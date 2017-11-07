A few weeks ago, I asked all my readers to pray for the successful purchase of the St. Willibrord Church in Utrecht, the Netherlands. (see here)

And as my dear and loyal readers know, we have been successful.

Below is the Rorate Caeli post (see here) with the details of the Reconciliation Mass that will be held this Sunday, the 12th of November.

A big Deo gratias to all my readers.

And one more thing, we might not be able to save all the Churches in Christendom, but we’ll give it the old college try.

Any ideas about which church we should go for next?

Event: SSPX reconciliation of the stunning St. Willibrord Church in the Netherlands (see SSPX site here)

On Sunday, November 12th, His Excellency Bishop Bernard Fellay, Superior General of the Society of St. Pius X, will perform the reconciliation of the St. Willibrord church in Utrecht, the Netherlands. A Pontifical Mass will be celebrated afterwards. A reconciliation is the ritual restoration of the dedication of an unholy church. The public is invited and a reception will follow.

Program:

10:30 a.m. Reconciliation and Pontifical Mass

1:30 p.m. Reception

6.00 p.m. Adoration with Rosary

Address of the church: Minrebroederstraat 21, Utrecht, the Netherlands

Reception Address: Restaurant Zindering (City Theater), Lucasbolwerk 24

Utrecht, the Netherlands (max 10 minutes on foot from the church)

According to the SSPX: “Why a reconciliation ceremony? Because the previous association, in order to cover the operating costs, organized cultural events in the church; some were acceptable, concerts, for example, but others were entirely inappropriate given the dignity of the edifice. The sanctuary must also be blessed, because the church was desacralized when it was put up for sale and then bought by the Society.”

UPDATE: 13:25 7 November, 2017

And St. Willibrord has a youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIuQJsd-3mfqeC8VwUmKGSg

UPDATE 15:00 7 November, 2017

MUST WATCH

And the Catholic Church of St. Willibrord is proselytizing already…

Hat tip to Eoin Suibhne.

