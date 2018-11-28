Tags
Today we do conspiracy theories moving toward becoming conspiracy facts.
This post is inspired by a lively exchange that took place on my Twitter feed yesterday. The subject matter of the exchange was the “resignation, that wasn’t”, made by His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI.
Now, what this blogger found interesting about this particular exchange, and the major take-away from this experience, is the level of emotion introduced by one of the sides. The lesson that needs to be learned here, is that whenever one of the sides employs EMOTIONS in a debate, that side is conceding that it has no rational, logical nor dispassionate arguments left at its disposal.
In a poker game, it’s known as a tell.
And now to the conspiracy theory -> conspiracy fact...
Over the years, it has been commonly held in circles that derive their view of reality from objectively observable occurrences, that one of the major, if not the sole benefactor of most radical left wing causes is GEORGE SOROS.
Globally!
In fact, it was even once considered a conspiracy theory to make an assertion that George Soros was funding DISSIDENT “c”atholic groups who promoted an un-Catholic agenda and that these groups even tried to install a DISSIDENT bishop of Rome.
And then this here appeared:
At present, the conspiracy theory has taken on the air of a “conspiracy fact”, given that making a statement to this effect is now considered to be acceptable in polite society, is that George Soros has a “moneyed” interest in changing Catholic teaching on a whole host of issues, including who the Roman Pontiff should be.
With respect to the “resignation, that wasn’t” of HH Pope Benedict XVI, it is highly probable that one of the “conspiracies” that was launched and financed by the Soros funded John Podesta group, was to put in motion a PROCESS that would bare exactly those results.
Yes, folks, the Overton Window has moved on this one, as per above email exchange.
So today, a post from Tom Luongo, which appeared on the Zero Hedge website explains to what extent, George Soros is a benefactor of radical left wing causes.
Among those causes funded by Soros, could have been a scheme to bring about the “retirement” of a sitting Roman Pontiff.
I will leave off here, but remember dear and loyal reader, coincidence does not equal causation. However, the next time someone wants to shut down debate by using what are called the “relevance fallacies”, point him to this post.
Nota bene: Relevance fallacies are those fallacies that take advantage of human weaknesses like: fear, desire, pity, prejudice, bigotry, gullibility, insecurity, vanity, snobbery, modesty, guilt, admiration, loyalty, patriotism, hatred, etc., rather than present reasoned and relevant evidence. At their core, these fallacies that operate on the basis of what is known as “confirmation bias”!
Have We Reached Peak Soros?
George Soros is losing. He still thinks he’s winning. But, in reality, he’s losing.
All around you, if you look closely enough, you will see the spectre of George Soros lurking behind the headlines. The caravan, net neutrality, regulating Facebook, the de-platforming of independent media, color revolutions and election meddling, refugee creation and manipulation, the trolls on Twitter, your blog and YouTube, etc.
All of these things we see in the headlines today are a product of George Soros’ money and his singular obsession with re-creating the world in his image.
Soros himself is a product of the times. A multi-billionaire who could only exist in an era of unprecedented corruption of the basic foundations of society. An age where the dangerous mix of Marxist ideology governs the somewhat unfettered free flow of capital has resulted in the mother of all bubbles in making money on money.
Mo’ Money Mo’ Time
A primary thesis of this blog is that corrupt money begets a corrupt society. Corrupting the prices we pay for the things we buy dissociates us from their true cost of ownership and the opportunity costs of making different choices.
It has given rise to a seemingly all-powerful class of money-changers who manipulate policy to arrogate unearned wealth to themselves, known as rent, and then use that new wealth to fund their next scheme to fleece people of their time.
Because the aphorism is true, time truly is money. Time is the only true scarce natural resource. Everything else is, ultimately, recyclable, just ask Einstein.
And men like Soros understand that filling your time with distractions keeps you poorer than you would be otherwise. This is the main mechanism by which they steal your wealth.
