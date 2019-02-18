Why Is Francis So Afraid of the Roman Rite?

Tags
#fakenarratives, #fakenews, chastity belts, Chlamydia trachomatis, Cryptosporidium, Cultural Marxism, Deconstructionism, Dr. Curt Doolittle, Father Anthony Cekada, Fox News, Francis Effect, FrancisChurch - In Liquidation, Frankfurt School, FSSP, Genderism, George Soros, Germania Delenda Est!, Germany, Giardia lamblia, Gonorrhea, Great Cardinal, Havana, Hemorrhoids, heretical pope, Herpes simplex virus, hippies, HIV, Holy Year of Mercy, Human immunodeficiency virus, Human papilloma virus, Humanism, Isospora belli, Jacque Derrida, James O'Keefe, Jesuits, Jesus Christ, Joseph Ratzinger, Jozef Pilsudski, Keynes, Keynesian Economics, Kirill I, Krakow, Law of Unintended Consequences, messeging, Mexico City, Microsporidia, Miracle on the Vistula, Modernists, MSM, narratives, Nassim Taleb, neo-modernism, Neo-Pagan, Net Neutrality, new springtime, New York Times, Nigel Farage, Pagan Christians, pathological, Poland, Polish Bolshevik War 1920, Pontifical High Mass, Pope Pius VI, President Andrzej Duda, Project Veritas, r/K Selection Theory, Raymond Burke, Refugee Resettlement Watch blog, Republic of Poland, retained foreign bodies, risk event, Roman Curia, s "c"atholicZombie, s "theological structuring", s ABC News, s ABERRO AGENDA, s aberro-sex agenda, s AIDS, s Ambiguity, s Anal Cancer, s Ann Corcoran, s anorectal traum, s Archbishop of Warsaw- Praga, s Associated Press, s Austria, s Benedict XVI, s Bergoglio, s Big Gender, s Bio-History, s Boris Johnson, s BREXIT, s Card. Muller, s Cardinal Burke, s Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, s cardinal Walter Kasper, s Catholic Church, s Chapel of the Holy Trinity, s Pope Francis, Saul Alinsky, sCatholic Church in Poland, Sexually transmitted diseases, spirit of Vatican II, SSPX, St Thomas Aquinas, sustainability, Synod 2014, Synod of Filth, Syphilis25, Tags anal fissures, Tags Black Lives Matter, Team Bergoglio, The Remnant, The Scholasticum, theological deconstructionism, Thomism, Tradition, TransRational, Truth, Unjust ruler, Vatican II, Work of Human Hands, Zombie, ZombieBishop, ZombieChurch Busy day
Quick post today. Over at Gloria.TV this here below…
Over at Rorate Caeli, also a post about the Restoration of the Latin Mass here.
And the Restoration of the Latin Mass is also featured in this post at the Pertinacious Papist site here.
And one more thing. This humble blogger has a very important day today. Any prayers coming his way would be greatly appreciated.
*****
Why Is Francis So Afraid of the Roman Rite?
a February 14 audience for the participants in the plenary of the Liturgy Congregation, Pope Francis read a text about the liturgical development of the past fifty years which sounded like a parody compared to what really happened.
Francis claimed that in the 1960s the Church’s “praying tradition” needed “renewed expressions, without losing anything of its millennial wealth.” However, as a result of the changes, the “millennial wealth” was lost, and the “renewed expressions” turned out to be a flop.
As if he wanted to make fun about the disaster, Francis called to continue this journey “with wise constancy”.
Using a shaky 19th century Lebensphilosophie, he went on claiming that the liturgy is “life that forms”, not an “idea to be learned”, or that “reality is more important than the idea”. But life forms through ideas, and behind the liturgy are God’s life, ideas and reality, not ours.
Francis called the liturgy “the epiphany of ecclesial communion”. Something like that may be true for a party meeting but Catholic liturgy is the epiphany of God, not of men.
His strongest fears are toward the millennial Roman Liturgy against which he launched a furious attack:
“When we look back to nostalgic past tendencies or wish to impose them again, there is the risk of placing the part before the whole, the ‘I’ before the People of God, the abstract before the concrete, ideology before communion and, fundamentally, the worldly before the spiritual.”
It is a fact that the future belongs to the Old Rite families, that nostalgia is a phenomenon among those who – like Francis – idealize a failed reform, and that the Novus Ordo is “imposed” on the faithful while the Roman Rite is chosen freely.
Thus, Francis puts a partial, narrow-minded “reform” in an egocentric way before the good of the Church, his abstract liturgical ideas before the faithful, liberal ideology before truth, and fashions before the eternity of the Spirit.
halina1954 said:
Why Is Francis So Afraid Of The Roman Rite?
It is no secret…..for the same reason as his post-Vatican II, predecessors have been…..yes, or, no!
LikeLike
brotherbeowulf said:
Greetings and salutations, Scorpio—Praters and the Old Mass coming your way at high noon.
Great post.
Of course, Jorge Bergoglio of Buenos Aires, who styles himself “Pope Francis I” hates the Gregorian Rite. Look at how he has directed his ire at every traditional group within the Church so far.
Destroy the priesthood—through the twofold path of the project of Amoralis Laetitia and that other project of “Francis the First”—namely, enthroning, establishing, protecting, and defending the Homosexual Network Strangling the Church, and destroy the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass.
All the easier to lead the sheep into the Gate of his master.
LikeLike
brotherbeowulf said:
That’s: Scipio. Mass at noon for your intention. And Rosary.
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
The entire point of the Novus Ordo liturgy and the Vatican II Council was to aid and abet the destruction of orthodoxy in the Catholic Church in order to bring the Church in line with Modernist/Freemason plan on a One World Religion for the New World Order.
Note quote from Archbishop Buginin who was responsible for the New Mass.
“We must strip from our Catholic prayers and from the Catholic liturgy everything which can be the shadow of a stumbling block for our separated brethren; that is for the Protestants.”
– Archbishop Annibale Bugnini, L’Osservatore Romano, March 19, 1965
LikeLike
brotherbeowulf said:
Michael—It so would appear.
All I can say is, quoting my peasant grandma from the mountains of Italy—“we was robbed.”
LikeLike