It will be TRADITION that will JUDGE these incompetent nincompoops!

So many metaphors, and so little time to deploy them!
And so many subjects, and also so little time.
We start with an “I told you so” moment:
And now on to the subject at hand…
So today your humble blogger turns to our SIGNALLING EFFECT theme, because that’s “where the actions at”.
First we start with this less then innocuous post here:
A couple of interesting themes appear from the pen of Max Beans Faggioli in his post above. First, the “sustainable business model” theme.
For those who follow this blog, you will recognize this theme. It refers to the post-conciliar “clergy” dismantling the Catholic Church due to either their IDEOLOGY or INCOMPETENCE or a combination of the two.
Nota bene: Post-modernist IDEOLOGY at its core is a war against COMPETENCE.
Here we see a spin operation being executed wherein Max tries to juxtapose “FrancisMercy” against “competent management”, in order to claim that “money don’t matter”. Yet at the same time, FrancisChurch is “flooding the zone” that is the US NUChurch, in order to try and gain control over its management structures and what comes with it, their tangible assets and cash in bank.
Nota bene: The US Church and the German Church are the two major sources of funding for the Vatican.
As to this latter HYPOTHESIS, we saw just this FrancisChurch FAIL when the FrancisCardinal Cupich lost to a lowly Archbishop in the election for the strategically important (to FrancisChurch) position of head of the Committee on Pro-Life Activities. We chronicled this EVENT in our post titled: USCCB Sends MASSIVE Signal To “DavosPope” That Pro-Life Movement More Important Than FrancisChurch…
Next the TM-ing of Our Lord’s Name. As best I can tell, we are witnessing another alter ego of Bergoglio emerging. I guess the “god of surprises” just doesn’t pack the same punch any longer. These novelties do have very short shelf lives…
As for the “flooding the zone”, this will be chronicled below.
The next piece of EVIDENCE comes also from Mr. Beans. It is here:
From the information provided above, we note that a “pacification effort” to silence the Faithful Catholics has been ongoing for at least a couple of years. These pacification efforts are disguised as “efforts to end polarization” in the US Church. Two years ago, one of these “conferences” was held at Notre Dame University, while presently one of these “conferences” is scheduled to be held at Georgetown University.
From what one can gather by a simple examination of the EVIDENCE, these “conferences” are being held in order for FrancisChurch to “negotiate” a “ceasefire” if not an outright ARMISTICE (cessation of hostilities) with Faithful Catholics. And the use of military optics and terminology is not arbitrary, but has been forced onto FrancisCurch. This situation in and of itself signals that FrancisChurch is under siege and is using emotive language in order to rally its forces.
And just so no one is confused that the REVOLUTION is at hand and the gains must be defended, FrancisChurch is SIGNALLING to their supporters in a style that these FrancisChurchPersons have become accustomed to over the last 50 years:
The operation orders (talking points) have gone out and all hands are on deck, even the Nuns on the Bus, as they make their way slowly to the nearest FrancisEuthanasiaCenter:
Not only are the Nuns on the Bus involved, but most of the “Francis war room” is also in the US to rally the troops and make that damned “ceasefire” happen.
And if not, to at least “stop the bleeding”. How’s this for a who’s who of FrancisChurch:
And why did this “motley crew” meet at Villanova University, you may ask dear reader?
One reason could be that this is where the highest level of RESISTANCE is located. Villanova University is in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia where Archbishop Chaput is the ordinary. Now, Archbishop Chaput has been resisting the “communion to adulterers” New FrancisParadigm, and has committed the ultimate FrancisSin of inviting the Catholic Cardinal Raymond Burke to give a lecture on Marriage and the Family.
Here is another one of the FrancisPropagandists to help explain, and the rebuttle:
So while on the one hand FrancisChurch is calling for a “CEASEFIRE” if not an “ARMISTICE”, Francis in the mean time is marching through the post-conciliar church like “Sherman marched through Georgia”.
In a post that appeared at the Eponymous Flower blog, we get this headline and story: Vatican Closes Ancient Cloister of the Briggitines in Munich, while from Belgium we get this below:
And in the same time that Francis is dismantling any part of the Catholic Church that is still viable and sustainable, his homosexualist snipers are … well snipping:
Concluding, what we are observing is FrancisChurch entering into a state of PANIC.
They first ignored Tradition, then they ridiculed Tradition, now they are at the fighting stage with Tradition.
And from the EVIDENCE gathered above, it would appear as if they are getting routed!
And the more they fight, the larger the part of the Catholic Faithful who catch on to what it is they are doing. And here is just one more example of what appears to be the latest “conversion” to Tradition:
So the FrancisGamePlan appears to be to try and create the illusion of “dialogue” on the one hand, while destroy what remains of the viable and sustainable Catholic Church Institutions as quickly as possible.
The overriding IDEA can be summed up as follows:
Yes indeed!
It will be TRADITION that will JUDGE these incompetent nincompoops!
