So this above video of the opening monologue which Tucker Carlson gave on his first show of Anno Domini 2018 has gotten the New Year off with a BANG!

On a personal note, when this humble blogger launched the Deus ex Machina blog on that fateful day in 2014, never in his wildest imagination did he think that in 5 short years time, he would be witnessing the “Restoration of ALL thing in Christ”. And the word ALL would encompass ALL of the lands occupied by Western Civilization. Excuse the digression…

Speaking of the Restoration, the theme of this Carlson monologue could be restated as “The Re-Traditionalization of American social, cultural and economic life”. The video in fact contains a mild case for the quaint Aristotelian notion of bringing the mind into conformity with reality (‘adaequatio rei et intellectus’). Very mild in fact!

Yet as you can well imagine, after this segment aired mayhem ensued!

The left freaked out!

The Globalist Left is now going after Mr. Carlson’s sponsors in order to get him pull from the Fox News Channel.

But that “SUPPRESS REALITY” train has already left that station…

Below your humble blogger will provide some anecdotal evidence of what in fact is a movement to RE-TRADITIONALIZE the “living space” of those lands occupied by Western Civilization.

The RE-TRADITIONALIZATION EVENTS are appearing in diverse sectors of public domain, mostly independent of each other. There might be one underlying force to all these sightings and that force could be the work of Dr. Jordan Peterson since he is being cited by several of these RE-TRADITIONALIZATION sources. But more on this in a later post…

So let’s go to the anecdotal evidence.

One video that appears to be going VIRAL at present is a Paul Joseph Watson tweet that references an interview given by His Eminence Cardinal Robert Sarah. Here is that tweet:

So one way of looking at the above is as an example of a “reintegration” of two subset of the Visibilium Omnium, i.e. the ECCLESIASTICAL and the COMMUNICATION (NEW MEDIA), just as the Lex Armaticus predicts.

Next up, the #nevertrumper Tom Luongo, and a post that appeared on the Zero Hedge website. Incidentally, Zero Hedge is becoming a sort of clearing site for all things RESTORATION these days. The title of the post is “I’ve Got My Yellow Vest, Do You?”In this post, Tom ties the Carlson video to the Yellow Vest protests and makes the following prescient observation:

I have to hand out sincere kudos to Tucker Carlson. His opening salvo for 2019 was one for the ages. It was a broad-ranging, fifteen-minute rhetorical tour de force.

Tying together Mitt Romney’s vulture capitalism, unchecked immigration, political corruption and the destruction of the middle class family, Carlson laid out a story that if everyone took off their ideological blinders for a few minutes (myself included) would see as simply a horror show.

Carlson’s thesis is that the American family is disintegrating. He’s right. But it’s not just America. It’s everywhere globalism has been the watchword of public policy, ie. Europe as well.

The Yellow Vests in France began protesting over a rise in diesel fuel tax to support climate change initiatives and has morphed into a full-blown revolt against globalism, neoliberalism and French government institutions.

In the film clip provided in post, Tom references Dr. Steve Turley’s term “RE-TRADITIONAIZATION” and claims that this is a correct representation of objective reality.

Next up, Guillaume Durocher via The Unz Review.

In his piece titled Orbánomics (Or The Return Of National Economics), Guillaume correctly diagnoses the objective reality and provides the ROOT CAUSE of the problem when he writes:

The Frankfurt School has become famous, being attacked by nationalists for spreading Marxism and attacking traditional values in Western universities. Wikipedia claims this is a “conspiracy theory” rather than simply an observation of historical fact, as notably documented by Kevin MacDonald (see Chapter 5 of his classic The Culture of Critique). The Frankfurt School both encouraged and was a reflection of the hard leftward shift of postwar Western culture. These academics were influential. Herbert Marcuse, a member of the School, was the guru of the 1960s student movement in the United States. Habermas, for his part, is practically the official intellectual of the European Union and the Federal Republic of Germany, with more awards than a Brezhnev-era apparatchik.

Anyway, all this is beginning to fade into the background. The state is still here. The nation is still here. The idea of republic is still here. Orbán represents a return to the reality principle, towards a world based on the realities of states and nations, rather than the fashions of the Davos set.

Yep!

And fast on the heals of the above post, come this via Brazil:

The real story, however, is Bolsonaro’s apparent commitment to the sort of ideological revolution that is desperately needed for his country to thrive. While history shows we should never trust a politician to deliver on lofty promises of liberty and freedom, the initial days of his presidency have moves deserving of praise.

To start, his inaugural address, Bolsonaro vowed to follow through on his campaign message of dramatically changing a government plagued by corruption and economic crisis:

I stand humbled by the honor to address you all as President of Brazil, and stand before the whole nation on this day as the day when the people began to liberate themselves from socialism, from the inversion of values, from state gigantism and from political correctness…

Our flag will never be red. It will only be red if we need to bleed over it to keep it green and yellow.

He followed this up with a tweet vowing “to tackle the Marxist garbage in our schools head on.”

And here, Mr. Bolsonaro is referring to the cultural Marxism underlying the Frankfurt School and the ideological foundation of political correctness.

Given that we are on a cultural Marxism theme, this post wouldn’t be worth a salt if it did not relate that which is happening in the home of the post Soviet cultural Marxists, the post-Modernists, i.e. France.

It appears that the Yellow Vests are not giving up and the Macron presidency is all but over. So much for the latest great hope for the Globalist forces!

Here is a great play by play recap by Guy Milliere via The Gatestone Institute and the money paragraph:

On December 8, the day of the fourth demonstration, Paris was effectively set under siege. Armored vehicles were deployed along the main avenues. Thousands of police officers sealed off access to the neighborhood of the presidential residence, the Élysée Palace. A helicopter waited in the courtyard of the Élysée Palace, in case Macron needed to be evacuated. Looting and destruction began again.

And just to added that little bit of fuel to the fire lit under the French “god Jupiter”, we get this quote from Matteo “the great” Salvini:

Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and his coalition partner have announced their support for France’s Yellow Vest movement, accusing French President Emmanuel Macron of being “against his people.”

“I support honest citizens protesting against a president who governs against his people,” Salvini said in a statement – while at the same time “firmly” condemning protesters who have resorted to violence.

Meanwhile on the Old Continent:

To be continued…

