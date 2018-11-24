This humble blogger has just finished reviewing Ann Barnhardt’s latest video.

This blogger would like to state for the record that he could not identify any error in Miss Barnhardt’s reasoning, logic, or conclusion.

Furthermore, this blogger firmly believes that Miss Barnhardt treatise originates from a True premise.

And finally, Miss Barnhardt’s conclusion is in line with the analysis of this humble blogger, a conclusion that has been provided on the Deus ex Machina blog in the post on the 5th of August, 2016 titled:

Ockham’s Razor Finds: Benedict Still Pope, Francis Is False Pope, Universal Church in State of Necessity since 24 April, 2005.