Tags
#fakenarratives, #fakenews, chastity belts, Chlamydia trachomatis, Cryptosporidium, Cultural Marxism, Deconstructionism, Dr. Curt Doolittle, Father Anthony Cekada, Fox News, Francis Effect, FrancisChurch - In Liquidation, Frankfurt School, FSSP, Genderism, George Soros, Germany, Giardia lamblia, Gonorrhea, Great Cardinal, Havana, Hemorrhoids, heretical pope, Herpes simplex virus, hippies, HIV, Holy Year of Mercy, Human immunodeficiency virus, Human papilloma virus, Humanism, Isospora belli, Jacque Derrida, James O'Keefe, Jesuits, Jesus Christ, Joseph Ratzinger, Jozef Pilsudski, Keynes, Keynesian Economics, Kirill I, Krakow, Law of Unintended Consequences, messeging, Mexico City, Microsporidia, Miracle on the Vistula, Modernists, MSM, narratives, Nassim Taleb, neo-modernism, Neo-Pagan, Net Neutrality, new springtime, New York Times, Nigel Farage, Pagan Christians, pathological, Poland, Polish Bolshevik War 1920, Pontifical High Mass, Pope Pius VI, President Andrzej Duda, Project Veritas, r/K Selection Theory, Raymond Burke, Refugee Resettlement Watch blog, Republic of Poland, retained foreign bodies, risk event, Roman Curia, s "c"atholicZombie, s "theological structuring", s ABC News, s ABERRO AGENDA, s aberro-sex agenda, s AIDS, s Ambiguity, s Anal Cancer, s Ann Corcoran, s anorectal traum, s Archbishop of Warsaw- Praga, s Associated Press, s Austria, s Benedict XVI, s Bergoglio, s Big Gender, s Bio-History, s Boris Johnson, s BREXIT, s Card. Muller, s Cardinal Burke, s Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, s cardinal Walter Kasper, s Catholic Church, s Chapel of the Holy Trinity, s Pope Francis, Saul Alinsky, sCatholic Church in Poland, Sexually transmitted diseases, spirit of Vatican II, SSPX, St Thomas Aquinas, sustainability, Synod 2014, Synod of Filth, Syphilis25, Tags anal fissures, Tags Black Lives Matter, Team Bergoglio, The Remnant, The Scholasticum, theological deconstructionism, Thomism, Tradition, TransRational, Truth, Unjust ruler, Vatican II, Work of Human Hands, Zombie, ZombieBishop, ZombieChurch
Today a quick republication of a post that appeared on the Zero Hedge website. (see original here)
For those who have not been following the latest advances in genetics, CRISPR Therapeutics is the company that developed gene editing technology.
The one large benefit, although not overtly mentioned, of this gene editing technology was the possibility of increase intelligence through editing. This appears to be a large problem since studies have shown that on average, 10% of the US population does not possess the intellectual capacity to perform the most basic jobs in our market economy.
I will allow Dr. Jordan Peterson to explain this PHENOMENON here:
Now please go to the bottom of this post and read the information provided… (After finishing reading, please return here…)
And now the wider CONTEXT of the information in the above Peterson video:
Moreover, think about what this implies for the Soros “population replacement strategy” that is playing itself out in the Mediterranean and on the US Southern Border?
And the “wisdom” of Francis, the HUMAN TRAFFICKER of Rome in pursuing this particular SorosPolicy...
Have a nice day…
PS Just a friendly reminder of our post titled If The Germans Prevail On This One, God Help Us All…, detailing how the German government “is working on the possibility of combating xenophobia and reluctance towards immigrants with … hormone therapy”.
*****
CRISPR Crashes After Study Highlights Potential Cancer Risk From Gene-Editing
Don’t mess with mother nature.. or crowded longs!
Crispr Therapeutics led gene-editing stocks lower after new studies published by Nature Medicine found that cells whose genomes are edited with the CRISPR-Cas9 technology have the potential to cause cancer, Stat News reports.
Editing cells’ genomes with CRISPR-Cas9 might increase the risk that the altered cells, intended to treat disease, will trigger cancer, two studies published on Monday warn — a potential game-changer for the companies developing CRISPR-based therapies.
Crispr fell as much as 14%; Editas Medicine and Intellia Therapeutics dropped as much as 9.5%; Sangamo Therapeutics slipped as much as 4.3%
The findings come as Crispr is preparing to start its first clinical study in people in Europe in the second half of the year; the FDA has paused the company’s plans to do a similar trial in the U.S.
Given the massive interest in this company and its gene-editing applications, Stat News asks an obvious question – if successfully CRISPR’d cells can seed cancers, why hasn’t this been seen before, and why haven’t the many CRISPR’d mice developed tumors?
Karolinska’s Haapaniemi said the effect shows up in large-scale experiments like hers and Novartis’ “but can be missed in small-scale studies where people only focus on editing one gene in one cell type.” In speaking to other scientists, she said, “it seems that other teams have noticed the effect of p53 on editing,” but have not highlighted it.
halina1954 said:
The intention of the ‘revolutionary enemy’ is obviously against the ‘heart of Christendom’ (Europe), primarily against Christ and His Church…….since, their power is without limit (for the time being) supported by legions of demons and their hirelings, especially, by the ‘one nation under Israel!…..period!!!’
Vivat Christus Rex!!!
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
“Moreover, think about what this implies for the Soros “population replacement strategy” that is playing itself out in the Mediterranean and on the US Southern Border?”
Question:
—Why would Soros want to use immigration for population replacement, which is highly dangerous, disruptive and probably suicidal, instead of incentivizing Europeans to have more kids?
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Because these are “de-population” people. They see intelligent people as a threat. The low information types are easier to control.
LikeLike