodorapist priests, pederast archbishops, and perverted cardinals. Then court ordered reimbursement of the over $4,000,000,000.00 stolen from the faithful to pay off victims of clerical homopredators and sodorapists – in settlements still filed in secret under seal.
See my: http://the-american-catholic.com/2018/10/08/im-catholic-and-im-mad-as-hell/
Imagine them saying, “But, Jesus, Jorge told us it would not be EVERLASTING fire.” And Jesus saying, “This is MY Church! By God!. I had Peter tell you, anyone who preaches something other than MY Gospel, let him be accursed.”
Guy McClung, Texas
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Spot on Mr McClung.
In the last year or so, I have seen the light. Outside of RICO, these homosexualists don’t fear anything, and that includes God!
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
Not so sure we have yet reached a tipping point for the perception of madness in the Vatican, though I think it has been reached with the MSM. But momentum for undermining the Vatican credibility is building. Note article in One Peter 5: ‘U.S. Justice Department Opens Investigation into Pennsylvania Clerical Abuse’
https://onepeterfive.com/u-s-justice-department-opens-investigation-into-pennsylvania-clerical-abuse/
My comment on that article as follows:
“Good news for sure. My guess is the Pope will do whatever he can to stop the investigation. Maybe his man Obama will be helping him. After the election I would like to see Trump get into this and make it a National investigation. All of this is most encouraging as it will help divide the wheat from the chaff. Maybe this is all the divine intervention we are going to get.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
S. Armaticus said:
I think the RICO statutes are the only solution to get the Church back into the hands of the Catholics.
Or whatever remains of the Institutional Church after this is all over.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Michael Dowd said:
Hopefully, little will remain of the present Church when the RICO act has done it’s job. One thing that has been proved since the time of Constantine is money, power and Christ are a bad fit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kate R. said:
Cardinal Timothy Dolan’s apartment is 15,000 square feet. He lives in Manhattan, one of the most expensive neighborhoods in the world. Numerous other bishops and Cardinals live in homes that cost over a million dollars, including Wuerl.
What these elites want for themselves, they don’t want you to have, typical of Communists. The USCCB works tirelessly, as does the pope and the Vatican, to replace indigenous peoples in Europe and the USA, etc., with Muslims or other Third World invaders. Christendom be damned, we’re talking a new electorate who will give them the change they want and be entirely pliable. These are evil men.
We have evil men who are activists and the weak and silent who shake too much to confront them, and I don’t think we even have many of them. Most seem entirely complicit.
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
Yes, these Bishops are people who, whether knowingly or not, are taking actions that will destroy Europe, the United States and the Catholic Church, i.e., Western Civilization. They are doing the devil’s work.
LikeLike