Viva la RESISTANCE…
stephengolay said:
Accept all the evidential truth narrated here. But need more to relax, to dismiss my caution. Running past 70, don’t expect to closet my wariness. Best to you, younger ones.
Since there’s nothing orthodox within miles and neighboring towns from where I live, will settle for my Benedictine Option. A bit invented, but there it is.
I carry great hope for the future of the Church, but little of my participation within it. Attendance upon mass when my legs and spirits carry me, confession as regular as one can, and a plea for last rites – if I’m not carried away in a swift second crossing the street.
Pingback: Canon212 Update: Since In Their Pride They Have No Faith, They Thought We Would All Fall Down For The Francis – The Stumbling Block
Chris Benischek said:
Even on Pope Benedict’s birthday, yesterday, Anti-Pope Francis’s Nincompoop Press Corps can’t resist attacking Benedict:
“As Pope Benedict XVI, Joseph Ratzinger celebrated his 85th birthday, his last as Pope, with a Mass in the Pauline Chapel in the Vatican. It was April 16th 2012.”
“His last as Pope.” Don’t they wish.
Viva il Papa. Viva Papa Benedetto!
Mark Wauck said:
The enemy of my enemy isn’t necessarily my friend.
Mark Wauck said:
Ah, Sarmaticus, you didn’t name names, so I will. Heading the “summit” to “overcome polarization”: Cupich and Gomez. Cupich for the liberals and Gomez–the Opus Dei ArchB in LA who hosts outrageous sex ed conferences and relentlessly attacks Norteamericanos–for the “conservatives.” That’s a real joke! Canon 212 also recently headlined the “creepy” prelate of Opus Dei decrying yet again “destructive criticism”: true Catholics should just say no to that, especially re You-Know-Who. It’s good to know who’s on which side.
And another interesting development. Chaput–hitherto no friend of tradition–is opening a “quasi-parish” to cater to “extraordinary formists,” due to a seeming increase in interest. Well, we all know there always has been interest in tradition, but Chaput used to enjoy jerking traddies around–the Mass of Ages was a moveable feast in Philly, to prevent “polarizing” communities from developing. Now he seems to see merit in polarization.
Excuse me, btw, while I go barf at the use of that term: Extraordinary Form. Remember, that was invented to convey that those “attached” to tradition were suffering from some infantile emotional problem.
Chris Benischek said:
The new Carmel in Philly is more good news. Has returned to the Old Mass. All new young nuns reinforcing the old Mother Abbess who like St Stephen Harding (today’s feast), held on just long enough.
I happened to be there at the inaugural Mass last summer.
B6351C6D-6430-47C7-98CA-17C422ABD994.JPG
Fssp chaplaincy.
Wanda said:
“The Philadelphia Carmel, which was down to three active members, marked the arrival on July 25 of 10 new members drawn from thriving Carmels in Valparaiso, Nebraska in the Lincoln Diocese, and Elysburg, Pa. in the Diocese of Harrisburg, which was itself established by nuns from Valparaiso.”
Obviously they are doing something right. The Carmel in Elysburg is also building a new monastery in Fairfield (PA). They are currently running out of room, praise God.
S. Armaticus said:
It is called Tradition.
S. Armaticus said:
Yea, I didn’t want to run too long.
As far as +Chaput, I am not as hard on him as most. He promotes TLM at his seminary, and it’s doing quite well. The best performing of the big Archdioceses.
He should have gotten a red hat, and that is what he is aiming for. And we should want him to get that hat. He is definitely a friend of Tradition…
johnfkennedy63 said:
“Yea, I didn’t want to run too long.”
Too late.
It’s all good anyway.
Michael Dowd said:
Good stuff Sam. Progress is being made on the Traditional front.. There can be only one loser in this and that’s the dying post-councilar Church. Who is going to fight for something that has nothing to offer?
I received a note today from someone who said the State of Pennsylvania is going after the Archdiocese of Philadelphia for priests sex abuse with no statue of limitation. It is claimed this could bankrupt the diocese. Maybe God is allowing these happenings as both a punishment and a purge resulting in much smaller and poorer Church. To me this is good.
S. Armaticus said:
The Indefectible Church is the domain of the Holy Spirit. He will do what He decides, and in His own time…
What we need to do is fight to the end to keep our end of the bargain… and in the proecess work out our salvation in fear and trembling…
Chris Benischek said:
Amen. Fine point. Great piece.
Joseph Card. Zen hit the nail squarely on the head whether there can be any dialogue between Herod and St Joseph. The good ++Zen knows exactly who Bergoglio is.
The Left always cries “Truce” when they’re getting their clock cleaned–as in the Masons v. Los Cristeros in 1928, begging them to lay down their arms.
You are absolutely right, SA. We fight. We speak the truth, and shun the lies. We let the Our Lord Jesus Christ and the Holy Ghost protect His Church in His way which by all indications includes the Immaculate Heart. And as any Scotsman will tell you: Never Surrender.
Love Zmirak by the way–local NYC kid made good. The War on Terroir indeed. What else in the face of anti-Pope Bergoglio but to be a Terroir Blogger.
