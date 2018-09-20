Tags
#fakenarratives, #fakenews, chastity belts, Chlamydia trachomatis, Cryptosporidium, Cultural Marxism, Deconstructionism, Dr. Curt Doolittle, Father Anthony Cekada, Fox News, Francis Effect, FrancisChurch - In Liquidation, Frankfurt School, FSSP, Genderism, George Soros, Germany, Giardia lamblia, Gonorrhea, Great Cardinal, Havana, Hemorrhoids, heretical pope, Herpes simplex virus, hippies, HIV, Holy Year of Mercy, Human immunodeficiency virus, Human papilloma virus, Humanism, Isospora belli, Jacque Derrida, James O'Keefe, Jesuits, Jesus Christ, Joseph Ratzinger, Jozef Pilsudski, Keynes, Keynesian Economics, Kirill I, Krakow, Law of Unintended Consequences, messeging, Mexico City, Microsporidia, Miracle on the Vistula, Modernists, MSM, narratives, Nassim Taleb, neo-modernism, Neo-Pagan, Net Neutrality, new springtime, New York Times, Nigel Farage, Pagan Christians, pathological, Poland, Polish Bolshevik War 1920, Pontifical High Mass, Pope Pius VI, President Andrzej Duda, Project Veritas, r/K Selection Theory, Raymond Burke, Refugee Resettlement Watch blog, Republic of Poland, retained foreign bodies, risk event, Roman Curia, s "c"atholicZombie, s "theological structuring", s ABC News, s ABERRO AGENDA, s aberro-sex agenda, s AIDS, s Ambiguity, s Anal Cancer, s Ann Corcoran, s anorectal traum, s Archbishop of Warsaw- Praga, s Associated Press, s Austria, s Benedict XVI, s Bergoglio, s Big Gender, s Bio-History, s Boris Johnson, s BREXIT, s Card. Muller, s Cardinal Burke, s Cardinal Kazimierz Nycz, s cardinal Walter Kasper, s Catholic Church, s Chapel of the Holy Trinity, s Pope Francis, Saul Alinsky, sCatholic Church in Poland, Sexually transmitted diseases, spirit of Vatican II, SSPX, St Thomas Aquinas, sustainability, Synod 2014, Synod of Filth, Syphilis25, Tags anal fissures, Tags Black Lives Matter, Team Bergoglio, The Remnant, The Scholasticum, theological deconstructionism, Thomism, Tradition, TransRational, Truth, Unjust ruler, Vatican II, Work of Human Hands, Zombie, ZombieBishop, ZombieChurch
Today your humble blogger brings more good news on the Restoration front.
As my dear and loyal readers know, this blog tends to be written with an optimistic leitmotif. This element was picked up by a reader (Johnny Midnyte) who posted a very kind comment to this effect.
This optimistic recurrent theme can be grounded in the fact that it was Our Lord who promised that the gates of hell will not prevail, therefore all we have to do is remain faithful and carry on.
An alternative theory for this optimistic tone could also be grounded in a phenomenological basis. After 50 years of living through the disastrous “spirit of the new springtime of VII” hurricane and all the mayhem and destruction that it brought in its wake, this humble blogger is simply amazed by how the Restoration is progressing. Just as with Hurricane Florence, the aftermath is being cleaned up and the infrastructure along with the superstructures are being rebuilt. (see here)
Another alternative theory for the optimistic tone could be due to the fact that God designed His creation in a very rational, logical and ordered manner. Just as the laws of math and physics apply to inanimate objects, and are objectively real and provable, so are other laws that deal with the behavior and interaction of His creatures and human beings.
Concluding this thought, and in the opinion of this blogger, it is the last of the above theories that I think is mostly responsible for the optimistic tone of this blog.
At the base of this theory is the fact that God created such a thing as Natural Law. And the Natural Law that He created is rational, logical and ordered. Therefore by observing those things that are know through “natural light of human reason, your humble blogger tries to point them out to you, dear and loyal reader.
