In today’s post we jump over to the POLITICAL sub-set of the Visibilium Omnium and the restoration that has been instigated due to the election of the wrong candidate, the Honorable Donald J. Trump.
As I hinted on the 4th of December in the post titled Buckle Up Folks, Cause It’s About To Get Real…, and… well,… it has gotten real.
This PROCESS taking place in Washington D.C. is by far the most important of the lesser restorations taking place at present. The fate of the Western world is in the balance, since it is the US that is the current lone superpower that is upholding the values and traditions of Western Civilization.
And as far as I can tell, what is at stake is whether the US population, when it elects a chief executive, will be ruled by this chief executive, or by a secret and shadowy cabal of IDEOLOGUES who are funded by big money special interests. It would also appear that this IDEOLOGUES HIDDEN AGENDA is to take the US into the ONE WORLD ORDER.
It is this battle that we are seeing playing itself out in front of our eyes, under the heading “The Trump Project”. What we are seeing is one man, President Donald J. Trump, armed with the Truth and a popular mandate, is laying waist to a Gramscian cabal’s march through the US institutions, a cabal that has taken over the positions of authority in key governmental institutions, i.e. FBI, Department of Justice reaching to the highest level in the White House and tried to subvert the outcome of a Presidential election.
A coup d’etat in other words.
So today, I will republish a post which appeared on the best website that is not only bringing these fact into the disinfecting light of day, i.e. The Conservative Treehouse, but also placing these facts into the proper CONTEXT.
But before we go to the post, I would also like to mention another coup d’etat, one that was unfortunately successful and took place at the 2013 Conclave (SEE HERE). The scandal that emerged yesterday, involves one of the ring leaders of that coup and key member of Team Bergoglio is none other than the Vice-bishop or Rome, one Cardinal Óscar Andrés Rodríguez Maradiaga. This scandal directly envelopes Francis, the bishop or Rome, who has been enabling the cover-up at the Vatican’s Secretariat of the Economy (see HERE). Please read the background HERE, and I will return to this topic in a future post.
Remember folks, these INDEPENDENT and apparently UNRELATED incidents are related. And the common denominator is the NEW WORLD ORDER.
Moreover, there are many scandals coming out of the FrancisVatican at present. Therefore it can be assumed that it is only a matter of time before a small restoration is implemented, no later than at the next conclave. This small restoration will go a long way to driving the META Restoration, which as my dear and loyal readers know, is the Restoration of all things in Christ!
And now, the post which my dear readers MUST read and become familiar with the FACTS!
******
Oh Dear – Trail of Russian Dossier Origination Now Directly Leads to The Obama White House….
Several new developments happening today center around the FBI’s use of the Christopher Steele Dossier in gaining FISA warrants to wiretap and monitor the 2016 campaign of Donald Trump; ie. “The Trump Project”. Doug Ross continues to update the ongoing conspiracy Timeline – SEE HERE. And that timeline just gained a big addition from a recently discovered visitor to the White House.
Before going to the White House visitor angle, it’s important to express appreciation for Tablet Mag who did a deep dive into the Fusion-GPS connection to the creation of the Steele Dossier, and more specifically how Fusion-GPS head Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby were instrumental in getting the dossier assembled and into the hands of the White House prior to the DOJ and FBI applying for the FISA warrant – SEE HERE.
Tablet Mag outlines how Mary Jacoby even bragged about getting the “Russiagate” narrative started:
A Tablet investigation using public sources to trace the evolution of the now-famous dossier suggests that central elements of the Russiagate scandal emerged not from the British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s top-secret “sources” in the Russian government—which are unlikely to exist separate from Russian government control—but from a series of stories that Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson and his wife Mary Jacoby co-wrote for TheWall Street Journal well before Fusion GPS existed, and Donald Trump was simply another loud-mouthed Manhattan real estate millionaire.
Understanding the origins of the “Steele dossier” is especially important because of what it tells us about the nature and the workings of what its supporters would hopefully describe as an ongoing campaign to remove the elected president of the United States.
[…] In a Facebook post from June 24, 2017, that Tablet has seen in screenshots, Jacoby claimed that her husband deserves the lion’s share of credit for Russiagate. (She has not replied to repeated requests for comment.) “It’s come to my attention that some people still don’t realize what Glenn’s role was in exposing Putin’s control of Donald Trump,” Jacoby wrote. “Let’s be clear. Glenn conducted the investigation. Glenn hired Chris Steele. Chris Steele worked for Glenn.”
This assertion is hardly a simple assertion of family pride; it goes directly to the nature of what became known as the “Steele dossier,” on which the Russiagate narrative is founded. (read more)
The Tablet-Mag outline shows the distinct trail of the finished Steele Dossier entering into the White House and how President Obama likely saw and reviewed the content. However, missing from the this report is an origination angle even more nefarious.
Remember, previous media reporting -in conjunction with Clinton campaign admissions- have confirmed the DNC and Clinton Campaign financed Fusion-GPS through their lawyers within Perkins Coie. Fusion then sub-contracted with retired British MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write the dossier.
