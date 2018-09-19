Today some more insights into the funding side of FrancisChurch.

The below is your humble blogger’s translation of a post that appeared on Marco Tosatti’s website. (see original untranslated version here)

Very interesting information…

And it’s a lot worse than this humble blogger initially thought…

Here is the most important new information:

The Peter’s Pence is an offering made to the Pope for the mission of the church (and therefore also to cover the expenses of the Secretariat of State, it is said it makes up at least half of the budget (?)) and until recently it was around 70/80 million US dollars. We are told that said Peter’s Pence comes mainly from the United States, rather then from Germany and Italy.

If the above is correct, it makes the information coming from Church Militant about how Francis, the dictator of Rome treated the official US delegation which came to visit him recently, regarding the #Homoclericalist Crisis and potential next steps going forward, all that much more bizarre.

One wonders if Francis concerns himself with Vatican finances all that much, or whether he has a secret stash of DOSH at his disposal (ahem… KIRCHENSTEUER), which allows him to treat the “Mericans” as he does…

And as a reminder, the 2nd Principle of the Lex Armaticus is:

Even Neo-modernists need to eat.

*****

LARGE PIECE: ‘GUAI’ IF THE AMERICANS STOP SENDING MONEY TO THE VATICAN. A WINTER OF ‘STENTSI’ …

Marco Tosatti



The Americans, faced with the incredible behavior of the leaders of the Church, starting with the reigning Pontiff, on the subject of sexual abuse and pervasive and aggressive homosexuality of the clergy are drying up (their support). Do you hold an unqualifiable, arrogant and elusive attitude? We’ll take care of it then. And since they are people who practice their chickens, in fact, given the genus, their capons, they could decide to cut the birdseed. Already the Papal Foundation, a large tank of cash for the cassocks had shown all him their regrets a few months ago. Now “Legatus”, an organization that gathers thousands of Catholic entrepreneurs, has decided not to send any more money to Rome, but to freeze them in a guarantee fund waiting for the Vatican and the Pontiff to respond to the questions raised by the testimony of Msgr. Vigano. On how the Pontiff kindly responded to the leaders of the US Episcopal Conference what to make of their proposals to respond to ViganòGate, you can find this article on La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana. A winter of hardship is being announced for the tender Vatican prelates. On the popularity – waning – of Pontifex in USA, wrote the Huffington Post. Of all this writes Pezzo Grosso, who today also sports his Latin …



“Quid dicis Marcus?



Dear Tosatti, what would happen if the American circles decided not to give any more money to this pontificate? (We are not talking about 8 per thousand going to the CEI – Italian Bishops’ Conference). We are speaking above all of the Peter’s Pence, of which more people are more affected: – Monsignor Viganò, – the former general auditor of the Vatican accounts (Milone) “fired in the trunk” (Ed note: summarily fired) – the former Deputy Director IOR (Mattietti), also “fired in the trunk”. – A former IOR (Vatican Bank) board member expert in banking and finance (Salvatori), also in fact “fired in the trunk”. “Whoever touches the Peter’s Pence dies”, has been (conventional wisdom) at the Vatican for some time. The Peter’s Pence is an offering made to the Pope for the mission of the church (and therefore also to cover the expenses of the Secretariat of State, it is said it makes up at least half of the collection) and until recently it was around 70/80 million US dollars. We are told that said Peter’s Pence comes mainly from the United States, rather then from Germany and Italy. These three countries though pay the predominant part of said Peter’s Pence and in fact, these three countries seem to lead in the appointments and (make up) much of the power in the church. (The Latins used to say: Pecunia not olet sed ut serve ad control here accipit eius (the money does not stink, but it is necessary to control whoever takes it.) If the American cardinals and bishops were to “block” the Peter’s Pence (contribution), the Vatican secretariat could risk closing its doors, since it could cover about 50% of its luxurious expenses (we could hazard a guess of one hundred million euros (annual budget), Mgr Viganò could confirm it), while the rest of the (State) funding is supported from the IOR’s contribution (for about 50 million euros?). Should the Church be poor, (not the Vatican, by the way!) of the Peter’s Pence, (it) could produce more effects. The first could be mitigated by the very rich Knights of Columbus who could compensate for the Peter’s Pence coming from the USA and in return to appoint them the Secretary of State (their choice), to call a Conclave, etc. (their goal, we are told, is also to be able to have the status of the Knights of Malta). The second effect could be that the Knights of Malta, to avoid the taking of power by the Columbus Knights, could do the same, especially looking for resources in Germany. This hypothesis could accelerate the process of Lutheranization of the Catholic Church. The third effect could be to suggest that the American circles that have decided to block the Peter’s Pence do not do so, in exchange for the immediate rehabilitation of Viganò and his appointment as cardinal, responsible for the administration of Church property. Dicit enim sic in quosdam Romanae Curiae Orbes … (at least these are the whispers in some curial circles) But Quis unquam crediderit post Viganò accusent? (but who believes this after the accusations made to Viganò?) Magna Pars (Pezzo Grosso) “.

Advertisements