Which brings us to today’s material. Over at gloria.TV, (see here) we get this gem which is republished below. The post is written by Fr Philip Bruno Penguine and contains one element which is very SIGNIFICANT. The significant aspect is this post can be stated as follows:
a priest in good standing in the post-conciliar church is identifying the causal relationship between #Homoclericalism and the “spirit of the new spirngtime of VII”.
The significance of the above rests in the fact that in a typical “problem resolution” process, a SUCCESSFUL PROCESS begins with an initial identification and definition of the cause of the problem.
Coming on the back of the Fr. Rutler observation about the 500 year cyclical nature of serious crises in the Catholic Church, without naming the cause of the current one, here in this below post we see a co-coreligionist naming the CAUSE BY NAME.
I will leave off here for today…
*****
The Ultimate Culprit is the Fake «Reforms» of Second Vatican Council – by Fr Philip Bruno Penguine
No one yet seems to bother to do a forensic investigation within the Church to identify the reasons for the homosexual abuses.
It all goes back to the influence of Vatican II. This council was called by John XXIII as a “pastoral” Council, with the indication that there would be no NEW doctrine or proclamation of “dogma” as in previous Ecumenical Councils but would bring the Church up-to-date (aggiornamento) with the “modern” world.
As a consequence “ecumenism” took on a new meaning. There was enthusiastic proclaiming of a “NEW PENTECOST” (so called Catholic Pentecostalism); there was introduction of a NEW LITURGY (Novus Ordo); a NEW understanding of the Church itself etc etc.
What was the result of so many novelties? A revival of the OLD sin.
The only thing to be retained was the absolute authority and the requirement of obedience.
I was privileged to grow up before Vatican II. I entered the seminary in the late 60s, yet the changes were only beginning in those first years. In fact everything remained in Latin for the first two years.
I then commenced Theology. In the second year the Jesuits were replaced by secular priests, mainly unqualified or at least not the high standard of the Jesuit Professors.
Then by the final year everything was chaotic. Which brings to mind the fact that the ethos of the seminary changed from being a spiritual formation, creating an intimate and knowledgeable relationship with Christ through prayer and self discipline, to a free, easy and politicised pursuit of «theological» enquiry.
Some of my peers battled and resisted the pressures of conformity to the NEWness, many gave up and left.
Most importantly at this period, positions of responsibility within the dioceses were only filled by people who embraced and promoted, sometimes fanatically, this NEW-ness.
Parishioners, students and older priests who resisted, were marginalised. Terms of office were limited. Many quite capable parish priests were forced to retire at 75, the others were changed every twelve years. Committees for every conceivable thing were instituted. Parish councils – a Protestant tradition – were instituted. Laity were given roles for which they had no knowledge or experience.
The most influential area of this NEWness was the destruction of the Catholic School system.
Top of the list was the “reform” of Catechesis. Catechisms were abolished. Guidelines were introduced. These were fuzzy attempts at creating a touchy-feely kind of religion where every one would be happy and those horrid pre Vatican II times where everyone lived in fear would be abolished.
One would not teach the TEN COMMANDMENTS. These were deemed to be negative for children. Instead Ten IDEALS would be taught – although teaching itself was politically incorrect. Children would be allowed to experience what in fact were merely aspirations. Teachers would be «facilitators», indeed reduced in many cases to being child minders.
Is it any wonder that the schools no longer produced informed Catholics? When God’s Commandments are jettisoned, so is the sense of sin, and the absolute horror of falling into sin.
Don’t forget that, at the same time, there was the phenomenon of Woodstock and the sexual revolution. This was hailed as the freeing up of society. This immorality spread like wild fire.
The Church was opening its windows to the firestorm of sexual liberation and now we can see the result.
The crisis of faith and morals was inevitable and it will continue until the root cause is identified and addressed.
Picture: Second Vaticanum, Wikicommons, CC-BY-SA
Chris Benischek said:
Today is also the Feast of the Reception of the Stigmata of Padre Pio. The Centenary, actually. 20 September 1918.
Funny how most conservative Catholic commentators miss the main details of Fatima, so too with Padre Pio. He received the Stigmata for the sins and blasphemies of priests.
