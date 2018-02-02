Tags
Folks, take a look at the above.
Here is the accompanying tweet:
Update #3: 06:30 2 February 2018
The REAL FRANCIS EFFECT in real time…
Just a reminder as to what this blog defines as the Soap Bubble Papacy™:
“It is superficial. Were this a religious movement, the churches would be full.”
– Walter Cardinal Brandmuller On The Real Francis Effect
The term itself comes from a Francis, the bishop of Rome sermon given at the Domus Sanctae Marthae on the 26th of October 2014. In that sermon, Francis said: (see here)
“If you “do not have something substantial, you too will pass like all things.”
And then Francis added the following words that will go down in infamy:
“How many Christians live for appearances? Their life seems like a soap bubble. The soap bubble is beautiful, with all its colours! But it lasts only a second, and then what?
In those two phrases, Francis, using the psychological self defense mechanism of “projection”, (see here) explained exactly who he is. Furthermore, he also explained what his pontificate will consist of, for all who have eyes to see and ears to hear.
Needless to say, the Soap Bubble Papacy™ is a #FakeNews Mainstream Media creation, and once the FAKE NEWS MEDIA drop Francis, he will be history.
Concurrently to the above “shrinking crowds” Francis Effect, what lies behind that which has transpired is the following observation made as early as the 20th of January, i.e. in the middle of the FrancisChileanDisaster:
And here is how Those Bones that defines the Soap Bubble Papacy™ and pinpoints that which is behind the non-crowds in St. Peter’s Square:
Yes, indeed..
So what this blogger will be on the watch for, is to identify when the FAKE NEWS MEDIA starts abandoning Francis’ PR effort.
The key is to identify when FAKENEWSMEDIA starts writing about those missing crowds.
Will have more to say in future updates to this post…
UPDATE 02:20 2 February 2018
More pics
And here is the source post:
Update #2: 04:00 02 February 2018
More photos from the L’Osservatore Romano:
wewjude said:
The crowds may never come back….the Soap Bubble Papacy of Bergoglio might be leading thinking men to conclude that the last 1,000 years of accumulated Petrine power is the REAL Soap Bubble.
Mark Thomas said:
S.A., what about the massive amount of people, 1,200,000, who assisted at the recent Papal Mass in Peru? That was YUGE!!! 🙂
God’s Holy People arrived in massive numbers to worship God, and demonstrate their communion with our beloved Vicar of Christ, Pope Francis.
The bottom line is that Jesus Christ speaks through Pope Francis. Those who wish to hear Jesus’ voice will heed His Holiness Pope Francis. Those who prefer to throw in with Satan will walk away from Pope Francis…just as people walked away from Jesus Christ.
Anyway…the photos in question that you have posted are beautiful as they show those Holy People of God who wish to be with Pope Francis, through whom Jesus Christ speaks.
If just one person attended Pope Francis’ General Audience, that would constitute a great success. After all, Heaven rejoices if even one person remains in communion with God and His Roman Pontiff, Pope Francis.
Richard Malcolm said:
Hello Mark,
“S.A., what about the massive amount of people, 1,200,000, who assisted at the recent Papal Mass in Peru? That was YUGE!!!”
Colloquially, this is called “changing the subject.”
You could turn out the entire population of Peru for a papal Mass, but it would not eradicate the reality of the astoundingly low attendance for papal audiences in Rome – every week – or the big papal Masses in Chile. We are still left with the question: why is Francis faring so, so, so much worse than his predecessors in Rome?
But we can take up your question as well. Peru *is* different, because while Catholicism is on the decline there as well, it has suffered the least demographic erosion; and the number of “nones” is still the smallest in South America. Popes have visited Peru only twice. In Rome, they get to see one every day.
Mark, I can’t tell if your interaction here is merely some extended troll – the over-the-top flowery talk of “God’s Holy People,” etc. – or if you really are sincere in your saccharine ultramontanism. But I am going to repeat what I have said before: Even a casual familiarity with papal history should demonstrate that you claim a greater divine warrant for papal action and authority than it can bear (or Vatican I allowed).
Consider: “The bottom line is that Jesus Christ speaks through Pope Francis.” Did Christ speak through Pope Honorius when he systematically enabled the Monothelite heresy? Did Christ speak through Stephen VI when he dug up Pope Formosus’s corpse and put it on trial? Did Christ speak through Pope Sergius III dug up Formosus’s corpse *again* to dishonor it, after he had assassinated his two immediate predecessors as pope? Did Christ speak through Pope Benedict IX when he sold the papacy away TWICE? Did Christ speak through Pope John XXII when he argued, in homilies over a period of years, that those who died in the faith did not see the presence of God until the Last Judgment – which we know is a heresy? Did Christ speak through Alexander VI when he staged orgies in the Lateran? And, yes, did Christ speak through Pope Francis when he slandered the victims of Fr Karadima who have insisted that Bishop Barros witnessed their abuse?
You’re at grave risk for creating a caricature of the Catholic faith that has fueled far too many Protestant strawman assaults. We recognize the authority of the Pope. We also recognize that sometimes that authority is very badly wielded.
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks Sam. How is his overall popularity trending in polls? My guess is down but still very high (over 80%). Maybe his sellout of the Catholics in China will have more of an impact.
S. Armaticus said:
Michael,
You of all people should know about what I think of the polls.
What’s important is bodies at the General Audiences now. This is something that the #fakenews media can’t ignore.
They are editing the films now…
How long will they want to keep up this charade?
Don’t know, but the Cardinals must be freaking out…
Also news of problems at Stato between ++Parolin and +Becciu. The later is a Francis sycophant while the former is old school, ++Sodano protege and next in line…
This is the one to watch from what I see…
