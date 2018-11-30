Today we continue with our conspiracy theory quickly transitioning to conspiracy fact theme. The reason behind this continuation is the question of the “resignation, that wasn’t” of His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI.

The question (on Twitter) has quickly turned to “INTENT”.

Now personally, in the humble opinion of this humble blogger, INTENT is not an issue in the “resignation, that wasn’t'” since the issue is in essence a question of PROCESS. In other words, the PROCESS did not produce a resignation.

Specifically, it is visibly observable that there are two individuals who live inside the Sacred Vatican Walls. Further, Pope Benedict continues to wear the white tunic, continues to sign himself “Benedictus XVI, pope emeritus,” continues to live “in the enclosure of Saint Peter,” continues to have himself called “Holiness” and “Holy Father.” And finally, Pope Benedict claims that he and Francis, the bishop of Rome “share” the PONTIFICAL OFFICE, “One “Active” and One “Contemplative”. (See here)

Which raises the question: Could Pope Benedict do this and by WHOSE AUTHORITY!

Now, the Papal Office was instituted by Our Lord, when turning to Peter and mandated:

And I say to thee: That thou art Peter; and upon this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. And I will give to thee the keys of the kingdom of heaven. And whatsoever thou shalt bind upon earth, it shall be bound also in heaven: and whatsoever thou shalt loose on earth, it shall be loosed also in heaven.

Now, this passage is significant on a number of levels, i.e. historical, psychological, philosophical and naturally theological. One of these levels, by far the most significant and the one that “REGULATES” the “resignation, that wasn’t” can be termed as the philosophical/theological level.

Drilling down into the philosophical level, the passage represents what is known as an ontological reality. Here is the Merriam-Webster Dictionary definition for ontology:

1 : a branch of metaphysics concerned with the nature and relations of being Ontology deals with abstract entities.

2 : a particular theory about the nature of being or the kinds of things that have existence.

Now, according to definition #2, the Petrine Office that Our Lord instituted, i.e. gave it EXISTENCE, as per Matthew 16:18-19, was given to Peter as an office that would be exercised SOLELY.

Once again: “That thou art Peter; and upon this rock I will build my church,…”

In other words, it was not given to Peter and some other apostle, but ONLY to Peter. Coming at the problem from a definition perspective, a Petrine Office that is occupied by ONE descendent of Peter is one of the kinds of things that have existence, while a multi-occupant (multi-nodal) Petrine Office does not have existence.

Which places the Petrine Office into the category of a BINARY OPPOSITE. In other words, it either exists as an office occupied by ONE descendant of Peter or it does not exist.

So therefore, a Petrine Office occupied by ONE descendant of Peter is in fact an ONTOLOGICAL REALITY.

Now, hold that thought…

Yet according to Archbishop Gänswein, here is what he claims Pope Benedict did:

And most recently the archbishop in closest contact with him, Georg Gänswein, has told us that Benedict “has by no means abandoned the office of Peter,” but on the contrary has made it “an expanded ministry, with an active member and a contemplative member,” in “a collegial and synodal dimension, almost a shared ministry”:

Now, the question is: BY WHOSE AUTHORITY?

Naturally, not by the AUTHORITY of Our Lord who CREATED the Petrine Office (an Ontological Reality) as one where only Peter, and ONE descendant of Peter would OCCUPY at any given time.

Now, Pope Benedict, not being a person of the Triune God, but only the vicar of the Second Person of the Most Holy Trinity, not only doesn’t possess the AUTHORITY to change the Petrine Office, but more importantly, does not have the capability to change the ONTOLOGICAL REALITY.

Therefore, if Benedict attempted to resign, which is an observable reality, but he only resigned a part of the Petrine Office, regardless of whether he did it intentionally or unintentionally, that resignation is NULL AND VOID. And the reason this resignation is null and void is because a “bifurcated” Petrine Office does not exist in Ontological Reality.

Now, there will be those who say: hey Armaticus, times change and therefore the Petrine Office needs to change and Pope Benedict is not bound by the Canon Law because he can change Canon Law, as the current bishop of Rome is doing, and so forth, and so forth…

The answer to the above observation, and why this humble blogger thinks that Our Lord was correct when he instituted a SOLELY OCCUPIED PETRINE OFFICE is that Our Lord was familiar with what is known as the process of FRACTIONALIZATION.