The process of political and ideological radicalization that his NGO’s excel in are part of this scheme. Get the people outraged over irrelevancies, emotionally charge them up and then set them against each other until the political system breaks.
Even when it fails ultimately, like in Armenia, it succeeds in wasting a year of millions of people’s lives. Time lost to the machinations of a madman.
How much time do we as Americans spend worrying about the issues du jour concocted by Soros and his cohort Tom Steyer? And the sad truth is that we need to worry about these issues, even though the costs are high.
Why?
Because Soros’ goal is the destruction of the United States and what it stands for. He is chaos incarnate continually using his money to stoke conflict which ends in a Hobson’s Choice for us, damned if we do, damned if we don’t.
The Face of Hobson’s Choice
That choice today is one between a Facebook and Silicon Valley that has way too much power over governing our speech, hiding behind broadly-worded EULA’s or accepting regulation of them for abusing their power.
Think about how egregious the treatment of conservatives and alternative press is at the moment. It’s completely one-sided. Now ask yourself the obvious question.
Why?
Why would they do this knowing it will result in people getting angry and calling for something to be done?
Because, lightbulb, that was the plan all along.
Notice how today Jack Dorsey of Twitter and Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook are being set up to be the fall guys for this situation. If you can’t see at this point the man behind the curtain pulling the strings on this to achieve this very goal then you aren’t wokeor red-pilled. You are part of the problem.
You are just another of George Soros’ useful idiots.
Governments on both sides of the Atlantic are lining up now to make Zuckerberg into the villain for not answering the their concerns over Facebook’s data handling.
Zuckerberg is the patsy.
And Soros will get what he wants: compliant, paid-for, bureaucrats and politicians ramming through legislation that gives them oversight into social media platforms to regulate not only their behavior but yours.
If that’s the case then why do I think we’ve reached Peak Soros?
Lies Are Expensive
Because none of this is working anymore. Look around you.
Just this week, out of nowhere, Soros’ Open Society Foundation packed its bags and left Turkey after its founder was arrested for fomenting dissent.
Last month OSF and his Central European University pissed off out of Hungary where Viktor Orban put his foot down against Soros’ malign influence on Hungarian culture.
The Russians threw him out years ago and there’s an arrest warrant out for him there.
He fought these latter two countries for years before finally leaving.
And OSF pulls out in a day?
Reason? They are guilty and Soros is losing his cover. Everywhere where opposition to globalists is hardening Soros is pulling up his tents and running away.
Bullies are weak. Soros hides behind the venal and the vane. He’s never built anything of value, only won a rigged version of a zero-sum game, i.e. currency trading.
He’s not an entrepreneur, he’s a vampire. And vampire’s don’t build things, they destroy things other people love while being unloved themselves.
The overthrow of the government in Armenia didn’t go as planned either, as Nikol Pashinyan failed to form a government even after he gave lip service to remaining a friend to Russia. No one bought that line and Pashinyan’s people’s revolt has left a a vacuum in its wake, but one that won’t be filled with a Eurocratic stooge under Soros and NATO’s control.
But most importantly, fewer and fewer people are falling for the Hobson’s Choice I described earlier that Soros gins up to move the political ball in his direction.
Now, instead, he is resorting to openly backing voter fraud in Broward County and Georgia. He’s paying protesters to harass Senators over a Supreme Court nominee and organizing a violent storming of the U.S. southern border which is quickly becoming a political albatross around the Democrats’ neck.
Lies are expensive. That’s why men like Soros need so much money.
It’s why they continue to also manipulate markets, sow discord and volatility at the same time that they push open conflicts which rightly scare rational people half to death — like Ukraine’s ham-fisted attempt to draw Russia into a shooting war in the Kerch Strait here.
Their lies are being debunked in real time. I’ve said before. These men may be the smartest men in the room but the are not smarter than the room itself. From here on out for George Soros and his ilk in The Davos Crowd victories will get more expensive and losses harder to overcome.
