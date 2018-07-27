Something to meditate on over the mid-summer weekend!

Back in February, the 25th to be exact, of 2016, this humble blogger published a post titled Lex Armaticus Defined.

The intent behind that post was to provide for you dear and loyal reader, a Thomistic (Scholastic Rationalist) framework for understanding not only the situation in the post-conciliar church, but to likewise understand how to get out of the present situation.

The LEX ARMATICUS is currently composed of 6 Principles which I have put down below:

1st Principle:

Those individuals and institutions that comply with the et Invisibilium, will remain a part of the Visibisium Omnium. Those that do not, will be consigned to the trash heap of history.

Where the following definitions hold:

Visibisium Omnium – all the material “things” that we can identify with our senses (touch, sight, feel, smell, taste)

et Invisibilium – all the non-material laws and processes that regulate the visibilium omnium (e.g. the laws of physics – classical mechanics and quantum mechanics, laws of mathematics, rules of logic, etc.)

2nd Principle:

Even neo-Modernists need to eat.

3rd Principle: (The Schmidberger Principle)



Every abnormal situation inherently tends toward normalization. This is due to the nature of the matter.

4th Principle:

Dishonesty Is The ONLY neo-Modernist Policy.

Finally and naturally, the above is subject to the discernment principles defined in the post titled:

5th Principle:

As go the PEW SITTERS, so goes post-conciliar FRANCISCHURCH.

6th Principle:

Stop giving these leftists money!

And as you can see from the above, these Principles appear to possess a UNIVERSAL nature since they quite cleanly capture the PROCESS that we see unfolding before us with respect to the Uncle Ted CRISIS.

So as you can see dear reader, the framework is quite adequate for explaining the present day situation and suggests concrete undertakings that can rectify the problems.

Now, given that the framework above has withstood the test of time, and actually has pre-dated by 29 months many of those actions that the Catholic Faithful are taking now, especially Principles 2 and 6, it can be said that the LEX ARMATICUS has attained a high degree of credibility in both its explanatory (ex-ante) and forecasting (ex-post) functions.

So today this humble blogger would like to propose the 7th Principle of the LEX ARMATICUS.

This 7th PRINCIPLE will deal with how to separate the wheat from the chaff.

In our case specifically, it will deal with how to approach the eventual house cleaning that will have to take place if the Church as an INSTITUTION is to be saved.

And remember folks, the post-conciliar church subsists in the INDEFECTIBLE Catholic Church, so what we are in essence trying to do is CUT OUT the CANCER from the PATIENT so that the PATIENT can return to health.

So… you ready?

Here goes!

The 7th PRINCIPLE is as follows:

Extinguish the Cardinal Mariano Rampolla del Tindaro Episcopal Line.

As to why Cardinal Rampolla, please see From Rome post republished below.

What the 7th PRINCIPLE implies is that a Curial organ, say a Commission needs to be created to identify each and every bishop or cardinal in the post-conciliar church whose consecration can be traced back to Cardinal Mariano Rampolla del Tindaro.

First order of business, those who fall into the above category need to be banned from creating any new bishops in the Catholic Church.

Next, the RampollaBishops need to be removed from any position of power that they hold in the UNIVERSAL CHURCH. They should be relocated to monasteries where they can spend the rest of their days in prayer, penance and contemplation.

And finally, any of these RampollaBishops who have committed crimes should be judged and defrocked by a Canonical Court. Once defrocked, they should be handed over to the local authorities for prosecution.

As Hippocrates noticed some 2500 years ago: ‘desperate times call for desperate measures.

Summa summarum.

This 7th PRINCIPLE of the LEX ARMATICUS is a harsh proposal.

Yet when an INSTITUTION is facing such a serious EXISTENTIAL crisis as is the INSTITUTIONAL Church, is needs to act, act fast, act decisively and act with determination.

Given that we are dealing with 400,000 men in a clerical state, 5200 of which have been raised to the Episcopal state, the sheer scale of this house cleaning operation is enormous. Yet with a effective PROCESS, this house cleaning can be carried out in a systematic and expedient manner.

Will there be injustices in the PROCESS?

Of course there will!

But for men who supposedly had/have a vocation, living out their lives in a monastery and dedicating themselves to prayer and penance can in now way, OBJECTIVELY SPEAKING be viewed as punishment!

Nota bene: Think about how the Church can save all those abandoned monasteries in Western Europe and bring them quickly back to life!

Win/win in the opinion of this humble blogger!

Will have more to say on this in upcoming posts, but for the back-story and CONTEXT purposes, I am reproducing a post from the GREAT From Rome blog (see here). I highly recommend to all my readers to become familiar with the material on that site.

*****

“Team Bergoglio” and the legacy of Cardinal Mariano Rampolla del Tindaro

Rome, January 10, 2015: It has been a little over 111 years ago, since another controversial Conclave met and elected a now famous Pope. That was the Conclave of August 1903, and the Cardinal elected was St. Giuseppe Sarto, who took the name Pius X.