To illustrate a fractionalization process, think of the present situation…

We have two men dressed in white, both claiming that they possess part or all of the Petrine “teaching office”.

In other words, we have a “bi-nodal” papacy.

Further, both men have Faithful and less-than-faithful Catholics who are claiming that one or the other is the REAL POPE.

And given that a “teaching office” is in large part an “interpretive construct” (real harm done by the Modernist revolution), i.e. a text is written in intentionally ambiguous language which the adherents than need to filter through their individual “perspectives”, defined by their temperament, along with a whole host of individual biases, such as confirmation bias, normalcy bias, etc. and given that the post-Modernist post-conciliator church does not “do rules” but allows each individual to “discern his conscience” individually, what has resulted is the complete DIVORCE of the moral/doctrinal/theological framework of the post-conciliar church and OBJECTIVE OBSERVABLE REALITY itself.

Carrying this reasoning forward, and given all the chaos that has resulted from just the abandoning of the post-conciliar church’s mooring in objective reality, and with only one pope, we are now in a situation where it is claimed that there are two popes. Which means that now, each pope will have his own teaching office and by extension a personal magisterium, that his adherents will claim is the one true papal magisterium.

Let’s go further and say that Francis, the bishop of Rome resigns while Pope Benedict is still alive. He then will claim that he too has a papal teaching office. A new “conclave” will elect another “successor” of Peter. So now in this hypothetical world, there will be three “popes” with three “papal” magisteria that the lucky “catholic” can choose from.

And here comes the fractionization problem…

Now, even if all three use intentionally ambiguous language to produce their “god of surprises” inspired magisteria, which is the result of a cognitive process derived through the filters of each individual’s “perspectives”, defined by their temperament, along with a whole host of biases, such as the confirmation bias and the normalcy bias, and they produce it in such a manner that the ambiguity masks the internal contradictions, it will some become statistically impossible to reconcile that which all three teach. Provided that the faithful still adhere to the constraint that words have an objective meaning and common usage, of course.

Now going further, let’s say that it is decided that one “active pope” is not enough since.. you know… two brains are better than one… (which is objectively correct) and the Petrine Office “evolves” into the Petrine Politburo, with 15 “popes”. Now, the case can be made that a committee can make better decisions than a single entity within that committee. Yet, every member of that committee will now have the “god of surprises” inspiring magisteria which will be the result of a cognitive process derived through the filters of each individual’s “perspectives”, defined by their temperament, along with a whole host of biases, such as the confirmation bias and the normalcy bias. What this means is that without a pre-defined framework, it will be virtually impossible to reconcile these 15 magisteria.

Now, for the more prescient readers, you will notice that this is not something that is new. And it isn’t. What I have just described is the FRACTIONIZATION PROCESS that the protestant sects underwent post-Luther.

Yes?

Luther became a “pope” and then Cranmer became a “pope”… and then Jim and Tammy Bakker became bi-“popes”. You get the drift… Anyways, by last count, there are 35,000 registered protestant sects in the United States alone.

Concluding, I would like to leave you dear reader off with this thought. Our Lord, being God, knew full well about the NATURAL PROCESS known as FRACTIONIZATION since he created it. This is most likely the reason why He instituted the Petrine Office as an office that is occupied by ONE individual, i.e. the descendant of St. Peter.

The proof that Our Lord instituted the Petrine Office as one that is SOLELY occupied by ONE individual is the chaos that ensued with the protestant sects post the Luther rebellion and their current 35,000 registered “religions”.

The scientific restatement of the above would be: FRACTIONIZATION PROCESS contains a FATAL FLAW!

Therefore, regardless of whether Pope Benedict intentionally resigned or unintentionally resigned, because he continues to wear the white tunic, continues to sign himself “Benedictus XVI, pope emeritus,” continues to live “in the enclosure of Saint Peter,” continues to have himself called “Holiness” and “Holy Father.”, is PROOF POSITIVE that he has not resigned the Petrine Office and still occupies it.

For those who still need more convincing, at the top of this post is embedded a video explaining the FRACTIONIZATION PROCESS that is at the root of the problem of the “intersectionality” disciplines at the universities.

Same problem, same results…

And the problem is FATAL!

I will have more to say on this in a follow up post.

Have a nice weekend.