This is why control over the flow of information, control of The Wire, as I talked about recently is so very important. It’s why decentralized platforms are so important and why personal connections we make here in the cyber-world need to be anti-fragile.
It’s also why we’ve reached Peak Soros.
RCAVictor said:
Great article(s), just one small correction: $oros is not “re-creating the world in his image.” He is [trying to] re-create the world in the image of the secret societies and their banksters.
S. Armaticus said:
I would not agree. The man has a “god complex”. I don’t think bankers enter into the picture…
halina1954 said:
“Do you take it that your own arrival here and the sudden gathering of Poles around Jasna Góra are supernatural signs of God’s will? No, Holiness!” Looking at the crowds outside, the Pope said “These days, Monsignore Christian, I have meditated long on those words Jesus said to Peter about how, when he became old, others would bind him and lead him where he would not choose to go.”
“Holy Father!” Please do not think of yourself as remotely included in what the Lord said to Peter on the occasion! Nobody has bound your arms. Nobody has forced you to go where you didn’t want to go……it’s true that Peter once took into his head to leave Rome……….This is not the Via Appia Antice, and the men ready to take your place in Peter’s chair are not in the line of men like Linus or Clement or Cletus who took Peter’s place…..this is an obscure little corner of the world chosen by the enemies of Christ’s Church……No, Holy Father! You have allowed yourself to be persuaded that, for the good of the Church, you should accept the renegade judgment of the Council of State. By your own choice, you have allowed yourself to be taken into seclusion…….you ‘will’ complete the abandonment of your post.”
“Abandonment, Monsignore?” the Pontiff recoiled. “I am listening, Monsignore! How have I abandoned my faithful?”
“Better than anyone within or outside the Church, you know that every statistic shows that the Catholic Church is going down. Corrupted from within, it is being marginalized, displaced and corroded as a public institution and as a personal religion. YOUR HOLINESS KNOWS THAT! WE HAVE MADE SURE YOU KNOW. We have filled your ears with audio reports and your eyes with video documents. We have piled your desk high with detailed studies. But even without those reports, you knew. As the best-informed man in Christendom, you knew that the vast majority of your Catholics were being led by the nose away from our Sacred Catholic Traditions. You knew they were being led into a new form of ersatz Christianity that none of your predecessors could recognize as Catholicism. Not Pope Pius XII. Not Pius XI. Not Pius X. Not Pius IX. NONE OF THEM!
“YET, WHAT HAVE YOU DONE TO ARREST THAT DETERIORATION, HOLINESS? You speak of your search for unity. But you have abandoned your seminarians to heretical teachers. You have abandoned your parish faithful to dissident, yes, to immoral bishops and Cardinals. You have abandoned your schoolchildren to a non-Catholic system and your nuns to a destroying wave of secularizing feminists. You Protected none of them. Not even our sacred buildings themselves. You have allowed our very churches and chapels to be denuded of Altar and Tabernacle, of Confessional and Statue. In all of that, you have acquiesced continually. And now you are on the brink of acquiescing in the liquidation of your own pontificate.”
……….“in the silence that fell between them, the Pontiff’s face flushed with color. It wasn’t anger he felt, but a deeper emotion only he had known. A terrible consciousness. A sense of standing completely alone. “Just a simple sign of God’s intention.” The words came haltingly, gently from the Pontiff’s lips. “All along I have waited for a sign of God’s holy will.”