The dates here are important because they tell a story.
The origin of the Clinton effort with Fusion-GPS was April 2016. That’s the same month Fusion hired Nellie Ohr, wife of DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr, to gather opposition research on candidate Trump. It would be most likely that Nellie Ohr was in contact with Christopher Steele. DOJ Deputy Attorney Bruce Ohr was later demoted for his unreported contacts with Christopher Steele and Fusion-GPS founder Glenn Simpson.
However, there was another event in this April 2016 timeline which enhances the trail of the Dossier origination. [Hat Tip Katica] Check this out:
In April 2016 Mary Jacoby shows up on White House visitor logs meeting with President Obama officials. In April 2016 the Clinton Campaign and DNC hired Fusion-GPS to organize the Russia research, that later became known as the “Steele Dossier”.
The wife of Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS), Mary B. Jacoby, with years of Russia-angled reporting –including Donald Trump– visits the White House in April 2016, at the same time as the DNC and Clinton hire Fusion GPS to conduct the opposition research on Donald Trump, surrounding Russia?
This timeline is entirely too obvious to be coincidental.
Expand slightly and consider:
April: Mary Jacoby, wife of Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson, visits the White House. The Clinton Campaign and DNC then hire Fusion GPS to conduct ‘Opposition Research’, with a Russian emphasis. Fusion GPS then hires Nellie Ohr who specializes in Russian-centric counterintelligence. Nellie Ohr then contacts MI6 agent Christopher Steele to write a Russian Dossier. A month later, May 2016: Nellie Ohr’s husband inside the DOJ, Bruce Ohr, is then working with FBI counterintelligence head Peter Strzok. By June 2016: Peter Strzok, Bruce Ohr and DOJ Attorney Lisa Page then apply for a FISA warrant.
June 24th, 2017, Mary Jacoby appears on Facebook taking credit for the origination of the Russiagate narrative.
This timeline is so transparent it’s deafening.
[More from the Tablet] Simpson and Jacoby had ID’d Manafort as a world-class sleazeball and they were right. A slick Georgetown Law grad running in GOP circles since the Reagan campaign, Manafort used his talents and connections to get paid by some very bad people. I would only add here that, in my personal experience, journalists are not in the habit of forgetting major stories they’ve written, especially stories with a character like Manafort at the center.
So when the Trump campaign named Paul Manafort as its campaign convention manager on March 28, 2016, you can bet that Simpson and Jacoby’s eyes lit up. And as it happened, at the exact same time that Trump hired Manafort, Fusion GPS was in negotiations with Perkins Coie, the law firm representing the Clinton campaign and the DNC, to see if there was interest in the firm continuing the opposition research on the Trump campaign they had started for the Washington Free Beacon. (more)
If the counterintelligence FISA warrant was obtained through deception, misleading/manipulated information, or fraud; and that warrant is what led to the wiretapping and surveillance of candidate Donald Trump and General Flynn; and that warrant was authorized by FISA Court Judge Contreras –who was the judge in Flynn’s case, and is now recused– the entire tenuous FBI and DOJ operation begins to collapse and the outline of a “conspiracy” becomes clearly evident.
The back-story to the FISA warrant is the cornerstone. The back-story contains both the FBI and the DOJ scheme. Expose it, remove it, and the entire ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy fraud collapses under the weight of sunlight. WATCH:
RESOURCES:
- FBI Asst. Director “Andy” McCabe has convenient memory lapse – HERE
- Rand Paul Discusses Evidence of Conspiracy HERE
- Summary of Scheme and Letter from Trump Transition Team HERE
- Congress Confirms the Investigative Approach for The Big Ugly HERE
- Understanding the Background Motives of Inspector General Horowitz HERE
- Democrats Realize the BIG Ugly Is Coming HERE
- Understanding the Important Role of Bill Priestap HERE
- Inspector General Horowitz Explains how he caught Peter Strzok and Lisa Page HERE
- Understanding the Pattern of Information Releases HERE
- Jim Jordan Questions Rod Rosenstein HERE
- More releases of information about Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe HERE
- Why Was FISA Court Judge Recused – Discussion HERE
- Jaw-Dropping Info. on Demoted DOJ Deputy Bruce G Ohr’s wife, Nellie H. Ohr HERE
- Discovery – Nellie Ohr worked for Fusion GPS on Trump Opposition Research Project
- Intel Chairman Devin Nunes Outlines FBI FISA Warrant Abuse HERE
- The FBI/DOJ Leak Hunting Task Force Everyone Forgot – Outlined HERE
- Jim Jordan Discusses the Fraud Behind the FBI FISA Warrant HERE
- Black Hat Hunting II – Becomes Obvious – False Media Leaks To Catch Leakers HERE
- The BIG UGLY – The Big Picture and What it Means HERE
- Judge Rudolph Contreras Recuses Himself – FISA Discoveries HERE
- “The Predicate” – The Importance of the Origin of The FISA WARRANTS HERE
- Black Hat Hunting I – First Appearance of Coordinated Plan HERE
- Deputy Head of Counterintelligence FBI Agent Peter Strzok – Outlined HERE
- Discovering Initial Seeds of DOJ-OIG Investigative Plan – Outlined HERE
- President Trump Reacts to Evidence of FBI Mgmt Bias Against Him HERE
- Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes Threatens FBI with Contempt HERE
- First IG Release of FBI Team Bias on Robert Mueller Squad HERE
IG Stimulated Releases of Information:
♦Release #1 was the FBI Agent Strzok and Attorney Lisa Page story; and the repercussions from discovering their politically motivated bias in the 2015/2016 Clinton email investigation and 2016/2017 Russian Election investigation.
