Prologue:
Every now and then REALITY breaks through, even in the most IDEOLOGICALLY self contained environments. And the #fakenarrative crashes and burns. Here is one just such case and HERE is the back-story:
Yes indeed!
“… and there’s no way around that, that is the REALITY here.”
Given that our discussion has centered around OBJECTIVE REALITY, it might be a good time to check into a SUBJECT MATTER that we last raised in the post titled More Fog Lifting – FrancisPlan Becoming Clearer And Clearer… The reason for today’s thread is that new information has appeared in the public domain that are relevant to this issue.
Just as a reminder, the above mentioned post raised the issue of whether Francis, the bishop of Rome is intentionally trying to create a split in the Catholic Church in order to finally gain control over the Institutions tangible assets and cash in the bank accounts.
Here is how this issue was summarized in that post:
Quickly summarizing what is most likely the lay of the land on this 11th day of July Anno Domini 2017, is that we have Francis, the bishop of Rome trying to engineer a schism in the Catholic Church.
Actually, he is trying to formalize the already existing schism.
He is creating a situation within the post-conciliar church that no Faithful Catholic or cleric can accept.
This is intended to drive the Catholics out of the post-conciliar church, thereby leaving all the physical assets and cash for the FrancisChurch and at the FrancisChurch’s disposal.
As for the future funding needs, FrancisChurch will now rely on donations from international foundations and the Non Governmental Organizations. Lot of money to be had, and you don’t have to bother with the pesky “Catholic fanatics”.
And finally, this is how Jorge Bergoglio, the bishop of Rome intends on having his changes make “a deep impact”. Just like his ghostwriter, one Victor “heel me with you lips” Fernandez explained a couple of years ago. (see here)
Since this post appeared, we have the following information that appeared in a J.Royale tweet:
So as we see from the above, Francis needs for his bishopric of Rome to last until 2019 so that he can have a College of Cardinals where a majority will be appointed by him.
But there obviously is a problem. And that problem is that Francis, no matter how strong his mind reading capabilities might be, can’t foresee how to Cardinals will vote at the next conclave.
And just to remind you dear reader, Francis intends for his “changes” to be permanent.
So it would appear that Francis and his Team are ramping up the campaign to FORCE the Ordinaries in the Universal Church to serial adulterers. This appears to be a litmus test in order to separate the Catholics from the heretics. To be more precise, it is a litmus test to show who actually believes in the REAL PRESENCE.
Yet, Francis doesn’t have the ability to
gauge “get into the minds” of the Cardinals to see if they believe in the REAL PRESENCE. It would appear that most of the smarter ones are ignoring the issue hoping that it will soon go away.
Those forced to make a decision, appear to either be for REAL PRESENCE, i.e. Archbishop Chaput or are trying to get around the issue, like Cardinal Wuerl.
What’s more important is that there are Cardinals who could be paying lip service to giving Holy Communion to serial adulterers, but at a Conclave would be ready to return to the REAL PRESENCE Holy Communion.
Heck, we see that it could be that the entire Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith Plenaria might be ready to ditch Vatican II altogether and return to Tradition. (see here)
The crowds in St. Peter’s Square are dreadful.
Now we also have reports of converts to Catholicism coming to the ONE TRUE FAITH because they realized that the Catholic Church is the only Church in which they have access to the REAL PRESENCE.
Converts that FrancisChurch is not happy with!
And now we see the REAL PRESENCE issue playing itself out in the “Holy Communion in the hand” controversy around Cardinal Sarah. This comes on the back of the Ad Orientem “suggestion”. And it would appear that the Cardinal Sarah positions are winning out:
Now, please keep in mind that Cardinal Sarah has won the debate just because he has brought it up!
Furthermore, if Cardinal Sarah can get the Ordinaries to scale back, if not outright eliminate Holy Communion in the hand, then what chance does Francis and the German Hegelian Relativists impersonating “Catholic Bishops” have of making Holy Communion for serial adulterers permanent?
ZERO, would be my answer.
Yet, if one was to think that the real issue is the REAL PRESENCE, one might be incorrectly reading the OBJECTIVE REALITY behind the Sacred Vatican Walls.