Several historians, basing themselves on the testimony of none other than Cardinal Merry Del Val and Cardinal Matthieu in the last hundred years have sustained that that Conclave was marked by a remarkable occurrence, the veto by the Austrian Emperor, Franz Josef I, against one of the leading contenders, Cardinal Mariano Rampolla del Tindaro, the Secretary of State of Pope Leo XIII. The motivation of this intervention has been attributed by Msgr. Jouin and Craig Heimbichner (the latter in his book, Blood and Altar) to the association of Cardinal Rampolla with French Freemasonry.

The curious Conclave of 1903 had a curious consequence: that during the reign of Pope St. Pius X, the followers of Cardinal Rampolla who were raised to the dignity of the episcopate, where ordained by the Pope, and those of the Pope by Cardinal Rampolla. In the first case, the co-consecrators were either both or at least in one individual, themselves bishops ordained by Cardinal Rampolla.

Does this indicate a sort of compromise in the Conclave itself, by which the Catholic Cardinals and the Cardinals who were Freemasons came to some agreement, not to contest the validity of the election of Pope St Pius X?

Cardinal Rampolla passed away suddenly on Dec. 16, 1913, exactly 23 years before the birthday of Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born Dec. 17, 1936.

In any event, it is noticeable that the members of “Team Bergoglio” can trace their episcopal lineage back to Cardinal Rampolla and Pope St. Pius X in such wise as to both seemingly confirm the existence of such a compromise and to mark “Team Bergoglio” as the ecclesiastical heirs of the legacy of Cardinal Mariano Rampolla del Tindaro.

But don’t take my word on it, go to catholic-hierarchy.org and check for yourself. Here I will summarize what I have found there among the lists of the episcopal lineages of the alleged members of “Team Bergoglio”.

An episcopal lineage is the list of names of the principal consecrators of each bishop in the line extending from the bishop ordained back to the Apostles. Episcopal lineages have been traced in the Roman Rite back to the 15th century. When reading a lineage, the first named is the one consecrated, the next his principal consecrator, the next the principal consecrator of the principal consecrator. When ordained a bishop, every bishop is ordained by 3 bishops, the principal and 2 co-consecrators, which are normally chosen by the individual to be ordained. This can, thus, give some indication of the allegiance of the one to be ordained to existing factions withing the Sacred Hierarchy.

Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio

His direct episcopal lineage can be traced thus: Jorge Mario Bergoglio was ordained a bishop on June 27, 1992, by

Thus, Cardinal Bergoglio is a direct episcopal “descendant” and “heir” of the Rampolla legacy.

Cardinal Cormac Murphy-O’Connor

Next, the alleged ring-leader of “Team Bergoglio”, who was consecrated a bishop on Dec. 21, 1977, by

Cardinal Giambattista della Chiesa was the personal secretary and close ally of Cardinal Rampolla, from the time that the latter was Apostolic Nuncio to Spain. Cardinal della Chiesa was ordained a bishop, however, by Pope St. Pius X.

Cardinal Christoph Schönborn

Next, one of the members of “Team Bergoglio”, whom Dr. Ivereigh names in his book, but whom is not one of the 4 who have made public denials, is the Cardinal of Vienna, who was consecrated a bishop on Sept. 29, 1991 by

Thus, Cardinal Schönborn is a direct episcopal “descendant” and “heir” of the Cardinal Rampolla legacy.

Cardinal Santos Abril y Castelló

Next, one of the members of “Team Bergoglio”, whom Dr. Ivereigh names in his book, but whom is not one of the 4 who have made public denials, is the Cardinal-Archpriest of Santa Maria Maggiore, who was consecrated a bishop on June 16, 1985 by

Cardinal Giambattista della Chiesa was the personal secretary and close ally of Cardinal Rampolla, from the time that the latter was Apostolic Nuncio to Spain. Cardinal della Chiesa was ordained a bishop, however, by Pope St. Pius X.

Other alleged members of the Team trace back to Cardinal Gasparri

Other alleged members of “Team Bergoglio” are Cardinals Godfreid Danneels, Karl Lehman and Walter Kasper all descend from Cardinal Pietro Gasparri, whose episcopal lineage does not cross Cardinal Rampolla. Similarly, Cardinal André Armand Vingt-Trois of Paris, another named member, who has made no public denials, traces his lineage back to Cardinal François-Marie-Benjamin Richard de la Vergne, who was the principal consecrator of Cardinal Gasparri.

However, Cardinal Pietro Gasparri himself has been accused of being a collaborator with Cardinal Rampolla in opposing the reforms of Pope St. Pius X, in particular, the effort to extirpate the heresy of Modernism among the upper clergy.

Other implicated Cardinals

The text of Ivereigh also implicates Cardinal Sean Patrick O’Malley of Boston, and the African Cardinals, such as Cardinal Napier of Durban. Both of these Cardinals have lineages tracing back to Cardinal Gaetano De Lai, both of whose co-consecrators were themselves consecrated principally by Cardinal Rampolla.

