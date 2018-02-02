Folks, take a look at the above.

Here is the accompanying tweet:

Update #3: 06:30 2 February 2018

The REAL FRANCIS EFFECT in real time…

Just a reminder as to what this blog defines as the Soap Bubble Papacy™:

“It is superficial. Were this a religious movement, the churches would be full.”

– Walter Cardinal Brandmuller On The Real Francis Effect

The term itself comes from a Francis, the bishop of Rome sermon given at the Domus Sanctae Marthae on the 26th of October 2014. In that sermon, Francis said: (see here)

“If you “do not have something substantial, you too will pass like all things.”

And then Francis added the following words that will go down in infamy:

“How many Christians live for appearances? Their life seems like a soap bubble. The soap bubble is beautiful, with all its colours! But it lasts only a second, and then what?

In those two phrases, Francis, using the psychological self defense mechanism of “projection”, (see here) explained exactly who he is. Furthermore, he also explained what his pontificate will consist of, for all who have eyes to see and ears to hear.

Needless to say, the Soap Bubble Papacy™ is a #FakeNews Mainstream Media creation, and once the FAKE NEWS MEDIA drop Francis, he will be history.

Concurrently to the above “shrinking crowds” Francis Effect, what lies behind that which has transpired is the following observation made as early as the 20th of January, i.e. in the middle of the FrancisChileanDisaster:

And here is how Those Bones that defines the Soap Bubble Papacy™ and pinpoints that which is behind the non-crowds in St. Peter’s Square:

Yes, indeed..

So what this blogger will be on the watch for, is to identify when the FAKE NEWS MEDIA starts abandoning Francis’ PR effort.

The key is to identify when FAKENEWSMEDIA starts writing about those missing crowds.

Will have more to say in future updates to this post…

UPDATE 02:20 2 February 2018

More pics

And here is the source post:

Update #2: 04:00 02 February 2018

More photos from the L’Osservatore Romano:

