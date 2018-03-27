Today a CONVERGENCE PROCESS™ post, and deals with something that needs to be understood. What’s more, some meditation on this subject would also be in order.

For my new readers, a CONVERGENCE PROCESS™ is one where Faith and Reason are further reconciled. And as we know, at the Final Judgement, FAITH and REASON will have been fully reconciled and become ONE, since all that which is unknown at present, will at this time be known.

Given the above, what is quite clear is that the body of knowledge increases over time, and follows what is known as the Mamet Principle, i.e. that which is known, cannot subsequently become unknown.

So given the above, those aspects of human thought that do not comply with that which is already known, are preordained to FAILURE.

Today’s examples of something that is preordained to FAILURE comes by way of that which we call the Francis Theology of Death™. Our source information for why specific aspects of the ToD™ are preordained to FAILURE come from the social sciences and our favorite Catholic psychologist Dr. Jordan Peterson.

And yes, your humble blogger will go out on a limb and make the claim that Dr. Jordan Peterson is the preeminent Catholic thinker of the 21st Century, in the same way as your humble blogger considers Milton Friedman as the preeminent Catholic thinker of the 20th Century.

So on the back to that shocking claim, let’s get cracking…

Below is a quick 6:00 minute video of Dr. Peterson explaining the meaning of Michelangelo’s David, the Biblical story of Cane and Able and an excerpt from Carlo Collodiego’s Pinocchio.

In this short clip, Dr. Peterson touches on some very contemporary issues that have been touched upon by The Francis or have been observed during Francis’ bishopric of Rome.

Two issues that come to mind are the concepts of IDEALS and JUDGEMENT. And what’ more, these two concepts are interconnected.

So Dr. Peterson, through the explanation of the back-story behind the idea of Michaelangelo’s David, in one short paragraph explains the relationship between IDEALS and JUDGEMENT.

What is important to note, before we get to the quote, is that Catholic theology in particular, but also Catholic thought in general has always striven for the IDEAL.

But what’s even more important to understand, what Catholic theology has never thought is that the IDEAL is mandatory. And this is due to our PROPER understanding of the nature of fallen man. Therefore, if the IDEAL was mandatory, the Faith would be useless since no one could meet this standard. And if they were IDEAL, they would not need Sanctifying or Actual Grace for their salvation.

So here is Dr. Peterson explaining the relationship between the IDEAL and JUDGEMENT:

I’ve often thought this about Michelangelo’s statue of David, which is heroic. So David was the shepherd obviously. It doesn’t sound like much but back in those times, being a shepherd was a big deal. Because there were lions. And you had a sling shot. And so, you got to defend your sheep from lions with a sling shot. So you weren’t exactly like this 19th Century English guy dressed in a frilly blue suit. You were tough as a bloody… well… someone who would go after a lion with a slingshot. It’s no joke. Anyways, the statue is very heroic. You look at that and you think that’s the possibility of human kind. But by the same token, it’s also what you’re not. And so, as well as being an IDEAL, it’s a JUDGE.

And so, every IDEAL is a JUDGE.

And as we know, our Faith does not place a precondition on us to be IDEAL, but rather provides for us a set of MINIMUM requirements. These MINIMUM requirements can be discerned from the below passage:

[11] Believe you not that I am in the Father, and the Father in me? [12] Otherwise believe for the very works’ sake. Amen, amen I say to you, he that believeth in me, the works that I do, he also shall do; and greater than these shall he do. [13] Because I go to the Father: and whatsoever you shall ask the Father in my name, that will I do: that the Father may be glorified in the Son. [14] If you shall ask me any thing in my name, that I will do. [15] If you love me, keep my commandments. (John 14:11-15)

And naturally, Mark 10: 11,12 is what can be considered as a MINIMUM “commandment” that Our Lord instructed his Faithful to keep. And just as a reminder:

[11] And he saith to them: Whosoever shall put away his wife and marry another, committeth adultery against her. [12] And if the wife shall put away her husband, and be married to another, she committeth adultery.

So when we here The Francis or his sidekick Card. Kasper telling us that Mark 10; 11,12 is an IDEAL, they are not telling the TRUTH.

Moving on, this FALSE conflation of a MINIMUM into an IDEAL is also explained to the Faithful in Holy Scripture. Here is Dr. Peterson explaining the back-story for the Francis/Kasperian misrepresentation from the Biblical story of Cane and Abel:

Student question: Going back to your example of Cane and Abel, so you are using that example to illustrate becoming bitter as a result of not being able to achieve status as a result (Peterson interjects: success even) of hard work. But in the example of Cane and Abel, (…) the one who was a shepherd was favored, so was that the result of the hard work or was that the result of …

Dr. Peterson: Good question.

Those stories are very, very complicated. And the story is very ambivalent about whether Cane is not rewarded because he makes bad sacrifices or because God is just in a bad mood. If you read the story (…) when Cane comes to God to complain, God basically tells him:

‘… look buddy, before you go about criticizing the STRUCTURE of REALITY, you should look to your own inadequacies. As sin crouches at your door as a predatory, sexually aroused animal, and you invited it in to have it’s way with you, and something has emerged as a consequence, so don’t be bothering me about my creation before you look to yourself.’

So there’s a very strong hint that the reason that God has not favored Cane’s sacrifices is because they weren’t of particularly good quality.

(…)

The idea that Cane kills Abel to get rid of his IDEAL and also to punish God, roughly speaking, it’s a brilliant story.

I mean, these guys who go around shooting up high schools are shooting up… high schools in particular, they’re definitely out for revenge and what they are revenging themselves against, and to who is not exactly clear.

Given the above, and given the patently erroneous understanding of the what constitutes the IDEAL and how it fits into the bigger picture by The Francis and FrancisChurch, one can recognize the same “rebellion against the STRUCTURE OF REALITY” that is contained in the example of Cane.

The motivation is resentment, or more accurately, the Nietzschean “Ressentiment”. The Ressentiment is caused by ABJECT FAILURE. Bergoglio’s career as a priest, Superior General of the Argentinian Society of Jesus, Bishop of Buenos Aires and the Bishopric of Rome has a strong thread of FAILURE running through it.

Once again: How Is It That No One Seen It Coming?

Yet the OBJECTIVE REALITY is that he has ascended to the top of the Catholic Hierarchy. What does this tell us about the Due Diligence PROCESS of the College of Cardinals? But I digress… Yet by examining Bergoglio’s career, at each step of his “climb”, there was always some external help, a non-spiritual force that was critical in order for him to advance.

And this might be… or rather… most likely is, the ROOT CAUSE of Francis’ Ressentiment against everything the Catholic Church teaches and represents, and the reason why he wants to exact “permanent change” on the Bride of Christ.

So what Bergoglio in fact wants to do, just as Cane before him, is to destroy the IDEAL:

The idea that Cane kills Abel to get rid of his IDEAL and also to punish God,

Concluding, it is transparently obvious that The Francis and his henchmen, the likes of Cardinal Kasper et al are misrepresenting Catholic doctrine and moral theology.

Yet very little is being written why this is the case from an academic perspective. This is surprising since the discipline of sociology and psychology have to a great degree replaced the study of systematic theology in the post-conciliar seminaries. So most priests that have been ordained since 1970 should be familiar with the terms and concepts.

What’s also important to note is that the knowledge gained to date in these academic disciplines possesses universal characteristics. Given this, we can use this knowledge to gain a better understanding of why Francis and his minions do the things that they do.

What’s of greater importance than gaining an understanding of what it is we are observing taking place around the Sacred Vatican Walls, is to understand the fact that the universal tenets of NATURAL LAW that Team Francis is breaking will constitute their undoing.

The reason that it is correct to make this claim is due to the fact that as a body of knowledge increases, any body of knowledge, it MUST reconciles itself with Catholic Doctrine and the NATURAL MORAL LAW.

And if the churchmen don’t want to undertake this RECONCILIATION and CONVERGENCE PROCESS™, then I guess it will have to left to the laity.

Any errors contained in the Francis Theology of Death™ will ultimately have to go through this corrective PROCESS. Errors pertaining to FrancisChurch’s teaching on the subjects of IDEALS and JUDGEMENT will be corrected, if Catholic moral teaching is to have any UNIVERSAL meaning or application.

And one application of these UNIVERSALS will be this: it will be the IDEAL that will JUDGE Bergoglio.

The only question in the mean time is how many more souls will be lost because of this ignorance and evil LUNACY?

