Today we do a funding post.
And a short one since it is the middle of vacation season!
One of our last posts on this FUNDING ISSUE was published on the 20th of September 2017, or roughly one year age, titled So Just How OBJECTIVELY CORRECT Was Steve Bannon?
In that post we focused on how much government funds the US Church collects from its HUMAN TRAFFICKING OPERATIONS. To provide context, we did a back of the envelope calculation to estimate the revenue obtained from pew sitters who hypothetically contribute on average $1, $5 and $10 per week and how that equates in terms of the funds raised from the said human trafficking operations.
Here is that table for fiscal year 2016:
One way to read the above table is as an estimates of how many pew sitters are needed to make up the revenue shortfall if the US Church would be cut off from their human trafficking operations. We made the above calculation on an inference that if 15.5 million pew sitters attend the “celebration” of the mass of Paul VI on any given Sunday.
If each pew sitter only threw in $1.00 into the collection plate each Sunday, that total revenue would only equal 11.82% of that revenue that the US Church takes in from the government funding it receives for their human trafficking operations.
Let that sink in, dear and loyal reader!
Moving on, a brilliant post appeared at the Restore DC Catholicism blog, titled McCarrick Is Gone, But This Is NOT Over By A Longshot. In that post, a video appeared from Church Militant TV. In that video, the below table appeared which presents the yearly revenue figures for the Catholic Relief Services.
This table contains some interesting information which allows us to make some inferences about the state of the US Catholic Church and about what could be the case going forward.
Here is that table for the Catholic Relief Services (CRS):
Wow, that’s a lot of dosh (as the English would say)!
Which got this humble blogger thinking… SOURCE OF FUNDS perhaps?
Couple of observations about what the above table indicates:
- For fiscal year 2016, the Catholic Relief Services had National Collections of $11,767,000. If we assume that the above attendance figures from our 2016 post are accurate(average of 15.5 m weekly attendance), it would imply that each PEW SITTER contributed an average of $0.76 … that’s cents, per year.
In other words, funds which the pew sitters contribute to these Bishop’s appeals for the CRS is insignificant to the total revenue of the operations of the Catholic Relief Services. For 2016 revenue from pew sitters is equal to 1.35% of total revenue.
2. For fiscal year 2016, the revenue taken in from government funding equaled 77.87% of total revenue ($714.65 m/ $917.76 m) of the OCR. Therefore, the government funding IS significant!
And there’s a lot of IT!
3. On an aside, it would appear that there was a big jump in Catholic Relief Services revenue obtained from government sources between fiscal year 2015 in 2016. This time period coincides with the US Presidential Election. Could this 50% increase ($236.71 m) in government funding be behind the reason why the US Conference of Catholic Bishops doesn’t like our Very Stable Genius President Donald J. Trump?
Moreover, $236.71 m increase for fiscal year 2016 and another $259.74 m in 2017 ($496.45m in total) for the OCR is a huge jump in funding. Wonder if they have been able to spend it already?
Mean while, the Bishop of Montana is only looking for $20 million, or less then 10% of this marginal total of either year? It would appear that the USCCB can fund this amount from their pocket change!
I will leave this thought hanging out there for the time being…
So what we are seeing from the figures above, is that the Catholic Relief Services uses government funding as a stop-gap measure to make up for the lack of pew sitters and their donations. Please keep in mind, the CRS used to be mostly funded through Sunday collections. And it has to be considered “stop-gap” since governments come and go, while the Church of Our Lord will be with us til the end of time.
Furthermore, there could be some good news in the above figures. Aside from the fact that there is a YUGE big fat pot of mullah sitting in the USCCB bank accounts from all this government “largess”. That good news is, that since the majority of these funds don’t originate from the weekly collections, and as a rule do not “trickle” down to the local diocese in the United States, especially to the local parishes in the US, it could be inferred that on average, the parishes on the whole are self-sustaining.
Or to put it another way, what this means is that even at these low levels of church attendance, on average the US parishes appear to be… in financial terms, viable ongoing concerns.
And finally, it would appear that the OCR funds can be easily redirected to pay off any of the “sins” of the intrinsically disordered that have arisen in the past, and will no doubt arise post Uncle Ted crisis.
These funds also appear to be large enough to cover any of present or future liabilities, so no need to reach into either the funding of the parishes or dioceses, not to mention the real victim class of the US Church, i.e. the Faithful.
One more thing. At the end of the “reform” process of the US Catholic Church that must take place now, and after all the outstanding lawsuits are settled, and the liabilities extinguished, what should happen is that the US Conference of Catholic Bishops should be EXTINGUISHED.
I will leave off here for today and let you consider the above!
PS In the video above, Michael Voris and his panel present several loose suggestions about how to deal with this mess. At first glance, they appear to be a good start to trying to define a way forward in which the local Faithful can secure their churches, schools and parishes from the consequences of the actions of these rogue pastors, wolves in sheep’s clothing who have created this unfolding intrinsically disordered scandal.
Please watch the video…
Mark Thomas said:
Hello, S.A.
S.A., you have insisted that Pope Francis is not Pope. In your view, Pope Francis doesn’t have any authority over Cardinal McCarrick. Correct?
Therefore, S.A., Cardinal McCarrick remains a Cardinal. Correct?
Pope Francis does not possess the authority to subject Cardinal McCarrick to a canonical trial. Pope Francis lacks the authority to discipline Cardinal McCarrick. Correct?
I am interested as to how S.A. (and those in S.A.’s camp who hold that Pope Francis is an anti-Pope) view the situation in regard to Cardinal McCarrick.
Again, as Pope Francis is not Pope (according to S.A. and his camp), Pope Francis lacks the authority to discipline Cardinal McCarrick.
Pope Francis does not possess the authority to accept Cardinal McCarrick’s resignation letter.
Pax.
Mark Thomas

