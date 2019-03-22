Short post today.

Above is a video via the Dr. Steven Turley youtube channel. The video contains the victory speech of Thierry Baudet, the leader of the Dutch FvD party.

For those of my dear and loyal readers who do not follow the ins and outs of the Dutch election process, on Wednesday, the 20th of this month, the Dutch held what could be called their mid-term election. Up for grabs were seats to their Senate chamber.

And as it happened, the largest vote went to a political party that has only been in existence for 2 years. This party is one of the new parties in Europe that I would place in what can be called the secular “Scholastic Rationalist” camp.

Don’t believe me?

Just listen (read the transcripts) in the video above!

More good news came from Poland this week too. The leader of the new “Scholastic Rationalist” party that has arisen in Spain recently, i.e. the Vox Party, one Santiago Abascal paid a visit to the “Scholastic Rationalist” party in Poland, the Law and Justice Party. (see here)

A snap election in Spain is being held in a couple of weeks time and it is expected that the Vox party, along with two other right centrist parties will be taking over the reins of power post the upcoming Spanish government election.

Now the significance of what is happening in Spain is that the “rationalist” parties will be going into the elections with a “Catholic-esque” platform. In other words, the radical Marxist, post General Francisco Franco era is about to come to an end. All things General Franco are no longer VERBOTEN.

Which means, Catholicism in Spain is once again experiencing what can metaphorically be called “green shoots”. Actually, it’s so good that even Catholic vocations are increasing, increasing in an Episcopal environment that is.. shall we say… inhospitable to Catholicism. (see here)

So ending today’s post and re-reading the transcripts in the above video, one has to be simply amazed that we have reached a point in time where political parties are winning elections with solid classical “Catholic” platforms.

And on an aside, calling STUPIDITY out for what it is…

Or as Dr. Peterson would say, INCOMPETENCE.

Given the above, it is becoming very clear that whether we are dealing with the halls of academia, the corridors of political power or even behind of facades of Modernist Rome, we are dealing in essence with cabals of INCOMPETENT individuals who have captured the positions of power, and are running their respective institutions into the ground.

And it’s not because that is their INTENT.

It is simply because they are INCOMPETENT.

And what we are now witnessing is that COMPETENT individuals are now rising from the ruins of Western Civilizations, in their respective sub-sets of the Visibilium Omnium and calling INCOMPENCE, i.e. STUPIDITY out by name.

FrancisChurch’s days are numbered, folks…

Advertisements