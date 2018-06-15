As most of my readers know, the Inspector General Report came out yesterday.

Here and HERE are initial commentary from the most reliable website covering this event, The Conservative Treehouse.

Above is a video of initial reaction from Mike Cernovich. I think he has captured the ESSENCE of this information.

Here is a post that I published right after the election. Never thought how bad it actually was. NORMALIZATION PROCESS™ – The US Republic Has Been Saved… For Now!

I will leave it up here and come back with further commentary at a later time.

Initial reaction: The rule of law has broken down…

And here is another good summary:

PS What is also of note for us Catholics watching what is happening behind the Sacred Vatican Walls, the parallels just jump out of the video.

And the question that lingers at present is:

What other “election” have these CRIMINALS fixed?

A Vatican-Democratic Party Alliance? (Catholics Ask Trump Administration to Investigate) SEE HERE

An Open Letter to President Donald Trump (20 January, 2017)

“America is great because she is good. If America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.” Alexis de Tocqueville

Dear President Trump:



The campaign slogan “Make America Great Again,” resonated with millions of common Americans and your tenacity in pushing back against many of the most harmful recent trends has been most inspiring. We all look forward to seeing a continued reversal of the collectivist trends of recent decades.



Reversing recent collectivist trends will, by necessity, require a reversal of many of the actions taken by the previous administration. Among those actions we believe that there is one that remains cloaked in secrecy. Specifically, we have reason to believe that a Vatican “regime change” was engineered by the Obama administration. We were alarmed to discover that, during the third year of the first term of the Obama administration your previous opponent, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and other government officials with whom she associated proposed a Catholic “revolution” in which the final demise of what was left of the Catholic Church in America would be realized.[1] Approximately a year after this e-mail discussion, which was never intended to be made public, we find that Pope Benedict XVI abdicated under highly unusual circumstances and was replaced by a pope whose apparent mission is to provide a spiritual component to the radical ideological agenda of the international left. [2] The Pontificate of Pope Francis has subsequently called into question its own legitimacy on a multitude of occasions. [3] During the 2016 presidential campaign we were astonished to witness Pope Francis actively campaigning against your proposed policies concerning the securing of our borders, and even going so far as to suggest that you are not a Christian [4]. We appreciated your prompt and pointed response to this disgraceful accusation [5]. We remain puzzled by the behavior of this ideologically charged Pope, whose mission seems to be one of advancing secular agendas of the left rather than guiding the Catholic Church in Her sacred mission. It is simply not the proper role of a Pope to be involved in politics to the point that he is considered to be the leader of the international left. While we share your stated goal for America, we believe that the path to “greatness” is for America to be “good” again, to paraphrase de Tocqueville. We understand that good character cannot be forced on people, but the opportunity to live our lives as good Catholics has been made increasingly difficult by what appears to be a collusion between a hostile United States government and a pope who seems to hold as much ill will towards followers of perennial Catholic teachings as he seems to hold toward yourself. With all of this in mind, and wishing the best for our country as well as for Catholics worldwide, we believe it to be the responsibility of loyal and informed United States Catholics to petition you to authorize an investigation into the following questions: – To what end was the National Security Agency monitoring the conclave that elected Pope Francis? [6] – What other covert operations were carried out by US government operatives concerning the resignation of Pope Benedict or the conclave that elected Pope Francis? – Did US government operatives have contact with the “Cardinal Danneels Mafia”? [7] – International monetary transactions with the Vatican were suspended during the last few days prior to the resignation of Pope Benedict. Were any U.S. Government agencies involved in this? [8] – Why were international monetary transactions resumed on February 12, 2013, the day after Benedict XVI announced his resignation? Was this pure coincidence? [9] – What actions, if any, were actually taken by John Podesta, Hillary Clinton, and others tied to the Obama administration who were involved in the discussion proposing the fomenting of a “Catholic Spring”? – What was the purpose and nature of the secret meeting between Vice President Joseph Biden and Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican on or about June 3, 2011? – What roles were played by George Soros and other international financiers who may be currently residing in United States territory? [10] We believe that the very existence of these unanswered questions provides sufficient evidence to warrant this request for an investigation. Should such an investigation reveal that the U.S. government interfered inappropriately into the affairs of the Catholic Church, we further request the release of the results so that Catholics may request appropriate action from those elements of our hierarchy who remain loyal to the teachings of the Catholic Church. Please understand that we are not requesting an investigation into the Catholic Church; we are simply asking for an investigation into recent activities of the U.S. Government, of which you are now the chief executive. Thank you again, and be assured of our most sincere prayers. Respectfully, David L. Sonnier, LTC US ARMY (Retired)

Michael J. Matt, Editor of The Remnant

Christopher A. Ferrara (President of The American Catholic Lawyers Association, Inc.)

Chris Jackson, Catholics4Trump.com

