Today we continue our ‘Quo Vadis Fratres?’ theme.

For a quick reminder, the modified MISSION of the Deus ex Machine blog calls for providing information obtained through sensory data and empirical EVIDENCE which relates directly or indirectly to what is colloquially known as the Francis “magisterium”.

The reason for this need is that Francis has adopted a number of leftist policy initiatives, both theological and secular and has conflated them to his “teaching magisterium”. In a couple of recent posts, your humble blogger has pointed out the problems with just two of Francis’ pet “teachings”.

In the post titled Quo Vadis Patres – Vatican Catering Services Inc. Perhaps?, we pointed out that Catholic clerics are beginning to realize the “policy changes” that Francis is introducing. The specific change is what can be called the “protestantization” of the post-conciliar church. Francis and his team are denying the ONTOLOGICAL reality of the Holy Sacraments, while trying to replace their apex ordering in Catholic theology with minor at best, principles of general ethics (attenuating factors, the relationship between universal norm and subjective situation, non-imputability, etc.)

The empirical EVIDENCE for the disastrous outcome that will result from these changes will be exactly like those of the protestant sects. These disastrous results can best be seen in the below Markus Günther article from the December 29, 2014 that appeared in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung: (see here)

But why are the seekers no longer finding guidance? Why are the supply and demand no longer jibing? The most popular answer to this question is: because the Church is no longer relevant to the times. She must conform more closely to the realities of the lives of modern people. Initially, that sounds plausible, but under closer scrutiny reveals itself to be idiocy. For the Evangelical church in Germany has done nearly everything which is being demanded from the Catholic Church in order to become more relevant to the times: women priests, the elimination of celibacy, liberality in moral theology, the complete acceptance of homosexuals and the divorced. If these were the real reasons for the malaise of Christendom, the Protestants should be far better off than the Catholics. But that simply isn’t the case. A second error in thinking is introduced by the popular buzzword “relevant to the times” [German: zeitgemäß, which can mean “modern,” “suitable,” or even “appropriate,” and often carries all of these shades when applied to the Church]: Wherever the Church does not base herself upon timeless, incontrovertible truth, she reveals herself to be purely man-made. Political programs should be “relevant to the times,” entertainment programming, too; but a religion must take command of absolute truths – or it is no religion at all.

In a second post titled Francis, The Depopulation Huckster Of Rome Whiffs Again…, we presented EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE that another of Francis’ “policy” bugaboos is also not OBJECTIVELY CORRECT. This specific change has to do with the FrancisDoctrine of “GLOBAL OVERPOPULATION“. For those who might have already forgotten, Francis and his team have held conferences on this FrancisDoctrine, inviting such luminaries to speak as Paul Ehrlich and Jeffery Sachs.

However, the EMPIRICAL EVIDENCE appears to debunk this Francis”policy”, which we presented in the republication of a post that appeared on the Zero Hedge website titled The Global Economy Is Running Out Of Its Most Valuable Resource. The resource in question is: PEOPLE. Here is that passage:

All productive nations whether in East Asia or the West, have reached the peak of their 250-year-long development. Even the most devastating wars could not prevent their populations from growing in the long run. It is only now, during the many decades of peace and affluence, that the numbers of the inhabitants of the developed countries have been decreasing and the trend continues. The phenomenon has not been brought about by any famine or natural disaster but by the sheer fact that people do not want to have children.

And to add fuel to this madness, the FrancisChurch is now launching a new assault on the anti-contracption Papal Encyclical Humanae Vitae. (see here)

So given Francis’ horrendous track record with leftist policy issues, is it any wonder that Francis is striking out again, this time with GLOBAL COOLING/WARMING/CLIMATE CHANGE. As you dear reader will most likely recall, Francis even wrote a FrancisDocument called Laudato Si.

Most recently, we get this passage via the Zero Hedge website: (see here)

As Francis has continued to sound more like an activist and less like God’s highest authority on Earth, he is set to hold a three-week synod, or conference of bishops, specifically to address the ecological crisis in the Amazon. Francis has said that deforestation threatens to destroy the “lung” of the Earth, as well as the indigenous tribes who live in the rainforest.

So in the above, we see Francis’ new “magisterial policy” pertaining to GLOBAL WARMING AND CLIMATE CHANGE, while the OBJECTIVE REALITY is somewhat different.

Below is a short post with some tables and graphs that shows what is the REALITY and what it looks like.

Concluding, what we see is another liberal cause that Francis has appropriated for his “magisterial teaching” which turns out to be FAKE. The PATTERN of FAKE CAUSES that Francis has associated himself and FrancisChurch with are quite numerous not to notice.

Which also brings to mind another issue, and that issue has to do with the caricature that the Catholic Church is “anti-science”. From the EVIDENCE presented here and in the other mentioned post, there appears to be some credence to this charge.

With the caveat that this charge is legitimate when speaking about FRANCISCHURCH.

Which just makes the drawing of a distinction between FrancisChurch and the Holy Roman Catholic Church all the more urgent.

But more on this in a follow-up post.

In the mean time though, I hope the upper and middle management behind the Sacred Vatican Walls are taking note.

Quo Vadis Patres?

*****

CO2 Emissions Hit 67-Year Low In Trump’s America, As Rest-Of-World Rises

We suspect you won’t hear too much about this from the liberal mainstream media, or the environmental movement, or even Al Gore – but, according to the latest energy report from The Energy Information Administration (EIA), under President Trump, per-capita carbon dioxide emissions are now the lowest they’ve been in nearly seven decades.

Even more interesting is the fact that US carbon emissions dropped while emissions from energy consumption for the rest of the world increased by 1.6%, after little or no growth for the three years from 2014 to 2016.

The U.S. emitted 15.6 metric tons of CO2 per person in 1950. After rising for decades, it’s declined in recent years to 15.8 metric tons per person in 2017, the lowest measured levels in 67 years.

And as The Daily Caller reports, in the last year, U.S. emissions fell more than 0.5% while European emissions rose 2.5% (and Chinese emissions rose 1.6% along with Hong Kong’s 7.0% surge), according to BP world energy data – an ironic turn of events given Europe’s shaming of Trump for leaving the Paris climate accord.

Advertisements