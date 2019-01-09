Tags
It’s on folks.
The GLOBALISTS have declared war on the French!
It must be bad for the Soros crowd if they need to try and completely suppress the Gilets Jaunes protests.
100,000 police on the streets of Paris this coming Saturday!
Below, the story from Zero Hedge!
*****
France Moves To Ban All Protests As PM Announces Major Crackdown On Yellow Vests
France is signaling it’s making preparations for a massive new crackdown on the gilets jaunes or “yellow vests” anti-government protests that have gripped the country for seven weeks. A new law under consideration could make any demonstration illegal to begin with if not previously approved by authorities, in an initiative already being compared to the pre-Maiden so-called “dictatorship law” in Ukraine.
In the name of reigning in the violence that has recently included torching structures along the prestigious Boulevard Saint Germain in Paris, and smashing through the gates of government ministry buildings, the French government appears set to enact something close to a martial law scenario prohibiting almost any protest and curtailing freedom of speech.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe presented the new initiative to curtail the violence and unrest while targeting “troublemakers” and banning anonymity through wearing masks on French TV channel TF1 on Monday. He said the law would give police authority crack down on “unauthorized demonstrations” at a moment when police are already arresting citizens for merely wearing a yellow vest, even if they are not directly engaged in protests in some cases.
PM Philippe said the government would support a “new law punishing those who do not respect the requirement to declare [protests], those who take part in unauthorized demonstrations and those who arrive at demonstrations wearing face masks”.
Philippe’s tone during the statements was one of the proverbial “the gloves are off” as he described the onus would be on “the troublemakers, and not taxpayers, to pay for the damage caused” to businesses and property.
“Those who question our institutions will not have the last word,” he added.
However, if anything the protests have grown fiercer in response to any police crackdown or violence against demonstrators. Should all protests be banned under the new law, it could be the start of more violent riots gaining steam, as what began Nov. 17 as anger over fuel tax hikes has now turned into rage at President Emmanuel Macron and policies that seem to favor the urban elite.
Other yellow vest inspired protests previously broke out across Europe, and in perhaps a sign of things to come a video from The Netherlands of a woman pushing her baby in a stroller being arrested by police apparently for merely wearing a yellow vest is going viral.
In the video, police confront the woman in what appears a quiet neighborhood far away from any visible protest. Police were photographed alongside the baby on the street as the mother was dragged away.
With the French prime minister now announcing coming draconian measures banning all protest, this is precisely the horrific scene that could begin to be repeated across France and the EU.
In total at least six people have died and over 1,400 people injured during the French protests, with thousands arrested weekly, according to international reports. Over the weekend some 50,000 protesters continued demonstrating in multiple cities, leading to significant clashes in Paris, Bordeaux and Rouen. A number of commentators have noted that though there appear fewer demonstrators compared to December, there appears a serious uptick in violent acts on the part of both demonstrators and police response.
halina1954 said:
In all of this, one can see that the motto “Freedom, equality, brotherhood” which is the motto of Freemasonry, failed in France, and around the world, including the US.
There must be a demolition of the ‘walls’ by which humanity has separated itself from God. These are the signs of the time, the All Powerful God shows us………… that the earthly systems have failed, miserably.
Cum ‘statuae libertatis’, Viva la Vírgen de Guadalupe!
VIVAT CHRISTUS REX!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Michael Dowd said:
This sounds like a second French Revolution. This is more reason to thank God Hillary wasn’t elected. Can anyone imagine the mayhem that would occur here if 10 million Americans–the ones with guns–decided to seriously protest the President?
LikeLike
Kate R. said:
The millions of Americans who lawfully own weapons, who took a course, many times an NRA sponsored course, to learn how to safely and properly handle a gun, would not be the ones to protest this president. There are indeed millions of Americans who own guns, who hunt or who have weapons for self-defense. These are not typical “shooters” or people who commit crimes. They are the defense against those types, which are a real and present danger to Americans.
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
The so called good Americans who own guns would rebel against an unjust government if pushed far enough. That is exactly what was intended by the Second Amendment.***
***The Founding Fathers, having just broken away from Great Britain, understood the new federal government they were ratifying might one day become just as tyrannical. If it had the authority to control citizen access to firearms, then it could disarm them, just as the British attempted to do. This would make any attempts to restore liberties futile.
The Second Amendment was specifically included in the Bill of Rights to prevent this.
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2014/09/22/2nd-amendment-original-meaning-and-purpose/
LikeLike