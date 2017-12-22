In today’s post we jump over to the POLITICAL sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium and the restoration that has been instigated due to the election of the wrong candidate, the Honorable Donald J. Trump.

As I hinted on the 4th of December in the post titled Buckle Up Folks, Cause It’s About To Get Real…, and… well,… it has gotten real.

This PROCESS taking place in Washington D.C. is by far the most important of the lesser restorations taking place at present. The fate of the Western world is in the balance, since it is the US that is the current lone superpower that is upholding the values and traditions of Western Civilization.

And as far as I can tell, what is at stake is whether the US population, when it elects a chief executive, will be ruled by this chief executive, or by a secret and shadowy cabal of IDEOLOGUES who are funded by big money special interests. It would also appear that this IDEOLOGUES HIDDEN AGENDA is to take the US into the ONE WORLD ORDER.

It is this battle that we are seeing playing itself out in front of our eyes, under the heading “The Trump Project”. What we are seeing is one man, President Donald J. Trump, armed with the Truth and a popular mandate, is laying waist to a Gramscian cabal’s march through the US institutions, a cabal that has taken over the positions of authority in key governmental institutions, i.e. FBI, Department of Justice reaching to the highest level in the White House and tried to subvert the outcome of a Presidential election.

A coup d’etat in other words.

So today, I will republish a post which appeared on the best website that is not only bringing these fact into the disinfecting light of day, i.e. The Conservative Treehouse, but also placing these facts into the proper CONTEXT.

But before we go to the post, I would also like to mention another coup d’etat, one that was unfortunately successful and took place at the 2013 Conclave (SEE HERE). The scandal that emerged yesterday, involves one of the ring leaders of that coup and key member of Team Bergoglio is none other than the Vice-bishop or Rome, one Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga. This scandal directly envelopes Francis, the bishop or Rome, who has been enabling the cover-up at the Vatican’s Secretariat of the Economy (see HERE). Please read the background HERE, and I will return to this topic in a future post.

Remember folks, these INDEPENDENT and apparently UNRELATED incidents are related. And the common denominator is the NEW WORLD ORDER.

Moreover, there are many scandals coming out of the FrancisVatican at present. Therefore it can be assumed that it is only a matter of time before a small restoration is implemented, no later than at the next conclave. This small restoration will go a long way to driving the META Restoration, which as my dear and loyal readers know, is the Restoration of all things in Christ!

And now, the post which my dear readers MUST read and become familiar with the FACTS!

******