Enter the FrancisCardinal Cupich…
Here is that piece of information:
So what the FrancisCardinal is explicitly saying is for Francis to expunge the Faithful Catholics from the Church.
So much for “Christian Unity”, ECUMENISM, etc, aye?
And the reason why the masks are dropping is because of stories like this here:
On the other side of the barricade, we have Cardinals rebelling against the Francis Theology of Death™:
Concluding, what we are seeing is a pure and simple post-Modernist Marxist power-play on the part of the FrancisChurch, trying to solidify the control that they have captured over the Vatican assets because of the Francis election to the bishopric of Rome.
We are witness to weekly revelations about purely temporal scandals involving deviant sexual behavior, narcotics use among the Vatican clergy, theft and fraud among the people in Francis’ immediate circle, reports of multi-million dollar investment scams by these same people, just to mention a few. And these revelations are originating from inside the Vatican.
The #fakenews media is reporting on what now appears to be a regular basis, therefore the SoapBubblePapacy™ appears to be being intentionally deflated.
Therefore a case can be made that one of the political power centers within the post-conciliar Vatican’s Sacred Walls is trying to get rid of Francis.
And Francis is trying to fight back by eliminating the competition, as per FrancisCardinal Cupich’s suggestion.
And even though the visible issue might appear to be the REAL PRESENCE, looking a bit deeper, it is clear that this has nothing to do with religion, the supernatural, theology or anything having to do with the Faith.
What in fact is happening is that the post-conciliar church is trying to wrest control of the Vatican away from FrancisChurch and TeamFrancis.
Folks, we are in a guerrilla war over physical resources.
Dorota Mosiewicz-Patalas said:
If we decided to allow for a hypothetical consideration of the possibility that all people sincerely following Jesus, with the help of their priests, the Church, and other churches, have still been unable to avoid error, then Catholic or Protestant or Protestant calling himself catholic, we would have a good starting point to purifying Christ’s Church of error, with His guidance and grace.
We, Catholics, would have to be able to ask: Is it possible that popes are not infallible, after all? Those Protestants, who – in the minds of militant members of their sects – sold out to JP II and his ecumenical efforts, are frequently more catholic doctrinally than Bergoglio. We have much in common – our love for objective truth. One who loves truth, is able and willing (and happy) to shed false convictions.
Perhaps Christ’s Church is the communion of all people, who – with all their hearts, minds and souls – follow Him. Perhaps we need to let Jesus Christ work this out. It could be that none of our best ideas even comes close to His plan.
Is it possible, that He is encouraging us to focus on Him alone, and ask in humility:
As the Catholic Church, and all those who truly love You, we desire to serve You and only You. We repent of our sins, and ask You to forgive us, and to guide us.
But we would have to go the opposite way from where Bergoglio is leading us. We would refuse to dialogue endlessly with those, who distort the Holy Scripture. We would refuse to compromise with the sinful world. Our aspiration would be not to become like the gutter, but to become more like Jesus Christ.
Our message would not be: Be as you are, do as you please, for Jesus loves you.
Our message would be: Give your life to Jesus, ask Him to use it for His own purposes. Do not fear, because He loves you.
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
Sam– I got this note from Howard Kainz of the Catholic Thing blog: “The latest Pew Research poll says 84%, not +90%, of Catholics have a favorable view of Francis, and only 58% of Catholics see Francis as a positive change for the Church.”
What do you think? Note only 58% of Catholics see Francis as a positive change for Church.
LikeLike
Mark Wauck said:
I read and agreed with this, but find the scenario “going forward” problematic. Before reading the comments I knew what your response would be–because you’ve given it before. The 10 percenters, etc. Without addressing the 10 percenters–a separate problem IMO–how about those who “are still hanging in there?” They’ll end up running the Church, and we see where they’ve taken the Church over the last 50 years. I’m afraid the problem is far deeper. If FrancisChurch comes crashing down, and that’s all, we won’t get the “reset” that’s needed. We’re still in the grips of modernism. And what makes it worse is that those who “are still hanging in there” are convinced that they’re the faithful ones. I refer you again to the essay that even Sandro Magister didn’t have translated into English–too hot a potato–to show how deep the problem goes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark Wauck said:
Are those clerics who pay “lip service” to Francis but secretly, as it were, harbor illusions of faith–are they really our heroes? Will they save the Faith for future generations?