halina1954 said:
“The effect on Gladstone was devastating. He was staring at failure; in those two sentences, the Pope had given a summary of his attitude…..and then, as suddenly as thunder, Christ understood……He, and his papacy had been co-opted into the building of human solidarity. Thus, the essential mission of the Catholic Church had been mongrelized. For, in sacred principle, Pope and papacy are not supposed to act as surrogates for human solidarity, but for the kingdom and the regime of Jesus Of Nazareth as Lord of human history……..he as a Pope, and his administration as the papacy, were aligned with a purely human goal. In the empathy of his humanitarian feeling, he never explicitly spoke of that Jesus of Nazareth as the King of nations, but of the solidarity he hoped would be fostered through transnational organization. He didn’t consistently present himself in globalist meetings of the nations as the all-important Vicar of that Jesus. His favorite description of himself was something as disarming – as anodyne – as “I, A SON OF HUMANITY AND BISHOP OF ROME.” Nor did he inculcate the truth of Roman Catholicism as the explicit will of Jesus, but rather as ethical rules; as conditions deduced by human reason for safeguarding the solidarity of the human family. Nobody could deny this man’s believe in the divine person and role of Jesus of Nazareth and Calvary…..but it was by choice that he spoke in the language of his contemporaries, not in the well-known accents of Roman Pontiffs, stating that which is true about God. It was by choice that he removed Catholicism’s icons from its sacred building – removed even the Body and Blood of Christ – in an effort to accommodate alien religious minds and the pagan rites of nonbelievers. It was by choice that he had relegated the panoply of his Catholicism to the background. By choice, he had frequented too much the company of non-Catholic prelates who never shared this Catholic faith, and of un-Catholic theologians who were devoid of Catholic piety.
Gladstone persists….”Holiness, we have no need to request a miraculous sign…..in a certain true sense, Your Holiness doesn’t deserve that…….are you not the last one capable of cleansing the Holy Basilica and the Vatican of any trace of Lucifer’s enthronement?…….If you still claim total devotion to her (Mary), is it not your duty to trample on that most ancient enemy of human race? It cannot be that you will leave Lucifer and his in-house Curial agents free to wreak their blasphemous filth on Altar and Tabernacle and priesthood and papacy……Resign if you will, Holiness. But not yet……..You cannot walk away from this papacy knowing you have left that supreme enemy in charge. (Benedict XVI comes to mind……my emphasis).
LikeLike
halina1954 said:
“Gladstone felt a sudden chill in his heart. ‘Has he (the Pope) ever really eased our pain? Hasn’t he left us in doubt perpetually? Left us so we can’t be sure our priestly ordinations are valid; can’t be sure you must be Roman Catholic to be saved? He’s left us in severe doubt about so many vital issues; allowed us to be spike on so many grave doubts’……..Looking at Damien Slattery, in his misery he said: WE GO BACK TO ROME BY OURSELVES, DAMIEN, AND WE GET CRUCIFIED!”
Archbishop Marcel Lefebvre of Switzerland, had stood firm against the innovations in Church liturgy and doctrine, and had founded the Society of Pius X as a haven and touchstone for traditional-minded Roman Catholics. In short order, both Lefebvre and his Society had become flash points of controversy within his deeply divided Church. Everyone knew that the mistress (Cessi Gladstone), was fed up with the newfangled liturgy being foisted on the ordinary people by those impostors on Vatican Hill…..And when Lefebvre’s enemies within the Roman Chancery succeeded some years later in having the Archbishop drummed out of the Church organization, and forbade Catholics to have anything to do with him or his religious institute, Cessi remained quick to defend against the obvious threat to St. Michael’s Chapel buy quoting well-publicized statements by two prominent Cardinals in defense of Archbp., Lefebvre and his followers……..
Our Lady of Fatima, ora pro nobis!
halina1954 said:
….excerpt from the ‘QUO VADIS’ of the ‘Windswept House’, that describes the Pontificate of John Paul II, the years of Joseph Ratzinger as Cong., Doctrine of the Faith, and ultimately as a Pope Benedict XVI…….for they ‘both’ have been of the same humanistic image and mind. Wonder no more about Pope Francis!
“…..suddenly and as if from nowhere, a message had spread to town, to hamlet, to city; “The Slavic Pope is in Częstochowa! Our Holy Father is at Jasna Góra!”