♦Release #2 outlined the depth of FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page’s specific history in the 2016 investigation into Hillary Clinton to include the changing of the wording [“grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”] of the probe outcome delivered by FBI Director James Comey.
♦Release #3 was the information about DOJ Deputy Bruce Ohr being in contact with Fusion GPS at the same time as the FISA application was submitted and granted by the FISA court; which authorized surveillance and wiretapping of candidate Donald Trump; that release also attached Bruce Ohr and Agent Strzok directly to the Steele Dossier.
♦Release #4 was information that Deputy Bruce Ohr’s wife, Nellie Ohr, was an actual contract employee of Fusion GPS, and was hired by F-GPS specifically to work on opposition research against candidate Donald Trump. Both Bruce Ohr and Nellie Ohr are attached to the origin of the Christopher Steele Russian Dossier.
♦Release #5 was the specific communication between FBI Agent Strzok and FBI Attorney Page. The 10,000 text messages that included evidence of them both meeting with Asst. FBI Director Andrew McCabe to discuss the “insurance policy” against candidate Donald Trump in August of 2016.
halina1954 said:
May the scales fall off, lest many will perish……
This is what Poland is facing right now…… the ‘enemy’ has in mind to make Poland another Palestine. Flattery that came from the ‘enemy of Poland, of the Catholic Church’ is what our Dear Lord despised……..for their intentions are always evil.
TO JEST PRZYSZŁOŚĆ POLSKI – POWALONE KRZYŻE I WSZECHOBECNA MENORA
THIS IS THE FUTURE FOR POLAND – DOWN ALL CROSSES……..FOR OMNIPRESENT MENORAH
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wanda said:
I must take exception to your statement “…it is the US that is the current lone superpower that is upholding the values and traditions of Western Civilization.” This is hardly the case. The U.S. has been exporting a degenerate culture for decades, from film, to porn, to sodomy, sterilization, abortion, etc. While Secretary of State, Hillary lectured the Eastern Europeans about their opposition to the sodomite lifestyle. This is what our State Department does? Our foreign aid policy is linked to accepting abortion and if not, the money is withheld. We have aided and supplied terrorist organizations, such as Isis. We are in the Middle East to effect regime change according to the greater Israel project. (See Gen. Wesley Clark: Seven countries in five years.) Our government and media have obviously been infiltrated by those who advocate policies that are not favorable to the U.S. population. Our interests do not lie in destroying other countries and cultures. May God have Mercy on our country. The American people are a generous people. Let that not be exploited by the wrong people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kathleen O'Regan said:
Well, halina here has gone off the rails.
President Donald J. Trump has been provided by a merciful God, who saw our rapid descent into the One World Order and for some reason, does not ordain that this is where we should be, all thanks and praise to Him for His generosity to us. There are many Christians living in the USA, we are still a Christian nation, despite the growing body of “nones” that are a pestilence in our culture, we still largely believe. As the most uniquely situated Superpower, it is apparently not His will that we succumb to Marxism or Communism just yet, as Europe, Canada, and other nations are obviously doing. Perhaps we never will, perhaps we will as soon as the stupid “nones” start voting in large blocs. They are being properly ginned up for it by our schools and universities, so, we’ll have to see. But Donald Trump is a one-of-a-kind man, no doubt whatsoever. Who would have imagined he would turn out to be a conservative, and astoundingly, a man who supports Christians and Christianity. His speech in Poland was epic, and told us all we needed to know about him. He “gets it”. He gets, the West is in a battle for survival, and here’s the great part, he’s on our side! With Donald Trump on your side, you’re in good shape. As long as he honors and acknowledges God, he’ll be alright. So God bless him, and may He guide him and keep him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
halina1954 said:
Dear Armaticus,
You cannot serve both, God and mammon. The one you call ‘honorable’ is a follower of ‘the prince of the world’……May your heart not get ‘hardened’, nor, may you not be a follower of the ‘stiff neck people!’
May the Infant Jesus, the Promised Messiah,
enlighten you with His grace and love.
Wishing you and your loved ones a truly blessed,
peaceful and grace-filled Christmas.
In Jesus, Mary and Joseph,
~ Halina
This is the latest, but feel free to scroll down the ‘memory lane’……
https://www.darkmoon.me/2017/free-ahed-tamimi-palestinian-freedom-fighter/
ps. Pseudo-Darkmoon is Catholic.
LikeLike