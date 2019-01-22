Tags
MUST WATCH!
Again…
A lot of our prayers are being answered…
Aside, one of the side effects of Francis’ recent move on the Ecclesia Dei communities and the talk of “regularization” of the SSPX, is that obstinate Catholics who for reasons “only known to them” have criticized the SSPX in the past, can now see the errors of their former ways and start acting in accordance with OBJECTIVE REALITY.
One more thing since we are on the subject:
The SSPX was never in SCHISM and Archbishop Lefebvre was CORRECT!
Nuff said!
brotherbeowulf said:
And I’ll do likewise for you at Tepeyac or Our Lady de La Leche, Hall ha, which ever I get first, probably Mexico as my family’s there now.
B.B.
brotherbeowulf said:
That’s Halina.
Amy McSween said:
Truth will win in the end.
Gonna have to look at Bishop Williamson again.
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks Sam. This sea change in Michael Voris came on four or five months ago. A couple of years ago I was banned from Church Militant by commenting negatively about Pope Francis and admiringly about SSPX. I think this was because CM was or maybe still is under the auspices of Opus Dei who is or was vigorously opposed to SSPX and very much for Pope Francis. Note: Prior to that I was Cooperator Member of Opus Dei and knew their attitude on the subjects mentioned.
Now, I don’t know why this happened. Voris may have gone indy or Opus Dei may have seen the light. Whatever happened, it is good.
S. Armaticus said:
Now, I don’t know why this happened. “Voris may have gone indy or Opus Dei may have seen the light. Whatever happened, it is good.”
I think it’s the later…
Akita said:
In the opinion of this humble reader, 😉, both Michael Voris and Father Z must lead faithful Catholics to the SSPX. It would be a beautiful thing if the SSPX accepted Father Z to their ranks of holy priests, but I’m not sure how that would work. As long as the FSSP has to answer to diocesan bishops, they are compromised. It would help if Steve Skojec started featuring them as an island of sound liturgical and doctrinal sanity as well.
Michael Dowd said:
Akita–I thought SSPX was stilling considering joining Francis and his team of vultures. This issue has to be cleared up.
Also, I would like someone to tell me why we can’t join a sedevacantist group like, in my case in Florida, the Most Holy Trinity Seminary, setting aside the legal hocus pocus about valid and licit. To me these folks are valid but not licit. And who cares about licit after Vatican II and now Pope Francis, surely canon law criminal. http://mostholytrinityseminary.org/
brotherbeowulf said:
I’d stall too rather than follow the False Pope predicted at Fatima.
halina1954 said:
Bravo, Armaticus……
I’ll pray for all in Quito.
brotherbeowulf said:
Lucky Lady. Do please light a candle on or near Candlemas for my family and me.
Thank you.
Our Lady of Good Success, Pray for us!