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Yes they are.
Here is a post I did a while back. I think it’s worth the read, especially the anecdote about the Plenaria meeting of the CDF. Here is that passage:
“We’ve been told that at the last meeting of the Congregation of the Faith, where they all meet together, all the cardinals and bishops which are members, we call that a plenaria, this is the full meeting, there was only one cardinal who said, ‘no, no. no, the Society must absolutely accept the whole council’. And other voices who said ‘these people do only one thing, (that is) to repeat what the Church has always taught’. So you see, there is something on the move…”
https://sarmaticusblog.wordpress.com//?s=the+satanic+council&search=Go
LikeLike
Mark Wauck said:
I understand that, but …
That plenaria was back when Mueller was still head. I assumed from that account that Mueller was the one voice insisting that SSPX must accept the entire V2–that has always been his position and that has always been Ratzinger’s position, although with a bit more nuance. So what you really had was the other voices in the plenaria going along with Bergoglio’s scheme. In a sense, Mueller probably did SSPX a favor by torpedoing Bergoglio’s scheme.
As for CDF teaching “what the Church has always thought,” that only works if you think that’s what the Church has been doing since V2. The Nouvelle Theologie is the default official theology of the Church now–not Thomism–and it is exactly the reason the Church is in such a theological muddle (never forget that Schoenborn was Ratzinger’s star pupil and fairhaired boy for decades). Again, I recommend my post and its related posts–all of January: http://meaninginhistory.blogspot.com/2018/01/
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Hi Mark,
This is for a longer thread, but my position is that we can’t go back to vanilla post-conciliarism after the fall of FrancisChurch.
It’s like curing the patient of malaria without then going and draining the swamp in the patient’s back yard.
I think the smart ones know that the only way forward is for a reset back to pre-1958 conclave. In the liturgy, it is back to pre-1955 Holy Week liturgy destruction.
And the reason for this is that the Church needs to rid itself of the internal contradictions (Law of Non Contradiction) that have infested the Institution due to the neo-Modernist heresy of VII.
So they don’t really have a choice, but they can’t do it in one fell swoop. And this is due to what Richard Nixon called the Domestic Political Considerations.
But they have to go there regardless…
LikeLike
Mark Wauck said:
I’ll repeat: even a reset to “pre-1958 conclave” won’t do the trick. The roots to the intellectual confusion are far deeper than that–even a modernist like Ratzinger can, in his own way, see that partially when he critiques Scotus in his Regensburg address. “Pre-1958” to Post Conciliar wasn’t some historical accident. It had a centuries long pre-history that was “triggered” into metastasis by modern intellectual-historical circumstances. I’m not denigrating the work you’re doing. I’m urging deeper study. Nothing worthwhile comes easy.
LikeLike
wewjude said:
Mark Wauck said… ” The roots to the intellectual confusion are far deeper…It had a centuries long pre-history that was “triggered” into metastasis by modern intellectual-historical circumstances.”
Spot on Mark….the intellectual confusion within the Catholic Church goes back centuries. Michael Hoffman has done some excellent research peeling through the layers of intellectual errors going back to the Renaissance.
LikeLike
Michael Dowd said:
Thanks for today’s tea leaf reading Sam. One possible scenario: If there is an engineered schism the 90% of Catholics who are now essentially Protestant will stick with Pope Francis who they totally approve according to Pew. The 10% remaining could then be persecuted by the 90% as anti Nu-World Religion which believes in the celebration of Man.
My opinion is that God will intervene in this mess fairly soon. I have no idea of the outcome.
LikeLike
S. Armaticus said:
Hi:
Remember one thing. If those crypto-Protestants that FrancisChurch thinks that they represent are in fact real, wouldn’t they have went over to the proddies by this time?
Yet they are still hanging in there…
Which does not bode well for FrancisChurch…
LikeLike