Quick post today and another must WATCH video. This time a video of a live stream from Dr. Steve Turley. The subject is CS Lewis.

What is the most interesting from this 1 hour and 2 minutes of viewing pleasure is the discussion about the “specialists”. That is all that I will say at this time, therefore, you must watch!

It is, that it is!

On an aside…

When I first started writing this blog, this humble blogger thought to himself: “self, if only there was a good philosopher who could explain the metaphysical phenomena that are coming across the Deus ex Machina filters?.

And then Stefan Molyneux and Dr. Duke Pesta appeared.

And they have been a steady source of information and analysis ever since.

And after Stefan Molyneux and Dr. Duke Pesta appeared, this humble blogger asked himself: “self, if only there was a good psychologist that could explain the conscious and psycho-physical aspects of the of that which is coming across the Deus ex Machina filters?.

And then Dr. Jordan Peterson appeared.

With his brilliant observation that even if one doesn’t believe in the existence of God, it is in one’s best interest to act as if He does exist, he competely disarmed the evangelical atheists and the agnostics for that matter.

And if God does exist, Dr. Peterson hints that He is a Traditional Catholic God. This disarms the protestant sects as well as all the other so-called mainline “religions”.

The Petersonian argument for Catholicism being the ONE TRUE FAITH can be stated as follows: if a religion by definition has to be a complete and comprehensive explanation of man’s relationship to God, and if “Catholic confession” is a mechanism through which an individual can obtain objectively real assistance with not only his spiritual well-being but his physical and psychological well-being also (as per PTSD cases), and if the Catholic Church solely possesses the Sacrament of Confession, then the Catholic Church by inferrence from this objective evidence, is a more complete explanation of man’s relationship to God than any other “faith system”. (see more here and here) More on this in a later post, but the video below is a MUST WATCH.

Back to the subject matter at hand…

And Dr. Peterson has been a steady source of information and analysis for this blogger ever since.

And after Dr. Jordan Peterson appeared, this humble blogger asked himself: “self, if only there was a good classicist that could explain the context and provenance of the observable information (reality), and provide a prognosis of what we can expect going forward from the information that is coming across the Deus ex Machina filters?.

And then Dr. Steven Turley appeared.

And he has been a steady source of information and analysis ever since.

But the entire time that this humble blogger has been writing about this Restoration of ALL things in Christ, the one glaring need has been for a Catholic theologian to come along and tie in the NATURAL, SUPERNATURAL and the CONCIOUS elements of ONTOLOGICAL REALITY into one big comprehensive whole.

And this humble blogger is still patiently waiting…

Now, there have been candidates that this humble blogger has come across and analyzed, but no one that has attained the level of analysis that can earn the Deus Ex Machina official Seal of Approval.

Sad.

If there was only a Dominican out there who could rise to this level…

The search continues…

In the mean time, please watch the above video and if you can, please subscribe to Dr. Turley’s youtube channel. The subscription figures of his followers are beginning to grow exponentially.

Advertisements