Tags
#fakenarratives, #fakenews, chastity belts, Chlamydia trachomatis, Cryptosporidium, Cultural Marxism, Deconstructionism, Dr. Curt Doolittle, Father Anthony Cekada, Fox News, Francis Effect, FrancisChurch - In Liquidation, Frankfurt School, FSSP, Genderism, George Soros, Germany, Giardia lamblia, Gonorrhea, Great Cardinal, Havana, Hemorrhoids, heretical pope, Herpes simplex virus, hippies, HIV, Holy Year of Mercy, Human immunodeficiency virus, Human papilloma virus, Humanism, Isospora belli, Jacque Derrida, James O'Keefe, Jesuits, Jesus Christ, Joseph Ratzinger, Jozef Pilsudski, Keynes, Keynesian Economics, Kirill I, Krakow, Law of Unintended Consequences, messeging, Mexico City, Microsporidia, Miracle on the Vistula, Modernists, MSM, narratives, Nassim Taleb, neo-modernism, Neo-Pagan, Net Neutrality, new springtime, New York Times, Nigel Farage, Pagan Christians, pathological, Poland, Polish Bolshevik War 1920, Pontifical High Mass, Pope Pius VI, President Andrzej Duda, Project Veritas, r/K Selection Theory, Raymond Burke, Refugee Resettlement Watch blog, Republic of Poland, retained foreign bodies, risk event, Roman Curia, s "c"atholicZombie, s "theological structuring", s ABC News, s ABERRO AGENDA, s aberro-sex agenda, s AIDS, s Ambiguity, s Anal Cancer, s Ann Corcoran, s anorectal traum, s Archbishop of Warsaw- Praga, s Associated Press, s Austria, s Benedict XVI, s Bergoglio, s Big Gender, s Bio-History, s Boris Johnson, s BREXIT, s Card. Muller, s Cardinal Burke, s Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, s cardinal Walter Kasper, s Catholic Church, s Chapel of the Holy Trinity, s Pope Francis, Saul Alinsky, sCatholic Church in Poland, Sexually transmitted diseases, spirit of Vatican II, SSPX, St Thomas Aquinas, sustainability, Synod 2014, Synod of Filth, Syphilis25, Tags anal fissures, Tags Black Lives Matter, Team Bergoglio, The Remnant, The Scholasticum, theological deconstructionism, Thomism, Tradition, TransRational, Truth, Unjust ruler, Vatican II, Work of Human Hands, Zombie, ZombieBishop, ZombieChurch
As FrancisChurch sheds its last vestiges of being seen as a religious organization, (losing the marks of Catholicism – ) a post confirming just this appeared at the Life Site News portal under the title of Are US bishops plotting to take down Trump in 2020?
This post presents the agenda of the radical wing of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops Conference composed of those who have been either appointed or “inspired” by Francis, the dictator of Rome. Specifically, the topic dominating the discussion was POLITICS, specifically the USCCB official guide to Catholic voters, Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship.
To help us recognize this vaporizing Catholicism by FrancisChurch, we will use some terms recently codified by Nick Taleb. (see here) In the last post written by your’s truly, a set of terms and concepts was presented to help you dear and Faithful readers, to navigate through these quite interesting time in which we live. And just as a quick review, those terms are listed below: (see here)
- Pedophrasty – Argument involving children to prop up a rationalization.
- Bigoteering – Tagging someone (or someone’s opinions) as “racist”, “chauvinist” or somethinglikeit-ist in situations where these are not warranted.
- Nabothizing – Production of false accusation, just as Jezebel did to dispossess Naboth. (Example here)
- Partializing – Exploiting the unsavory attributes of one party in a conflict without revealing those of the other party.
- Inconsistency within Monocultures – A narrative is fallacious 1) if it is logically incompatible with other narratives also held true by the same agents, 2) if it leads to the statistical clustering of causes that should be random, or, to the least, uncorrelated. This heuristic can help us identify monocultures (a culture dominated by a single element), usually artificially propped up by some lobby.
Further, your humble blogger provided you dear readers with a long weekend to become familiar with these terms.
Hope you used your time wisely?
Before we move on, the situation is developing very quickly. Here is the latest dispatch from Euroland:
So today, we do a practical application post. Below is the Life Site News post with emphasis and comments by your’s truly.
Are US bishops plotting to take down Trump in 2020?
June 25, 2018 (Newsmax) – The Catholic bishops met in Fort Lauderdale a few days ago. The dominating topic of discussion was politics, specifically, their official guide to Catholic voters, Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship.
The Pope Francis faction, led by Cardinal Blase J. Cupich of Chicago, called for a complete rewriting of the document since it no longer represented “the new body of teaching” as taught by the present pontiff, specifically mentioning climate change, poverty, and immigration. (Partializing – not representing the other side of the argument. In fact, treating public policy positions as defined Catholic dogma. Further, notice the statistical clustering of causes that should be random?)
Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego went a step further saying the present document doesn’t represent “Catholic teaching as it is now.” (Inconsistency within Monocultures – new narrative not consistent with Catholicism)
These two are not the only ones who believe that in the space of five years, since Bergoglio’s 2013 election, the moral and social teaching of the Church has been so fundamentally altered Faithful Citizenship no longer speaks with the true voice of the Church. So much for an institution considered slow to change.