“Holiness.” In the corridor of the Monastery where the Pontiff waited to receive him, Gladstone (Catholic priest) dropped to one knee and kissed the Fisherman’s ring……..This man who was about to renounce the papacy – this who had been assured he could no longer hold the people of God together as their supreme pastor….
“Gladstone withdrew the double-sealed envelope from his inner pocket……’Lucifer has been enthroned within the precincts of the Holy See on Vatican Hill. The documentation is all there. Names. The rites used. All the factual data……’At this moment in history, Holy Father, only one man stands between us and the summary evil of our ancient Adversary. As Pope, you are the buffer God has placed between us and Lucifer……
“The voice of his faith reminded him (Gladstone) that this was his Pope, the Pope Christ has willed the Church to have at this point in time……but the voice of his logic warned him that this man was on the brink of accepting his fate as a Pope who resigned; that he was within a millimeter of total acquiescence in Satan’s fait accompli.
“Your Holiness is the only official human representative on earth of the King of the Universe……You personally are supposed to combat the principal adversary of your King. But now that Adversary, the Prince, has been surreptitiously enthroned in what should be the Holy of Holies on this earth. He has actually been installed in the house in which you reside………it is unacceptable that you should wish to retire. To resign.
“Have I a viable alternative, Monsignore?” The Pontiff dropped his arms to his side…….
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks halina1954. Malachi knew things and was also blessed with the gift of prophecy.
halina1954 said:
Written to me by a friend who personally knew Fr. Martin:
“Fr. Martin had come practically full-circle from his earlier liberal days in the Vatican. It was a slow gradual transformation, but a certainty that the good Father became more and more traditional over the years, actually more traditional with the completion of each of his many best-selling books, which required of him extensive research, study and prayer, until the final book, which he never got to complete, and which may well have cost him his life. A book of that nature written by an author of his standing would have reached millions and therefore had to be stopped. There were many indications that the cause of Fr. Martin’s death was assassination, including the disappearance of the unfinished manuscript and his own final words that he’d been pushed down a flight of stairs while in his wheelchair. He was not able to identify the assailant who attacked from behind. His murderer may have escaped justice in time but not in eternity. God knows his identity and will exact His vengeance.”
Father Martin, may your soul rest in peace!
S. Armaticus said:
Thank you Halina for posting this.
TF said:
Regarding The Resignation that Wasn’t, I have not seen a response to this assertion (perhaps if I used Twit I would have, so I apologize if you’ve addressed it there):
“The Pope is the Supreme Legislator, and thus is not bound by Canon Law. He is bound by moral law, divine law and fundamental ethical principles, but not by Canon Law.”
Is this correct? It would make citing Canon 188 problematic, if so.
S. Armaticus said:
I find it hard to believe that a Pope would not be bound by Canon 188.
But I will look up to see what was said…
TF said:
It is quoted in the link below, but there’s no link to the original. I think I’ve read basically the same thing elsewhere though.
https://musingsofanoldcurmudgeon.blogspot.com/2018/11/the-validity-of-pope-benedicts.html
Michael Dowd said:
Conclusion: A conspiracy ceases to be a conspiracy when everyone knows about it.
c matt said:
Technically, a conspiracy does not have to be secret (they just tend to work better that way). It is merely an agreement, plan or design among two or more persons to accomplish a particular thing (whether or not accomplished). Whether it is disclosed or not is irrelevant. Therefore a conspiracy, by definition cannot cease to be – it either is or isn’t. It cannot exist, and then cease to exist – at most, it can be abandoned or thwarted, but the agreement to accomplish the goal had to at one time occur, and its abandonment does not negate its existence. For example, to conspire to rob a bank is still prosecutable even if it is never accomplished or is abandoned at a later point.
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks for the explanation c. matt. I was wrong. What I was trying to get at was if everyone knew about a conspiracy it could be rendered harmless.