S. Armaticus said:
Mark,
Are you going sedevacantist on us?
S.A.

RCAVictor said:
I’ve emailed President Trump twice now, this year, to ask him to cut off federal funding of CRS, since they (i.e. part of the USCCB/Democrat/Socialist/LGBT Party at Prayer) are actively opposing his restoration-of-sovereignty agenda. Only received standard replies….but I hope he’s seriously considering it.

S. Armaticus said:
I am writing President Trump also.
Try writing to Kellyanne Conway also.

RCAVictor said:
Thanks, I just Tweeted her….

Michael Dowd said:
In other words, the religion business part of the Catholic Church’s total business is 1.4% of total revenue. Thus, It is no wonder most Bishops interests are directed at looking after “more important things” that the salvation of souls.
The big question is why have the Democrats continued to allow this exception to their separation of Church and State. It must be that Bishops are holding them hostage for votes.
Now what should we do now?
1. Stop giving to Bishops special funds.
2. Get the government to abandon using Churches as agents for welfare distribution, etc.
3. Help more folks to understand how the Catholic Church is being funded and that it has become more of business dependent on politics than a religion.

S. Armaticus said:
So there’s good and bad news.
It is pretty obvious that the bishops (via their conference) have created a bureaucracy through government funding. This conference is something outside of the Catholic Church proper. It exists for the benefit of them and the self perpetuating bureaucracy.
Now, this conference gets massive gov subsidies. So it is cash rich.
The rest of the Church, i.e. proper is made up of individual parishes. These parishes used to be the funding base for the dioceses, which then funded the Vatican.
In the current set up, the parishes are a headache since they are not profitable. They are not profitable because the bishops don’t teach the Faith. They don’t teach the Faith since it would hinder their cash flow coming from the politicians.
So what can be said is that the bishops sacrificed the business model for a easy cash. Getting funds from the Faithful (lot of work, competence is necessary, problems with individuals) is messy while getting funds from the bureaucracy (administrative forms, no competence necessary, pander to politicians) is easy.
So what we have at present is the extreme end result of a bad business strategy.
Now the good news. Bishop’s conference is cash rich.
It could use that cash to reorganize the US Church with those funds. And in the mean time, extinguish the Bishop’s Conference. This is obviously a process, but it will have to be done. The only question is how much of this Bishop’s Conf. cash will be on hand.
And with President Trump at the helm, the clock on those government funds is running…

Michael Dowd said:
Agree. Our Cathedral Church in Venice, Florida needs lots of money to maintain its nearly 20 separate building, it’s school, it’s 100+ ‘Stewardship” activities, it’s 5 priests, etc. Each year it breaks even thanks to an ever growing Catholic population of Catholic retirees. Accordingly, the Catholic faith is always delivered inoffensively resulting in neither anger at what was said or dissatisfaction with oneself and the desire for self-improvement.
To me the Church to become again effective at delivering Christ’s message must become materially poor, politically powerless but spiritually strong. Nothing else will do.

halina1954 said:
…To me the Church to become again effective at delivering Christ’s message must become materially poor, politically powerless but spiritually strong. Nothing else will do…..
What I am beginning to see more and more is, that we’ll not live to see such a Church. I see more and more how many ‘trad’ priests are slowly becoming ‘worldly,’ too much involved in the politics of the world, and lovers of money, and materialism……always at the expense of the parishioners, ultimately, the holy Mother Church.
For where is the great Catholic unity?, for, if we observe in sincerity the signs of the present time, the menacing symptoms of our political situation and the crisis (division) in the Church, and the increasing of evil in both, the Church, and the world, we cannot fail to foresee of the days of desolation (especially spiritual) foretold by Christ.

Michael Dowd said:
halina1954. Yes, the poor and politically powerless Church will probably not happen until the Church we have now has collapsed, i.e., runs out of money. This is Sam’s point, I think..