Other leading bishops, however, including Archbishop Gomez of Los Angeles, opposed writing a new document, arguing what was needed was a more straightforward, significantly redacted version of Faithful Citizenship along with an accompanying video for YouTube, etc.
When the votes were tallied, 77 percent of the bishops voted for the creation of shorter materials — a letter, video, and other “resources” to supplement Faithful Citizenship.
During this discussion there was no mention of Trump being the most pro-life president in our nation’s history. (Partializing) It should not surprise us at that omission since the intent behind the beefing up of Faithful Citizenship is to deny Trump a second term in office.
The bishop’s present silence about the president’s achievement is only another iteration of their attempt during the campaign itself to camouflage Hillary Clinton’s pro-abortion stance by arranging with moral indictments Trump about “The Wall.” (Nabothizing – Implicit accusations to cover Trump administration promotion of True Catholic teaching.)
The strategy didn’t work. Faithful Catholics would not be bullied into seeing moral equivalence between killing the unborn and insisting on secure national borders. (Yep!)
Trump/Pence won 52 percent of all Catholic votes and 56 percent of mass-attending Catholics. In the election aftermath, the weeping and wailing at the USCCB must have matched that of Hollywood, the EU, and the mass media.
As it stands, the 2015 version of Faithful Citizenship is a flawed document. A close reading of it offers the Catholic voters several loopholes allowing them to ignore a candidate’s abortion stand if other “morally grave reasons” prevail. It remains to be seen, whether the new supplements will magnify these flaws or keep them buried in theological mumbo-jumbo where they belong.
We can fully expect, however, the redacted version of Faithful Citizenship to put the immigration issue front and center. (Implicit Pedophrasty) This placement will create the impression of a de facto moral equivalence with settled life issues such as abortion. The bishops approved language that virtually guaranteed these new shorter materials will “apply the teachings of Pope Francis to our day.”
But just as in 2016 when the bishops pressed the immigration issue, it won’t work in 2020. For one thing, Pope Francis has spent all the capital of good will created by his election and his successful U.S. visit. Pope Francis, as it were, has no ‘coattails.’
If the bishops produce election materials that recast Faithful Citizenship to fit the Pope’s vision, it will only create greater distance between the bishops and their faithful. They will be relegating themselves to becoming just another cadre of grumpy Never-Trumpers.
At the very least, the bishops could have expressed common ground with the Trump administration on his efforts to defuse the nuclear threat posed by North Korea. After all, doesn’t this come under the rubric of “world peace”?
The bishops, instead, focused on the president’s decision to exit the Paris Climate Agreement. (Inconsistency within Monocultures) The USCCB itself has been asked to sign the Paris declaration by its own Catholic Climate Covenant created in 2006. How much money will it cost Catholics if the bishops decide to play in European politics on that issue?
Meeting in Fort Lauderdale, the bishops ignored the opportunity of voicing solidarity with the president’s pro-life agenda and his the quest for peace between North and South Korea. Instead they prepared to sharpen their knives for the 2020 election. Is this what we now call “evangelization”?
Aqua said:
Yeah, good luck “taking down Trump in 2020”, USCCB. Such things might work on the unsuspecting. We are all, now, fully engaged. Pretty much fed up with lefty attacks on traditional morality and individual liberty. We don’t want godless communism. We don’t want Rule by godless elites. I prefer America’s Constitutional protections of freedom and religious liberty to USCCB’s One World Government schemes.
Their vocation is saving souls and transmitting eternal truths to the world. They are obviously distracted by other things. Vocations and conversions are all dried up. Get back to your real job.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chris Benischek said:
Fortunately there is no class as laughable in the public eye than the U. S. bishops. Theodore Cardinal McCarrick is but the latest reason why they are such a pitiful laughingstock.
Therefore, their pitiful anti-Trumping and pro-Francis (the Apistate) blind stances will have precisely the opposite of their intended result, much as the constant harping of the MSM (mainstream media) in favor of Hilary Clinton drove voters away from her and toward Trump.
Similarly, Francis the Apostate’s blows against Trump—creating the spectacle of a purported pope intervening in a foreign state’s national election when he unmistakably slandered Trump as “unChristian” for wishing to “build a wall”—also had a salutary effect in helping him achieve the White House.
Down with Francis the Apostate as well as the discredited U. S. hierarchy who support him!
Viva The Pope. Viva Pope Benedict!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks Sam. While the USCCB is inventing fake Catholic “moral” issues to support their Marxist political beliefs, they should be concerned about their own deteriorating credibility to do so, e.g., #metoo Cardinal McCarrick; Victims of clergy abuse across Pa. brace for ‘very bad stories’ in huge grand jury report. Also, the USCCB could be investigated by the IRS for engaging in political bias and propaganda.
LikeLiked by 2 people
S. Armaticus said:
They have left the “501(c)(3)” reservation…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Chris Benischek said:
Still there is a limitation on partisan political activity as Mr. Dowd rightly intimates.
Crucial, no pun intended, is your point on the loss of the marks of the one true Church.
LikeLiked by 2 people
S. Armaticus said:
I think this is key. Francis doesn’t understand the ontological reality of the “ONE” mark. Ordinaries can’t make stuff up like Francis is directing them to do. So someone in the future will have to correct that ERROR. It’s just the nature of the matter…
LikeLike
Chris Benischek said:
“Deteriorating”…?
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
Yes, understatement has it’s place.
LikeLike