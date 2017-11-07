Tags
A few weeks ago, I asked all my readers to pray for the successful purchase of the St. Willibrord Church in Utrecht, the Netherlands. (see here)
And as my dear and loyal readers know, we have been successful.
Below is the Rorate Caeli post (see here) with the details of the Reconciliation Mass that will be held this Sunday, the 12th of November.
A big Deo gratias to all my readers.
And one more thing, we might not be able to save all the Churches in Christendom, but we’ll give it the old college try.
Any ideas about which church we should go for next?
******
Event: SSPX reconciliation of the stunning St. Willibrord Church in the Netherlands (see SSPX site here)
On Sunday, November 12th, His Excellency Bishop Bernard Fellay, Superior General of the Society of St. Pius X, will perform the reconciliation of the St. Willibrord church in Utrecht, the Netherlands. A Pontifical Mass will be celebrated afterwards. A reconciliation is the ritual restoration of the dedication of an unholy church. The public is invited and a reception will follow.
Program:
10:30 a.m. Reconciliation and Pontifical Mass
1:30 p.m. Reception
6.00 p.m. Adoration with Rosary
Address of the church: Minrebroederstraat 21, Utrecht, the Netherlands
Reception Address: Restaurant Zindering (City Theater), Lucasbolwerk 24
Utrecht, the Netherlands (max 10 minutes on foot from the church)
According to the SSPX: “Why a reconciliation ceremony? Because the previous association, in order to cover the operating costs, organized cultural events in the church; some were acceptable, concerts, for example, but others were entirely inappropriate given the dignity of the edifice. The sanctuary must also be blessed, because the church was desacralized when it was put up for sale and then bought by the Society.”
UPDATE: 13:25 7 November, 2017
And St. Willibrord has a youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIuQJsd-3mfqeC8VwUmKGSg
UPDATE 15:00 7 November, 2017
MUST WATCH
And the Catholic Church of St. Willibrord is proselytizing already…
Hat tip to Eoin Suibhne.
Eoin Suibhne said:
Very interesting that Hilary White shared the following two brief videos, which relate the experience of a young protestant who attended his first TLM in this very church.
Novus ordo vs. Tridentine Mass (New Mass vs. Latin Mass) – From a protestant perspective:
My first experience with the Latin Mass (as a protestant): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vb-4BFnaPwI
LikeLiked by 1 person
S. Armaticus said:
Thank you for the links.
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
Now there is real Church, a real home befitting the presence of God. Congratulations to all who made this happen. In the shadow of such an edifice the modern Novus Ordo Church shrinks in shame.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Karen said:
Breathtakingly beautiful!! And oh how the Netherlands needs this. Thank you, God, for this gift and thank you, God, for the SSPX!
LikeLiked by 1 person