This ties in directly with Fatima–the Apostasy in the Church at the highest levels (Francis, anyone?)–and Quito and Our Lady of LaSalette, feast of yesterday. We all know Blessed Melanie was persecuted–like Vigano–and driven from France–like vigano again–for pointing out the vengeance priests were bringing on themselves.
I’ll bet she never would have foreseen the depths of depravity of a McCarrick, of a network of men like these: a Grassi, a Barros/Karadima, a Coccopalmerio, a Paglia, a Maradiaga, a Martin/Maciel/O’Brien, Wuerl, Tobin, Cupich, McElboy and Dolan and his nest–need I go on?
Nor did she envision a pope so wicked, a so-called ‘pope’ who would exalt and enthrone and establish and defend such a homosexual network in Holy Mother Church made of supposed priests: a criminal rogue’s gallery of child-molesters and boy-rapists. To be clear: Francis defends the rape and assault of 15, 16, 17 year old boys (or eleven, in that bastard McCarrick’s case) by homosexual predators wearing priests’ clothing. The millstone ain’t been made heavy enough for that scrawny Argentine neck.
Yet Vigano is the the lying one, doing the Devil’s work…. While Bergoglio dismantles the legal teeth to get rid of such monsters–see the firing of the three good priests from the CDF two of whom specialized in putting away these pervert-priest criminals.
I don’t think so, Bergoglio.
To close, Ann Barnhardt rightly points out today that Pope Benedict–unlike his ‘papal’ counterpart Bergoglio–is still running around as of this past November 2017, handing out Apostolic–i.e. papal–blessings in the name of Pope Benedict, the 16th.
Immaculate Heart, Pray for us: Come and save Thy Son’s Church.
LikeLike
halina1954 said:
Saint Vincent Ferrer was loyal to anti-pope Benedict XIII, commonly known as “Papa Luna”, during the Western Schism. However, this great Saint performed many miracles at that time.
The only ‘saint’ that I can think of, who feared God, was Archbishop Lefebvre. His loyalty, courage, and perseverance, in spite of Satan and his hirelings…….was a miracle in itself. Some day the Church, in God’s good time will canonize this true soldier of Jesus Christ.
May God bless the Society of Saint Pius X, and all soldiers of Jesus Christ!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks Sam. We must be optimistic about the future but realistic about the present. This is called the proper use of faith (future) and reason (present).
Vatican II as should be clear to any open-minded reasonable person was a catastrophe for the Church and must be abrogated in it’s entirety. A good web site for learning about the heresies of Vatican II is: https://novusordowatch.org/2013/09/the-errors-of-vatican-ii/ It is sedevacantist but true in my opinion and others.
Vatican II is the work of the devil. Instead of revealing the 3rd Secret of Fatima which had to do with apostasy at the top of the Church Pope John XXIII listened to the Modernist theologians and dismissed the orthodox agenda that was in preparation at the request of Pope Pius XII who preceded him. The rotten fruit of Vatican II is on display for all to see, especially recently, with the advent of anti-Pope Francis and the vast homosexual network in the Church which appears to be in complete control.
LikeLiked by 1 person
halina1954 said:
Dear Michael,
Sedevacantism is good in exposing the devil, but the devil is a very clever ‘being,’ (with God’s permission), especially, with those who do not belong to him, as yet, in his good time, he’ll plant a seed of ‘doubt’ (a slippery slope for today’s Catholics) that; ‘WE DO NOT HAVE A POPE, SINCE POPE PIUS XII!’ GOD FORBID!
Jesus Mary Joseph I love Thee, save souls!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks halina1954. I completely agree. Novus Ordo Watch does a lot of good analysis but their ultimate conclusion about the absence of legitimate Popes since Pius XII is in error I believe.
LikeLiked by 1 person
halina1954 said:
It is good to listen again:
https://www.voxcatholica.com/feed/2018/5/3/our-lady-of-good-success-and-the-crisis-in-the-catholic-church
LikeLiked by 1 person
Michael Dowd said:
Fr. Purdy gave a great talk about how Our Lady of Good Success predictions about corruption and apostasy in the Church have been coming to pass. It is clear that our present time appears to be the denouement of the Modernist crisis that has been in progress within the Church since the French Revolution.
LikeLike